Welcome Diner 902 E Broadway Blvd

552 Reviews

$$

902 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85719

Welcome Breakfast
Biscuit Benedict
Berries & Cream Sticks

Three Sisters Burrito

Three Sisters Burrito

Three Sisters Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Ramona Farms tepary beans, tempura battered squash, roasted corn and potato queso rolled up in a soft flour tortilla, grilled and smothered in signature ranchero sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole with a side of our spicy arbol hot sauce. Totally vegan! *currently we have no gluten free tortilla options for substitutions but can package the burrito deconstructed, squash is coated in a flour batter* *all to-go orders are packaged with ranchero, pico + guac packaged separately for freshness*

Biscuits

Biscuit and Jam

Biscuit and Jam

$5.00

fresh baked biscuit with strawberry preserves and whipped butter

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

fresh baked biscuit smothered in our signature country sausage gravy

Sunrise Biscuit

Sunrise Biscuit

$8.00

fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom *please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*

Sweet Things

Granola Bowl

$10.00

house baked granola, greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle

Cinnamon Crunch Sticks

Cinnamon Crunch Sticks

$8.00

crushed cinnamon squares and house strawberry preserves over sweet battered texas toast sticks with maple syrup

Berries & Cream Sticks

Berries & Cream Sticks

$8.00

mixed berry compote and fresh vanilla whip cream over sweet battered texas toast sticks topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup side

Pebble Sticks

Pebble Sticks

$8.00

fruity pebbles and condensed milk drizzled over sweet battered texas toast sticks with maple syrup

Plates

Welcome Breakfast

Welcome Breakfast

$8.50

fresh baked biscuit, seasonal preserves, butter, 2 local eggs any style with side of country potatoes or side salad

Andouille Scramble

Andouille Scramble

$12.00

fresh baked biscuit, seasonal preserves, butter and 3 local eggs cooked with cajun-style andouille link sausage, bell peppers and onion with side of country potatoes or side salad

Biscuit Benedict

Biscuit Benedict

$12.00

fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad

Chicken + Biscuits

Lil' Birdy

Lil' Birdy

$9.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast and melted cheddar with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Bumblebee

Bumblebee

$10.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Koko

Koko

$12.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, arugula and chipotle ranch* with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Big Jim

Big Jim

$13.50

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, melted cheddar, signature country gravy and applewood smoked bacon with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Sandos

Grilled Cheese (Veg)

Grilled Cheese (Veg)

$11.00

texas toast stuffed with melted cheddar, muenster, smoked gouda and tomato jam

PBJ (V)

PBJ (V)

$9.00

toasted sourdough, crunchy salty peanut butter and berry compote

Fried Green Tomato (Veg)

Fried Green Tomato (Veg)

$12.00Out of stock

griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, arugula and chipotle ranch

Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)

Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)

$12.00Out of stock

braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw in a soft roll

Burgers

Welcome Burger

Welcome Burger

$10.00

3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

No Way Jose

No Way Jose

$12.00

3oz Niman Ranch patty, gouda, muenster, jalapeno relish, arugula and chipotle ranch* on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$13.00

3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

The Animal (v)

The Animal (v)

$14.00

4oz beyond meat patty, thousand island, grilled onions, arugula and tomato on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Doggs

Windy City

Windy City

$9.00

Schreiner's NY-Style pork+beef hot dog, mustard, garlic aioli*, tomato, b&b pickles, pepperoncini, onion and celery salt in a classic role with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Southside

Southside

$9.25

Schreiner's NY-Style pork+beef hot dog, house cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos and hot cheeto crumbs in a classic role with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

The Duke

The Duke

$9.50

Schreiner's NY-Style pork+beef hot dog, garlic aioli*, house pimento cheese, grilled onions and b&b pickles in a classic role with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Sides + Shareables

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$8.50

durum wheat pasta, house cheese sauce, smoked gouda and muenster shreds, breadcrumbs and chives

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

fried to perfection and tossed with olive oil, sea salt and lemon juice

House Chips and Pimento

$5.75

crispy house chips served with pimento cheese and a couple of pickles

French Fries

$4.00

golden shoestring perfection served with house garlic aioli*

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed baby greens in a house champagne vinaigrette

Welcome Diner's Famous Mini Pies

Chocolate Pecan

$2.75

buttery, chocolatey, nutty goodness in a flaky crust

Lemon Chess

$2.75

custard-like, creamy, tart filling in a flaky crust

Mini Pie Trio

$8.00

choose three mini pies, great for sharing!

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

it's a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Vegan Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt

Squeezed + Brewed

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Decibel Coffee Works on a slow drip

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Decibel Coffee Works steeped 18+ hours

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

well-balanced chinese black breakfast tea from by Seven Cups Fine Chinese Tea

Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice, nothing better!

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$6.00

House fruit punch, a blend of fresh orange and lime juice with pineapple, passionfruit and pomegranate

Lemonade

$5.00

Made to order and fresh squeezed to beat the heat

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00

house made ginger soda made with literal pounds of fresh ginger and fresh squeezed citrus, you're gonna love it!

Bottles + Cans

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 2% Milk

$4.00

Horizon Farms organic, low fat milk

Organic Chocolate Milk

Organic Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Horizon Farms organic, low fat chocolate milk

Mexi-Coke

Mexi-Coke

$3.50

Your favorite cola made with real cane sugar

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Our favorite grapefruit soda made with real cane sugar

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

lemon lime soda made with real cane sugar

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.50

orange soda made with real cane sugar

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Everybody's favorite sparkling water. Why is it so spicy?

Brew Dr's Superberry Kombucha

Brew Dr's Superberry Kombucha

$7.00

Mix of green and black teas with probiotic berry goodness, 14oz

C2O Coconut Water

C2O Coconut Water

$3.00

Refreshing, hydrating, classic coconut water can

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
comfort food from a scratch kitchen using the finest quality ingredients we can source locally to create delicious food for all palettes.

902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

Welcome Diner image
Welcome Diner image

