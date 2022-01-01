Restaurant header imageView gallery

Well 80 Brewhouse

review star

No reviews yet

514 4th Ave E

Olympia, WA 98501

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Brewhouse Pretzels
Drive-In Chicken Sandwich
Mom's Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Sprouts

Sprouts

$11.00

Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed with Gochujang and Togarashi

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Tots

Tots

$7.00

Chicken Bites

$11.00

Tender Beer-Battered Chicken Breast with Drive-In Style Tots or Fries

1 Brewhouse Pretzel

1 Brewhouse Pretzel

$7.00

served with Well 80 Ale Cheese and your choice of German Mustard or Pineapple Habanero Sauce

2 Brewhouse Pretzels

2 Brewhouse Pretzels

$12.00

Two jumbo Pretzels served with Well 80 Ale Cheese, German Mustard, and Pineapple Habanero Sauce

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna seared rare and flash-chilled, with Gochujang, Cucumber Wasabi Aioli, Togarashi, and Cilantro. Served with Fried Won Ton Chips

Salads & Soups

Big Brewhouse Salad

Big Brewhouse Salad

$12.00

Mixed Organic Greens with Champagne Vinegrette, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, & Bleu Cheese

Well 80 Grilled Chicken Caesar

Well 80 Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine with Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano and Focaccia Croutons 15 Sub 8oz Center Cut Prime Sirloin* 22

Well 80 House Salad

Well 80 House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette with Candied Walnuts and Shaved Parmigiano

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmigiano, and Focaccia Croutons

Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup

Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup

$7.00

Topped with Shaved Parmigiano, Fresh Basil, and Corto Olive Oil

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

What’s the Soup du Jour? It’s the Soup of the Day!

Burgers

Our Burgers are Medium-Cooked 1/3 lb Premium Ground Chuck and Short Rib Blend from Meat Purveyors in Brooklyn, New York. Pat supplies some of the country’s most renowned restaurants. Each burger is finished on a soft potato roll.
Great American Drive-In Burger

Great American Drive-In Burger

$13.00

with Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Drive-In Sauce

Oly Style Burger

Oly Style Burger

$14.00

Cooked with Yellow Mustard, Grilled Onions, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Drive-In Sauce

Oly Style Style Bacon Burger

Oly Style Style Bacon Burger

$16.00

Cooked with Yellow Mustard, Grilled Onions, Smokehouse Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Drive-In Sauce

Black and Bleu Burger

Black and Bleu Burger

$16.00

Cooked with House Blackening Spice and finished with Bleu Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Blue Cheese Sauce

IMPOSSIBLE

IMPOSSIBLE

$15.00

oly IMPOSSIBLE

$16.00

bacon-oly IMPOSSIBLE

$18.00

blk n' blu IMPOSSIBLE

$18.00

Sandwiches

Caribbean Pork

Caribbean Pork

$15.00

Slow Roasted Pork with Grilled Onion, Mojo Citrus Aioli, Pickled Jalapeño, Lettuce, and Cilantro, on a Ciabatta Bun

Well 80 BLT

Well 80 BLT

$13.00

Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, on a Ciabatta Bun

Drive-In Chicken Sandwich

Drive-In Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded and Fried Premium Chicken Breast with Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Drive-In Sauce, on a Potato Roll

Smashville Chicken Sandwich

Smashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Premium Fried Chicken Breast tossed in our Nashville Hot Sauce Blend, with Pickle, Tomato, and Lettuce, on a Potato Roll

Mom's Grilled Cheese

Mom's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

The classic go-to sandwich served with Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup 9 Try it with slow Roasted Pork!

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$14.00

Sushi grade Ahi Tuna seared rare and flash chilled, with Cucumber Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Jalapeno, and Baby Arugula, on a Potato Roll

Brewhouse Favorites

All American Mac & Cheese

All American Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Penne, Ale Cheese Sauce, Roasted Tomatoes 11 Add Slow Roasted Pork

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles, Grade A Maple Syrup, and Chipotle Bacon Ranch Sauce

Oly Oktoberfest

Oly Oktoberfest

$18.00

Beer Braised Delmonico’s Heritage Bratwurst, with OlyKraut, Grilled Onions, German Mustard, and a House Pretzel

Paris Bistro Steak Frites

Paris Bistro Steak Frites

$22.00

8oz Center Cut Prime Sirloin served with Fries, Salad, and Well 80 Herbed Steak Sauce

Pizzas

Ten Inch Pies, Baked on a Stone Hearth Make it Gluten Free for $4 more.
Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Stanislaus Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte Mozzarella, Shaved Parmigiano, Corto Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil 13 Add Smoked Pepperoni $2

Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$17.00

Pineapple Habanero Sauce, Roasted Pork Shoulder, Shredded Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomato, Herbs and Garlic

Classic

Classic

$15.00

Stanislaus Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Smoked Pepperoni 15 Make it Super Classic with Smokehouse Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño

Super Classic

Super Classic

$18.00
Salsiccia Piccante

Salsiccia Piccante

$18.00

Aleppo Chili Cream Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mama Lil’s Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella, Onion, and Arugula

Pizza Marinara (V)

Pizza Marinara (V)

$12.00

Stanislaus Tomato Sauce, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Oregano, Corto Olive Oil Add Onion and Pickled Jalapeño $2

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Sauces

Sauce

Desserts

Waffle S'mores

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$8.00
Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00
Kid's Cheesy Pizza

Kid's Cheesy Pizza

$10.00
'Lil Fries

'Lil Fries

$4.00
'Lil Tots

'Lil Tots

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Beer. Food. Fun. Well 80 is a full-service and all-ages restaurant and brewery built atop Well #80: one of the 96 area Artesian Wells made famous by the historic Olympia Brewery. Produced on-site with a 10bbl steam brewhouse, this pristine water is the key ingredient in Well 80 Artesian Brewing Company's full line of ales and lagers. Featuring a high-quality menu of burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and more, Well 80 is sure to please everyone in the family.

514 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA 98501

