Breakfast & Brunch

Welcome Diner 929 E Pierce Street

1,663 Reviews

$$

929 E Pierce Street

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese (Veg)
Bumblebee
Welcome Burger

Weekend Brunch Specials

Biscuit Benedict

Biscuit Benedict

$15.00

fresh baked biscuit halves topped with your choice of bacon, chorizo, andouille link, breakfast sausage or avo+tom under poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* sauce with a side of country potatoes or side salad

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

buttermilk battered steak smothered in our signature country gravy served with two eggs cooked to order, fresh baked biscuit and country potatoes

French Omelette

$14.00

Three eggs cooked softly and delicately rolled with Gruyère cheese and fresh chives with toasted sourdough, served with your choice of potatoes or salad

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two mini jack quesadillas topped with Ramona Farms Refried tepary beans, two eggs, ranchero sauce, guacamole,pickled red onion and cortina cheese

Andouille Scramble

$14.00

Three cage free eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, bell peppers and onions

French Toast

$11.00

Two thick slices of noble bread brioche sweet battered and covered with powdered sugar

Chicken + Biscuits

Lil' Birdy

Lil' Birdy

$12.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast and melted cheddar with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Bumblebee

Bumblebee

$14.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Koko

Koko

$14.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, arugula and chipotle ranch* with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Big Jim

Big Jim

$15.00

built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, melted cheddar, signature country gravy and applewood smoked bacon with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle

Burgers

Welcome Burger

Welcome Burger

$14.00

6oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or fries and a pickle

No Way Jose

No Way Jose

$16.00

6oz Niman Ranch patty, gouda, muenster, jalapeno relish, arugula and chipotle ranch* on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or fries

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$17.00

6oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or friesand a pickle

Champion

$17.00

Mild cheddar, bacon jam, arugula, tomato and thousand islan on a noble bun

Veg Burg

$14.00

(Nut allergy) vegan!!! house made black bean patty, spinach, tomato, red onion, vegan chipotle mayo, potato bun

Sides + Shareables

Mac

Mac

$12.00

durum wheat pasta, house cheese sauce, smoked gouda and muenster shreds, breadcrumbs and chives

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

fried to perfection and tossed with olive oil, sea salt and lemon juice

Simple salad

Simple salad

$7.00

mixed baby greens and cherry tomatoes in a house champagne vinaigrette

Fries

Fries

$7.00

golden shoestring perfection served with house garlic aioli*

Poutine

$12.00

country gravy and melted cheddar cheese over crispy shoestring french fries

Jackfruit Fries

$13.00

braised jackfruit, carolina bbq and coleslaw over crispy shoestring french fries

Chili Fries

$13.00

House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onion over crispy shoestring fries

Cook Salad

$14.00

Spinach, roasted Cajun chicken, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, soft boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onions

Cornbread

$5.00

Northern style cornbread served with cayenne honey butter

Pulled pork fries

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork shoulder, Carolina style bbq, and tangy coleslaw

Sandos

Grilled Cheese (Veg)

Grilled Cheese (Veg)

$13.00

griddled sourdough packed with melted cheddar, gouda, muenster and tomato jam

Fried Green Tomato (Veg)

Fried Green Tomato (Veg)

$15.00

griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula

Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)

Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)

$14.00

braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw on a soft roll

BLAT

$16.00

Five slices of applewood smoked bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, and aioli on a soft baguette

Chicken Melt

$16.00

Griddled chicken salad with melted cheddar, shredded iceberg, tomato and aji amarillo aioli on sourdough

The Carol

$14.00

House smoked pork shoulder, Carolina style bbq, and tangy slaw all between a house made biscuit

Welcome Diners Famous Mini Pies

Chocolate Pecan pie slice

Chocolate Pecan pie slice

$8.00

buttery, chocolatey, nutty goodness in a flaky crus

Lemon Chess slice

Lemon Chess slice

$8.00

Curd-like, Creamy, Tart filling in flaky crust

Tart Cherry slice

Tart Cherry slice

$8.00

Tart and sweet Cherry Pie.

Vegan Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt

Squeezed + Brewed

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.75

Local Blue House Coffee on a slow drip

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Local Blue House Coffee steeped 18+ hours

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50

A delicious house brewed black tea from Maya Tea Co

Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice, nothing better!

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$6.00

House fruit punch, a blend of fresh orange and lime juice with pineapple, and house made grenadine

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.50

house made ginger soda made with literal pounds of fresh ginger and fresh squeezed citrus, you're gonna love it!

Double Espresso Shot

$4.50

Americano

$4.25

Cappucino

$5.50

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed, yum

Bottles + Cans

Mexi - Coke

Mexi - Coke

$4.00

Your favorite cola made with real cane sugar

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Our favorite grapefruit soda made with real cane sugar

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

lemon lime soda made with real cane sugar

Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$4.00

orange soda made with real cane sugar

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Everybody's favorite sparkling water. Why is it so spicy?

Brew Dr's Superberry Kombucha

Brew Dr's Superberry Kombucha

$7.00

Mix of green and black teas with probiotic berry goodness, 14oz

C2O Coconut Water

C2O Coconut Water

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing, hydrating, classic coconut water can

Yerba Mate

$6.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix Az 85353

Location

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

