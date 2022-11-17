  • Home
Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston 49 South Market Street

No reviews yet

49 South Market Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fall Brunch

Brunch Bruschetta

$10.00

Charcuterie

$18.00+

Fried Mini Pancake Trio

$13.00

Hashbrown Brunch Bites

$11.00

Oyster on the Half Shell

$18.00+

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, Kale Salad

$16.00

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Smoked Salmon BLT Salad

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

BLTE Sandwich

$15.00

Brunch Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Ultimate Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Waffle Burger

$18.00

Fish Special

$17.00

Egg and Greens Flatbread

$16.00

Full Monty Flatbread

$18.00

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Sc Flatbread

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

Fall Lunch

Apple Cider Mussels

$18.00

Charcuterie

$18.00+

Oysters

$18.00+

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$11.00

Tomato Brushetta

$9.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp Cobb Salad

$19.00

Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Bechamel Mushroom Patty Melt

$17.00

Fall Veggie Dagwood

$16.00

Pesto Bacon Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Tabasco Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$16.00

Turkey Apple Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Full Monty Flatbread

$18.00

King Street Flatbread

$16.00

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

SC Flatbread

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

Cream Brule Cheesecake

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Fall Dinner

Apple Cider Mussels

$18.00

Charcuterie

$18.00+

Oysters

$18.00+

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Spinach Art Dip

$13.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$11.00

Tomato Brushetta

$9.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp Cobb Salad

$19.00

Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Baked Penne Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Braised Short Ribs

$20.00

Cajun Chicken Andouille

$17.00

Chicken Margherita

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Strawberry Rose Salmon

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$29.00

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Waffle Burger

$18.00

Fish Special

$17.00

Full Monty Flatbread

$18.00

King Street Flatbread

$16.00

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

SC Flatbread

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

Cream Brûlée Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Tour Food

BullDog Food Tour - Short Ribs

$12.00

Bulldog Special Menu

$16.00

Charleston Culinary Tour - Short Ribs

$8.00

Secret Food Tour - Short Ribs

$9.00

Secret Food Tour - Wine Upgrade

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Happy Hour

HH Charcuterie Skewers

$10.00

HH Avocado Deviled Eggs

$7.00

HH Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

HH Grape Chili Meatballs

$9.00

HH Bloody Mary Shrimp

$12.00

HH Brie Andouille Crostini

$7.00

HH House Salad

$8.00

HH Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

HH Blueberry Smash

$10.00

HH Cucumber Collins

$10.00

HH Espresso Martini

$10.00

HH Poblano Margarita

$10.00

HH Vodka Sour

$10.00

By The Glass

G Cabernet Sauvingnon

$13.00

G Happy Ending

$13.00

G Just Peachy

$10.00

G Mulled Red Wine

$12.00

G Mulled White Wine

$12.00

G Mulled Wine

$10.00

G Petit Verdot

$14.00

G Pillow Talk

$11.00

G Playful Pink

$9.00

G Pop Your Cork

$15.00

G Red Tryst

$11.00Out of stock

G Under The Table Red

$10.00

G Under the Table White

$10.00

G Viognier Reserve

$11.00

G Wishful Thinking

$10.00

By The Bottle

B Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

B Happy Ending

$49.00

B Just Peachy

$25.00

B Petit Verdot

$49.00

B Pillow Talk

$44.00

B Playful Pink

$36.00

B Pop Your Cork

$49.00

B Red Tryst

$44.00

B Under The Table Red

$25.00

B Under The Table White

$25.00

B Viognier Reserve

$44.00

B Wishful Thinking

$25.00

Flights

Afternoon Delight Flight

$16.00

Crimson Crush Flight

$16.00

Date Night Flight

$15.00

Foursome Flight

$15.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Richard's Favorite Flight

$16.00

Slushy Flight

$15.00

Slushy

Peach Lemonade Slushy

$10.00

Hurricane Slushy

$10.00

Mulled Apple Cider Slushy

$10.00

Blackberry Lemonade Slushy

$10.00

Mimosa

Cranberry Mimosa

$13.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$13.00

Orange Mimosa

$13.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$13.00

Sample Wine

Sample Cabernet Sauvignon

Sample Happy Ending

Sample Just Peachy

Sample Petit Verdot

Sample Pillow Talk

Sample Playful Pink

Sample Pop Your Cork

Sample Red Tryst

Sample Under the Table Red

Sample Under the Table White

Sample Viognier

Sample Wishful Thinking

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger ale

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

RedBull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Glassware

Wine Glass

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$9.99

Barrel Tumbler

$40.00

White Tumbler

$35.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Blue Tumbler

$19.95

Merch

Nuts

$9.99

Golf Towel

$9.99

Sticker

$2.49

Light Bottle

$14.99

Logo Cork Screw

$10.00

Wine Infused Coffee

$11.99

WHV Board

$50.00

Mulling Spice

$5.99

Large Gift Basket

$60.00

Small Gift Basket

$40.00

Other Apparel

Apron

$19.99

Baseball Hat

$19.99

Boxers

$24.99

WHV Mask

$9.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

$24.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$29.99

Hoodies

$54.00

Wine Togo

Cabernet Sauvignon TOGO

$49.00

Happy Ending TOGO

$49.00

Just Peachy TOGO

$22.00

Petit Verdot TOGO

$49.00

Pillow Talk TOGO

$44.00

Playful Pink TOGO

$36.00

Pop Your Cork TOGO

$49.00

Red Tryst TOGO

$44.00

Under The Table Red TOGO

$24.00

Under The Table White TOGO

$24.00

Viognier TOGO

$44.00

Wishful Thinking TOGO

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

49 South Market Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

