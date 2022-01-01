Well 80 Brewhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Beer. Food. Fun. Well 80 is a full-service and all-ages restaurant and brewery built atop Well #80: one of the 96 area Artesian Wells made famous by the historic Olympia Brewery. Produced on-site with a 10bbl steam brewhouse, this pristine water is the key ingredient in Well 80 Artesian Brewing Company's full line of ales and lagers. Featuring a high-quality menu of burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and more, Well 80 is sure to please everyone in the family.
Location
514 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA 98501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
4.7 • 83
200 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Olympia
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant