Energy Bites

Uplifting bites for after a class, for that midday slump, for a sweet treat, or just cause you want one! This guilt free snacks are a great to have at your fingertips any time of day. Not all ingredients are certified organic for varying reasons. However, much research is put into the quality and practices of our farm partnerships. It is important to us to offer the freshest, most alive, and toxin free foods possible. For more information, talk to Chef Amelie!