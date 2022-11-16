Restaurant header imageView gallery
Well Crafted Kitchen

No reviews yet

1700 W 41st Street

Suite 425

Baltimore, MD 21211

Well Crafted Recipe Book

PREORDER: Well Crafted - A Journey of Celebrating Community Through Local Food

$50.00

Preorder our 200+ page hardcover book! The Well Crafted book contains stories, tips, and recipes from our kitchen to yours for all of our favorite Well Crafted food items (Pizzas, Snacks, Eats, and even our dough and pretzel recipe!) served over the past 7 years! (Delivery expected by Late-November)

Shirts

Truck T-Shirt

$20.00
Truck w/ Well Crafted T-Shirt

$20.00
Pizza for President T-Shirt

$20.00
Peace & Pizza T-Shirt

$20.00
Light-weight Hoodies

$35.00

Youth

Toddler Shirt

$15.00
Onesie

$12.00

Hats

Baseball - Gray/Orange

$14.00Out of stock
Baseball - Orange

$14.00
Baseball - Gray

$14.00Out of stock
Baseball - Navy Blue

$14.00Out of stock

Other

Bandanas

$8.00
Straw Pack

$2.00
Apron

$42.00Out of stock
Campfire Mug

$12.00
Hot/Cold Mug - Black (12oz)

$20.00
Hot/Cold Mug - Orange (18oz)

$25.00
Bumper Sticker

$2.00
MD Board

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Locally Sourced Wood Fired Pizza, Snacks and Eats Located inside Union Craft Brewing's Tap Room

1700 W 41st Street, Suite 425, Baltimore, MD 21211

