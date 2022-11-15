Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe in Biltmore Village

review star

No reviews yet

6 Boston Way Ste. 20

Asheville, NC 28803

Popular Items

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)
Quiche
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$4.00

Our classic, buttery, giant 5-6" Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

$4.00

Classic chocolate chip cookie made with Earth Balance. Vegan.

Chocolate Orange (GF)

Chocolate Orange (GF)

$4.00

Soft, melts in your mouth chocolate cookie with orange zest. Gluten free.

Ginger Molasses

Ginger Molasses

$4.00

Our giant, chewy, buttery, ginger spice cookie sprinkled with sugar

Monster (GF)

Monster (GF)

$4.00

Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$4.00

Old fashioned, buttery, classic oatmeal raisin cookie with cinnamon and walnuts

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Our giant, soft, buttery Peanut Butter Cookie filled with chunks of salted peanuts

Pecan Praline

Pecan Praline

$4.00

Chewy, sweet, and loaded with brown sugar, this giant cookie is loaded with chunks of homemade pecan praline

Apricot Rugelach

Apricot Rugelach

$3.50

Apricot jam, walnuts, cinnamon & raisins hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.

Shortbread

Shortbread

$4.00

Traditional, buttery, scratch made shortbread sprinkled with sugar

Cake & Pie Slices

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Espresso Roulade (GF)

Espresso Roulade (GF)

$6.50

Gluten free chocolate cake roll with a layer of ganache and espresso whipped cream. Gluten Free.

Pumpkin Roulade

Pumpkin Roulade

$6.50

Gluten free pumpkin cake roll with a layer of pumpkin butter and whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Peanut butter mousse pie garnished with chocolate ganache & peanuts on a chocolate cookie crust.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

New York style vanilla cheesecake with shortbread crust

Creme Cake

$6.50

Apple Pie

$4.50

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie

$3.50

Pastries

Mountain Eclair

Mountain Eclair

$9.00

Mountainous version of our signature eclair. Serves 2-3.

Petite Eclair

Petite Eclair

$4.00

Our signature pastry - Filling is a light blend of whipped cream and pastry cream inside of a classic french pastry shell dipped in ganache

Austrian Tea Cake

Austrian Tea Cake

$2.00

A shortbread cookie with toasted, ground walnuts and a large dose of vanilla.

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00

Crispy layers of buttery filo filled with ground walnuts, honey, and spices.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$4.00

Dense custard with fresh ground vanilla beans and caramelized sugar crust. Gluten Free

English Toffee (GF)

English Toffee (GF)

Delicious caramelized butter toffee with chocolate and ground pecans. Gluten Free.

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit and nut chocolate bark. Gluten Free and Vegan.

Salted Caramel Pot De Creme

$4.00
Swedish Cream

Swedish Cream

$4.00

Yogurt and Cream with a touch of gelatin, topped with a berry puree. Gluten free.

Truffle

Truffle

$2.00

A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.

Ginger Florentine

Ginger Florentine

$4.00

Crisp, caramelized cookie with almonds, butter, and candied ginger, brushed with Belgian chocolate. Gluten free.

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

$4.00

Chewy, salty, coconut cookies with chocolate chips.

Bars

Fudge Brownie (GF)

Fudge Brownie (GF)

$4.00

Delicious fudge brownie with walnuts. Gluten free.

Honey Pecan Bar

Honey Pecan Bar

$4.00

Chewy pecan pie bar with a hint of honey.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Walnut i.c.s.

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate chip walnut cookies

Ginger Molasses i.c.s.

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with ginger mollases cookies

Oatmeal Raisin i.c.s.

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with oatmeal raisin cookies

Chocolate Orange i.c.s.

$6.50

Gluen free, vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate orange cookies

Sandwiches

BLT on Croissant

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Classic chicken salad lettuce and tomato on a croissant. Side included

Curry Chicken Sandwich

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Caprese Ciabatta

$8.00

Fresh mozzerella, tomato and a nut free arugula pesto on ciabatta roll.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread

Italian Ciabatta

Italian Ciabatta

$8.00

Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Turkey Pretzel Roll

Turkey Pretzel Roll

$11.00

Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.

Corned Beef On Pumpernickle

$8.00

Salad Bowls and Soup

Asian Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad Bowl

$8.00
Greek Salad Bowl

Greek Salad Bowl

$8.00

Side Plates

3 Side Plate

3 Side Plate

$10.00

Choice of 3 of our side salads.

2 Side Plate

2 Side Plate

$7.00

Choice of 2 of our side salads.

Sides

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with red grapes, pecans and celery

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing

Sesame Noodles

Classic dill potato salad

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50

Brussel Sprouts

Creamy Garlic Pasta

Out of stock

Quiche, Burritos & More

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00
Quiche

Quiche

$7.00

Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)

Breakfast Bake

Cheese Biscuit

Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

large cheddar and scallion biscuit

Apple Walnut Cake

$4.50

Pecan Strussel Cake

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Day Old Biscuit

$1.50Out of stock

Day Old Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Day Old Scone

$1.50Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Brewed coffee will be self serve once you arrive to pick up your order.

Latte

$4.00+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$4.50+

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Tea & Chai

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Tea (online)

Packaged Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

La Croix Flavored Seltzer

$2.00

Pellegrino - 16oz bottle

$3.00

Pelligrino - 1 Liter Glass

$4.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

Devil's Foot Soda

$2.75

Buddha Kombucha

$4.50

Open Wholesale

Retail Coffee

Parkway Pick Me Up Coffee Beans

$11.00

12 oz bag whole coffee beans. Can be ground to order.

Jamacian Me Crazy Coffee Beans

$11.00

12 oz bag whole coffee beans. Can be ground to order.

Retail Merchandise

Tote Bag

$2.00

Retail Baked Goods

Dog Biscuit 4-Pack

Dog Biscuit 4-Pack

$4.00

Cheddar biscuits for our furry friends

Cheddar Crisps (GF)

Cheddar Crisps (GF)

$8.50

Gluten free chedar crisps. Great with soup or as a snack.

Trail Mix

Trail Mix

$7.50

Roasted Almonds, Pistachios, Peanuts, Chocolate Chunks & Craisins.

Granola

Granola

$9.50

Scratch made granola with pecans, coconut, raisins, honey and maple syrup. 12 oz. bag.

Pistachio Shortbread 3-pack

$11.50

Chocolate Shortbread 3-pack

$11.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Well-Bred Bakery & Café in Historic Biltmore Village

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville, NC 28803

Well-Bred Bakery & Café image
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

