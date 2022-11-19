Welcome Diner 902 E Broadway Blvd

Three Sisters Burrito

Ramona Farms tepary beans, tempura battered squash, roasted corn and potato queso rolled up in a soft flour tortilla, grilled and smothered in signature ranchero sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole with a side of our spicy arbol hot sauce. Totally vegan! *currently we have no gluten free tortilla options for substitutions but can package the burrito deconstructed, squash is coated in a flour batter* *all to-go orders are packaged with ranchero, pico + guac packaged separately for freshness*