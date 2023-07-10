Restaurant header imageView gallery

Well-Fed Ed

review star

No reviews yet

334 Rl Honeycutt Dr

Wilmington, NC 28412

Food

Meals

Coach Meal

$16.00

Counselor Meal

$16.00

Custodian Meal

$16.00

Lunch Lady Land Meal

$16.00

Math Whiz Meal

$16.00

Music Teacher Meal

$16.00

Over Achiever

$10.00

Principal Meal

$16.00

Profesora Meal

$16.00

School Nurse Meal

$16.00

SRO Meal

$16.00

Sides

1 Kebab

$4.00

2 Kebabs

$7.00

Gazpacho

$8.00

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Adobo Hot Sauce & Chips

$8.00

Hummus & Veggies

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Soup

$8.00

Home Fries

$8.00

Extra Credit

Extra Credit

$16.00

Drinks

Sparkling Water Liquid Death

$3.00

Flat Water Liquid Death

$3.00

Blackberry Izze

$3.00

Clementine Izze

$3.00

Mango Izze

$3.00

Apple Izze

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$1.50

Fruit Juice

$1.50

Merchandise

Black Hat

$25.00

White Hat

$25.00

Yellow Shirt

$20.00

Green Shirt

$25.00

Meal Donation

1 Meal Donation

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Food Truck serving plant-based goodness.

Location

334 Rl Honeycutt Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

