Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke 402 South Jefferson street
Well Hung Vineyard Roanoke 402 South Jefferson street

No reviews yet

402 South Jefferson street

Roanoke, VA 24011

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza
Full Monty Flatbread Pizza
Arugula Tomato & Bacon Flatbread Pizza

Flatbreads

Virginia Railway Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Magic City Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Full Monty Flatbread Pizza

$16.00

Star City Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza

$16.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

"Not Philly" Cheesesteak Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

Hawaiian Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Reuben Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

Arugula Tomato & Bacon Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Southwest Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Plain Jane Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Star City Flatbread Pizza (Copy)

$16.00

"Not Philly" Cheesesteak Flatbread Pizza (Copy)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
402 South Jefferson street, Roanoke, VA 24011

Directions

