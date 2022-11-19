Breakfast & Brunch
Welcome Diner 929 E Pierce Street
1,663 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix Az 85353
Location
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
No Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurant