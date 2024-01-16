Neighborhood Beer House
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Looking for a perfect spot to spend your evening with your family? Look no further than The Neighborhood Beer House! Enjoy some of the best local craft beer and delicious food in town. Try out our new Game yard. Our Sevierville location is dog-friendly so bring your furry companion along. Come and join us today for a memorable and enjoyable experience!
1448 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876