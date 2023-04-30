Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe in Weaverville

review star

No reviews yet

26 N. Main St

Weaverville, NC 28787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Croissant

Classic Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

A warm, flaky croissant or cheddar biscuit with egg and cheese.

Latte

$4.00+

Baked Goods

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$4.00

Our classic, buttery, giant 5-6" Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$4.00

Old fashioned, buttery, classic oatmeal raisin cookie with cinnamon and walnuts

Ginger Molasses

Ginger Molasses

$4.00

Our giant, chewy, buttery, ginger spice cookie sprinkled with sugar

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$4.00
Shortbread

Shortbread

$4.00
Pecan Praline

Pecan Praline

$4.00
Chocolate Orange (GF)

Chocolate Orange (GF)

$4.00

Soft, melts in your mouth chocolate cookie with orange zest. Gluten free.

Monster (GF)

Monster (GF)

$4.00

Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

$4.00

Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.

Apricot Rugelach

Apricot Rugelach

$3.50

Apricot jam, walnuts, cinnamon & raisins hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.

Ginger Florentine

Ginger Florentine

$4.00

Crisp, caramelized cookie with almonds, butter, and candied ginger, brushed with Belgian chocolate. Gluten free.

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

$4.00

Chewy, salty, coconut cookies with chocolate chips.

Raspberry Almond Rugelach

$4.00Out of stock

Cake & Pie Slices

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.50
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Peanut butter mousse pie garnished with chocolate ganache & peanuts on a chocolate cookie crust.

Espresso Roulade (GF)

Espresso Roulade (GF)

$6.50

Gluten free chocolate cake roll with a layer of ganache and espresso whipped cream. Gluten Free.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Made with fresh key lime juice and a ginger spiced cookie crust.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Souffle Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Walnut Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Pastries

Petite Eclair

$4.00
Mountain Eclair

Mountain Eclair

$11.00

Mountainous version of our signature eclair. Serves 2-3.

Baklava

Baklava

$4.00

Crispy layers of buttery filo filled with ground walnuts, honey, and spices.

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

$6.50

A flourless chocolate mini hand pie.

Swedish Cream

Swedish Cream

$4.00

Yogurt and Cream with a touch of gelatin, topped with a berry puree. Gluten free.

Pot de Creme

Pot de Creme

$4.00

Dense chocolate custard topped with fresh whipped cream and berries. Gluten Free.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$4.00
Truffle

Truffle

$2.00

A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.

Austrian Tea Cake

Austrian Tea Cake

$2.00

A shortbread cookie with toasted, ground walnuts and a large dose of vanilla.

English Toffee (GF)

English Toffee (GF)

Delicious caramelized butter toffee with chocolate and ground pecans. Gluten Free.

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit and nut chocolate bark. Gluten Free and Vegan.

Holiday Cookie Gift Box

$65.00Out of stock

Bars

Almond Bar

Almond Bar

$4.00

A soft and chewy combination of butter and almond paste with a shortbread crust.

Honey Pecan Bar

Honey Pecan Bar

$4.00

Chewy pecan pie bar with a hint of honey.

Cream Cheese Bars

$4.00Out of stock
Fudge Brownie (GF)

Fudge Brownie (GF)

$4.00

Delicious fudge brownie with walnuts. Gluten free.

Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oatmeal Raisin ICS

Oatmeal Raisin ICS

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with oatmeal raisin cookies

Chocolate Orange ICS

Chocolate Orange ICS

$6.50Out of stock

Gluen free, vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate orange cookies

Ginger Molasses ICS

Ginger Molasses ICS

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with ginger mollases cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut ICS

$6.50

Lunch

Sandwiches

Caprese Ciabatta

Caprese Ciabatta

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Italian Ciabatta

Italian Ciabatta

$8.00

Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll and grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Turkey Pretzel Roll

Turkey Pretzel Roll

$11.00

Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread

Turkey Club

$11.00
BLT on Croissant

BLT on Croissant

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.

Classic Chicken Croissant

Classic Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Curry Chicken Croissant

Curry Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Tuna Salad Croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.00

Our tuna salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Salad Bowls and Soup

Greek Salad Bowl

Greek Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and red wine vinaigrette

Asian Salad Bowl

Asian Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce, peanuts, green onions, bell peppers and Asian dressing

Caesar Salad Bowl

Caesar Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Lettuce, scallions, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Spinach Potato Parmesan

$4.50

Side Plates

Three Side Plate

Three Side Plate

$11.00

Choice of 3 of our side salads.

Two Side Plate

Two Side Plate

$7.00

Choice of 2 of our side salads.

Sides

Classic Chicken Salad (GF)

Classic Chicken Salad (GF)

Diced chicken breast salad with red grapes, pecans and celery

Curry Chicken Salad (GF)

Curry Chicken Salad (GF)

Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds

Tuna Salad (GF)

Tuna Salad (GF)

Kale Salad (GF)

Kale Salad (GF)

Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing

Potato Chips (GF & V)

Potato Chips (GF & V)

$1.50

Quinoa Tabouli (V)

Celery Salad (V)

Breakfast

Quiche, Burritos & More

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

A warm, flaky croissant or cheddar biscuit with egg and cheese.

Quiche

Quiche

$7.00

Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)

Breakfast Bake

Cheese Biscuit

Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

large cheddar and scallion biscuit

Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake

Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake

$3.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Apple Cake

$4.00
Daily Muffin

Daily Muffin

$4.00

Large classic berry muffin

Chocolate Criossant

$4.00Out of stock

Daily Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Day Old Biscuit

$2.00Out of stock

Irish Soda Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$4.50+

Cafa Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Tea & Chai

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Milk

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Packaged Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pellegrino - 16oz bottle

$2.75

La Croix Flavored Seltzer

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

Devil's Foot Soda

$2.75

Booda Kombucha

$4.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original Well Bred Bakery & Café in Historic downtown Weaverville.

Location

26 N. Main St, Weaverville, NC 28787

Directions

Gallery
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Well-Bred Bakery & Café - Food Truck on Reems Creek
orange starNo Reviews
232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3 Weaverville, NC 28787
View restaurantnext
Well-Bred Bakery & Café - Grove Arcade
orange starNo Reviews
1 Page Ave. #112G Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Social - Asheville NC
orange starNo Reviews
74 Patton Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave - 417 Biltmore Ave #4f
orange starNo Reviews
417 Biltmore Ave #4f Asheville, NC 28805
View restaurantnext
Taco Billy - 201 Haywood Rd
orange starNo Reviews
201 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Weaverville
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston