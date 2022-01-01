Well 80 Brewhouse

Restaurant info

Beer. Food. Fun. Well 80 is a full-service and all-ages restaurant and brewery built atop Well #80: one of the 96 area Artesian Wells made famous by the historic Olympia Brewery. Produced on-site with a 10bbl steam brewhouse, this pristine water is the key ingredient in Well 80 Artesian Brewing Company's full line of ales and lagers. Featuring a high-quality menu of burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and more, Well 80 is sure to please everyone in the family.