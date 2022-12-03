Well-Bred Bakery & Café imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Well-Bred Bakery & Café Grove Arcade

1 Page Ave. #112G

Asheville, NC 28801

Popular Items

Chocolate Orange (GF)
Italian Ciabatta
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut
$4.00

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$4.00
Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

$4.00

Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.

Chocolate Orange (GF)

Chocolate Orange (GF)

$4.00

Soft, melts in your mouth chocolate cookie with orange zest. Gluten free.

Monster (GF)

Monster (GF)

$4.00

Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.

Ginger Molasses
$4.00

Ginger Molasses

$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin Walnut
$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$4.00
Peanut Butter
$4.00

Peanut Butter

$4.00
Pecan Praline
$4.00

Pecan Praline

$4.00
Apricot Rugelach

Apricot Rugelach

$3.50

Apricot jam, walnuts, cinnamon & raisins hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.

Shortbread

Shortbread

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Macaroon

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

$4.00

Chewy, salty, coconut cookies with chocolate chips.

Ginger Florentine

Ginger Florentine

$4.00

Crisp, caramelized cookie with almonds, butter, and candied ginger, brushed with Belgian chocolate. Gluten free.

Cake & Pie Slices

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Made with fresh key lime juice and a ginger spiced cookie crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Peanut butter mousse pie garnished with chocolate ganache & peanuts on a chocolate cookie crust.

Espresso Roulade (GF)

Espresso Roulade (GF)

$6.50

Gluten free chocolate cake roll with a layer of ganache and espresso whipped cream. Gluten Free.

Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.50

New York style vanilla cheesecake with shortbread crust

Pumpkin Roulade (GF)
$6.50

Pumpkin Roulade (GF)

$6.50

Pastries

Petite Eclair

Petite Eclair

$4.00

Our signature pastry - Filling is a light blend of whipped cream and pastry cream inside of a classic french pastry shell dipped in ganache.

Mountain Eclair

Mountain Eclair

$9.00

Mountainous version of our signature eclair. Serves 2-3.

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00

Crispy layers of buttery filo filled with ground walnuts, honey, and spices.

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit and nut chocolate bark. Gluten Free and Vegan.

English Toffee (GF)

English Toffee (GF)

Delicious caramelized butter toffee with chocolate and ground pecans. Gluten Free.

Austrian Tea Cake

Austrian Tea Cake

$2.00

A shortbread cookie with toasted, ground walnuts and a large dose of vanilla.

Truffle (GF)

Truffle (GF)

$2.00

A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.

Swedish Creme (GF)
$4.00

$4.00

Holiday Cookie Gift Box

$65.00Out of stock

Bars

Honey Pecan Bar

Honey Pecan Bar

$4.00

Chewy pecan pie bar with a hint of honey.

Fudge Brownie (GF)

Fudge Brownie (GF)

$4.00

Delicious fudge brownie with walnuts. Gluten free.

Almond Bar

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Walnut i.c.s.

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate chip walnut cookies

Ginger Molasses i.c.s.

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with ginger mollases cookies

Oatmeal Raisin i.c.s.

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with oatmeal raisin cookies

Chocolate Orange i.c.s.

$6.50Out of stock

Gluen free, vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate orange cookies

Sandwiches

BLT on Croissant

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.

Caprese Ciabatta

Caprese Ciabatta

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Classic Chicken Croissant
$8.00

$8.00
Curry Chicken Croissant

Curry Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread

Italian Ciabatta

Italian Ciabatta

$8.00

Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Tuna Salad Croissant
$8.00

$8.00

Sandwich Of The Month
$8.00

$8.00

Salad Bowls

Asian Salad Bowl
$8.00

$8.00
Greek Salad Bowl
$8.00

Greek Salad Bowl

$8.00

Side Plates

3 Side Plate

3 Side Plate

$10.00

Choice of 3 of our side salads.

2 Side Plate

2 Side Plate

$7.00

Choice of 2 of our side salads.

Sides

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with red grapes, pecans and celery

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

Potato Chips
$1.50

Potato Chips

$1.50

Creamy Garlic Pasta
$3.50

$3.50

Quiche, Burritos & More

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$6.00

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Quiche with Crust

Quiche with Crust

$7.00

Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)

Crustless Spinach Quiche (GF)

$7.00

Spinach, feta and roasted red pepper quiche. Gluten free.

Side Of Bacon
$2.00

$2.00

Breakfast Bake

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake
$3.50

$3.50

Apple Walnut Cake
$4.50

$4.50

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Retail Merchandise

Well-Bred Mug

$25.00

Retail Baked Goods

Dog Biscuit 4-Pack (Copy)

Dog Biscuit 4-Pack (Copy)

$3.00

Cheddar biscuits for our furry friends

Cheddar Crisps (GF)

Cheddar Crisps (GF)

$6.95

Gluten free chedar crisps. Great with soup or as a snack.

Trail Mix

$7.50

Granola

$9.50

Pistachio Shortbread 3-Pack
$11.50

$11.50

Chocolate Shortbread 3-Pack
$11.50

$11.50

Lemon Rosemary 3-Pack
$11.50

$11.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exceptionally handcrafted edibles.

Location

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

Map
