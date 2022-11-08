Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Well Crafted Beer Company

322 Reviews

$$

310 Madison St

Suite B100

Lansdale, PA 19446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4-Pack - Hop Monger
4-Pack - 4th Anniversary
4-Pack - Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano

4-PACKS

Reba - Imperial Stout - 12.2% This special brew pours opaque with a chocolate brown head and presents an inviting bourbon nose. An assertive - almost bright - first sip carries through on a rock-steady, deep & roasty malt base. Along the way we find hints of: velvety dark cherry, dark chocolate, raisin, molasses, enveloped throughout with warming charred oak bourbon barrel presence. It coats and warms pleasantly and with even measure, leaving only the need for another sip. This is a beer you can trust without question, until the end. Like the black Labrador member of the Well Crafted family it is named in memory of, our girl Reba.
Reba - 500ml bottle

Reba - 500ml bottle

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout - 12.2% Assertive. Deep. Warm. This special brew pours opaque with a chocolate brown head and presents an inviting bourbon nose. An assertive - almost bright - first sip carries through on a rock-steady, deep & roasty malt base. Along the way we find hints of: velvety dark cherry, dark chocolate, raisin, molasses, enveloped throughout with warming charred oak bourbon barrel presence. It coats and warms pleasantly and with even measure, leaving only the need for another sip. This is a beer you can trust without question, until the end. Like the black Labrador member of the Well Crafted family it is named in memory of, our girl Reba.

4-Pack - 4th Anniversary

4-Pack - 4th Anniversary

$20.00

Hazy Double IPA - 8.4% This year's anniversary IPA is packed with an intriguing blend of hops including a potent experimental hop. Brewed with Strata, Triumph, Citra Cryo, and HBC-586, which lend vibrant notes of wild strawberries, sugar-coated Orange gummies, and overripe limey honeydew. Cheers to another year!

4-Pack - #Witting

4-Pack - #Witting

$14.00

Witbier - 5%- A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.

4-Pack - Blonde Americano

4-Pack - Blonde Americano

$18.00

Coffee Blonde Ale - 5.8% A tasty, eye-opening Blonde Ale. Brewed with lactose and conditioned on Madagascar Vanilla beans and freshly roasted coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. The blend of rich coffee, fresh vanilla, and smooth milk sugar offer a delicious and inviting experience.

4-Pack - Business Casual

4-Pack - Business Casual

$14.00

Pilsner 5.6% - A win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.

4-Pack - Censai

4-Pack - Censai

$18.00

IPA - 6.8% A fresh, delicious IPA bursting with aromas of blueberry, mango and pine. This fluffy, fruit bomb was brewed with heaps of pungent Mosaic and Centennial hops.

4-Pack - Cirrocumulus

4-Pack - Cirrocumulus

$16.00

Pale Ale - 5.8% Brewed with oats and wheat malt and heavy hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Cascade in the kettle and fermenter. Notes of pineapple creamsicles, piña coladas, and candied grapefruit clouds.

4-Pack - For Friends Saison

4-Pack - For Friends Saison

$16.00

Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!

4-Pack - Heygar IPA

4-Pack - Heygar IPA

$18.00

IPA - 7.4% Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.

4-Pack - Hop Monger

4-Pack - Hop Monger

$18.00

IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

4-pack - How's It Gose? Key Lime

4-pack - How's It Gose? Key Lime

$14.00

Gose - 4.2% Tart and refreshing, this sour wheat ale was brewed with Himalayan pink salt and coriander and then conditioned on fresh key lime juice. A perfect thirst quencher for the days of summer. Notes of margaritas, key lime pies and days at the beach.

4-Pack - Levitate

4-Pack - Levitate

$20.00

Double IPA - 8% This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.

4-Pack - Lil' Monger

4-Pack - Lil' Monger

$16.00

Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

4-Pack - Mystic Cow

4-Pack - Mystic Cow

$16.00

Milk Stout - 5.5% - A devilishly smooth and surprisingly sessionable Milk Stout, brewed with silky oats and a balanced helping of milk sugar. Each delicious sip offers a bouquet of bakers chocolate, espresso, dark fruits, and sweetened condensed milk.

4-Pack - Naked Gose

4-Pack - Naked Gose

$14.00Out of stock

Sour Wheat - 4.1% - Traditional German style Gose with sea salt and coriander.

4-Pack - Nellie's Cane

4-Pack - Nellie's Cane

$18.00Out of stock

IPA - 7% A pillowy soft tropical explosion. Brewed with 2-row and gobs of malted and flaked oats. Loads of Nelson Sauvin, Wai-iti, and Rakau hops lend powerful notes of cotton candy grapes, candied Kaffir lime rind, and mystery flavor Airheads. This one will become your all.

4-Pack - Puddle Jumper

4-Pack - Puddle Jumper

$16.00

Saison - 6% Dry, effervescent and empirically balanced, this refreshing saison will leaving you wanting sip after sip. Brewed with the finest Pilsner malt, a touch of rye and hopped gently with Crystal . Notes of wildflower honey, lemon verbena, dry white picnic wine, and long drives through the Belgian countryside. It will give you a hop in your step to jump any puddle life throws in your path!

4-Pack - Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano

4-Pack - Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte Blonde Americano - 5.8% Our house favorite Blonde Americano amped up with a special blend of pumpkin spices!

4-Pack - Punch In the Pumpkin

4-Pack - Punch In the Pumpkin

$20.00

Imperial Pumpkin - 8% - A bold Imperial Pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure.

4-Pack - Short Schwarz

4-Pack - Short Schwarz

$16.00

Schwarzbier - 5% An autumnal crusher, this sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.

4-pack - Sorrel

4-pack - Sorrel

$18.00

Ginger and Hibiscus Super Saison - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.

4-Pack - Wolf Pajamas

4-Pack - Wolf Pajamas

$22.00

Imperial Stout - 10.2% A silky, decadent pour of pure indulgence. This Imperial Stout was brewed with a mountainous array of kilned and roasted malts, giving powerful notes of baker’s chocolate, Dulce De Leche, ice cream sundae, and dark cherry.

4-Pack - Wisenheimer

4-Pack - Wisenheimer

$18.00

Weizenbock - 8.2%- Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness.

4-Pack - ZeHefe

4-Pack - ZeHefe

$14.00

Hefeweizen - 5.4% - Our take on the German classic. This crisp, slightly tart and refreshing wheat beer is balanced with a touch of traditional German hops. Pleasant notes of clove, orange peel and a hint of banana.

Solen - 500ml bottle

Solen - 500ml bottle

$13.00

Baltic Porter - 8.9% - Velvety smooth, this robust Lager was brewed with loads of Munich and specialty malts, hopped gently with noble Saaz, and then cold conditioned for an extended time. Enticing notes of candied molasses, bitter-sweet chocolate chunks, and roasted marshmallows.

CROWLERS

#Witting - Crowler

#Witting - Crowler

$13.00

Belgian Witbier - 5% A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.

4Friends - Crowler

4Friends - Crowler

$15.00

Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!

4th Anniversary - Crowler

4th Anniversary - Crowler

$20.00

Hazy Double IPA - 8.4% This year's anniversary IPA is packed with an intriguing blend of hops including a potent experimental hop. Brewed with Strata, Triumph, Citra Cryo, and HBC-586, which lend vibrant notes of wild strawberries, sugar-coated Orange gummies, and overripe limey honeydew. Cheers to another year!

Business Casual - Crowler

Business Casual - Crowler

$13.00

Pilsner - 5.6% - win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.

Censai IPA - Crowler

Censai IPA - Crowler

$17.00

IPA - 6.8% brewed with wheat, and oats, and double dry-hopped with mountains of pungent Mosaic and Centennial. Bold drippy notes of blueberry, pine needles, tangerine, and lemon zest.

Double Hop Monger - Crowler

Double Hop Monger - Crowler

$20.00

DIPA - 8.4% One of your favorite Hazy IPAs is loaded up with even more delicious hop flavor from Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. With notes of peach ring candy, Meyer lemon, Mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Heygar IPA - Crowler

Heygar IPA - Crowler

$17.00

IPA - 6.8% Brewed with a new Kviek yeast strain hailing from the Norwegian countryside. Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.

Hop Monger - Crowler

Hop Monger - Crowler

$17.00

Dry Hopped IPA - 7.1% A special version of one of our crowd favorite IPAs, double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Levitate - Crowler

Levitate - Crowler

$20.00

Double IPA - 8% This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.

Lil Monger - Crowler

Lil Monger - Crowler

$15.00

Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% - Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Mother of Perle - Crowler

Mother of Perle - Crowler

$13.00

Kölsch - 5.5% An easy drinking ale. We gently hopped this classic German style with Perle hops in the kettle and then fermented it cool for a smooth and approachable drinking experience.

Punch in the Pumpkin - Crowler

Punch in the Pumpkin - Crowler

$20.00

Imperial Pumpkin Ale - 8% A bold imperial pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company.

Saison Sorrel - Crowler

Saison Sorrel - Crowler

$17.00

Saison - 8% - Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.

Short Schwarz - Crowler

Short Schwarz - Crowler

$15.00

Dark Lager - 5% A sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.

South Pacific Punch - Crowler

South Pacific Punch - Crowler

$20.00

Oat Cream IPA with Lactose - 7.9% This creamy smooth Double IPA was transcontinentally hopped with some of our favorite Southern Hemisphere varietals; Wakatu, Motueka, Rakau, Vic Secret, and Galaxy. This decadent DIPA has super juicy notes of Key Lime custard, tropical cocktails, cotton candy, pink starbursts, and spectral colors

Wisenheimer - Crowler

Wisenheimer - Crowler

$17.00

Weizenbock - 8.2%- Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness.

GROWLERS AND FILLS

Growler - #Witting

Growler - #Witting

$18.00

Witbier - 5%- A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.

Growler - 4Friends

Growler - 4Friends

$22.00

Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!

Growler - Business Casual

Growler - Business Casual

$18.00

Pilsner - 5.6% A win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.

Growler - Censai

Growler - Censai

$25.00

IPA - 7% IPA brewed with wheat, and oats, and double dry-hopped with mountains of pungent Mosaic and Centennial. Bold drippy notes of blueberry, pine needles, tangerine, and lemon zest.

Growler - Heygar

Growler - Heygar

$25.00

Brewed with a new Kviek yeast strain hailing from the Norwegian countryside. Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.

Growler - Hop Monger

Growler - Hop Monger

$25.00

Dry Hopped IPA - 7.1% A special version of one of our crowd favorite IPAs, double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Growler - Lil Monger

Growler - Lil Monger

$22.00

Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% - Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Growler - Mother of Perle

Growler - Mother of Perle

$18.00

Kölsch - 5.2% An easy drinking ale. We gently hopped this classic German style with Perle hops in the kettle and then fermented it cool for a smooth and approachable drinking experience. Delicious, lightly fruity, and balanced with a touch of floral hops.

Growler - Punch in the Pumpkin

Growler - Punch in the Pumpkin

$28.00

Punch in the Pumpkin - Imperial Pumpkin Ale 8.1% A bold imperial pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure.

Growler - Short Schwarz

Growler - Short Schwarz

$22.00

Dark Lager - 5% A sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.

Growler - Sorrel

Growler - Sorrel

$25.00

Super Saison with Hibiscus and Ginger - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.

FOOD - TO GO

App - Bavarian Pretzel

App - Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Enjoy our house-favorite pretzel in your own home! Served with beer cheese, chipotle ranch, and beer mustard. Vegetarian *Option to bake at home add in special instructions.

App - Beer Cheese Nachos

App - Beer Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese and loaded with roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, and cumin crème fraiche. (Add chicken for $3 or pulled pork $4) . (Deconstructed for delivery and takeout).

App - Chips and Pico

App - Chips and Pico

$6.00

Tortilla chips with house made pico de gallo.

App - Daily Hummus

App - Daily Hummus

$11.00

House-made hummus served with warm pita bread, cucumbers, and fresh sweet pepper strips. Vegetarian

Salad - Caesar

Salad - Caesar

$11.00

House-made Caesar dressing, tossed with chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Flatbread - Spicy BBQ Pork

Flatbread - Spicy BBQ Pork

$15.00

Sweet heat BBQ pulled pork, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onion.

Flatbread - Margherita

Flatbread - Margherita

$13.00

House made sweet marinara, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil *Flatbread option to bake at home, leave in special instructions.

Flatbread - Sopressata

Flatbread - Sopressata

$14.00

Baked flatbread, smoked gouda and manchego cheeses, sliced sopressata, spiced honey and chives.

Handhelds - Alabama Chicken Sandwich

Handhelds - Alabama Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Dry-rubbed chicken breast, sharp cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, Alabama white bbq served on a potato roll.

Handhelds - Cubano

Handhelds - Cubano

$14.00

Cubano with swiss, ham, mojo marinated pork, house IPA spicy pickles, mustard, and pressed between ciabatta.

Handhelds - Sweet Corn & Black Bean Tacos

Handhelds - Sweet Corn & Black Bean Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortilla tacos with roasted sweet corn and black beans. Topped with pickled red onions, pico de gallo, chipotle lime aioli. (Add chicken $3 or pulled pork $4) Corn tortilla available on request Sorry! Corn, tomatoes, onion, and beans cannot be separated. Vegetarian

Kids - Grilled Cheese & Chips

Kids - Grilled Cheese & Chips

$7.00

Grilled American cheese on white bread. Served with kettle chips. Vegetarian.

Kids - PB&J & Chips

Kids - PB&J & Chips

$7.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread served with kettle chips. Vegetarian.

Kids - Kids Chicken Tenders & Chips (3)

Kids - Kids Chicken Tenders & Chips (3)

$7.00

3 chicken tenders served with ketchup and kettle chips.

Kids - Pita Pizza

Kids - Pita Pizza

$8.00

Shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce pizza baked on a pita. Vegetarian.

MERCH

Carabiner

Carabiner

$4.00

Green carabiner with bottle opener, key chain, and Well Crafted logo.

Growler

Growler

$7.00

64oz Amber Jug (empty)

Hat Pom Beanie

Hat Pom Beanie

$15.00

Black beanie with detachable black pom and Well Crafted logo tag.

Hat Dark Gray

Hat Dark Gray

$20.00

Flexfit dark gray fitted hat with embroidered hop on the side and "Well Crafted Beer Company" text embroidered on the back.

Mens Navy T shirt

Mens Navy T shirt

$20.00

Gildan Navy T Shirt with gold metallic WCBC front and gold metallic logo on the back.

Mens Red T Shirt

Mens Red T Shirt

$20.00

Red Next Level Crew T Shirt with White Heather Texture

Mens Black T Shirt

Mens Black T Shirt

$20.00

Gildan Dry Blend Black T Shirt with distressed hop logo on the front and standard logo on the back.

Mens Gray T Shirt

Mens Gray T Shirt

$20.00

Heather Gray Next Level Crew T Shirt

Ladies V-Neck Navy

Ladies V-Neck Navy

$20.00

Soft, cozy, relaxed V-neck tee in navy with gold WC / BC logo on the hem and gold logo on the back.

Ladies Navy Tank

Ladies Navy Tank

$20.00

Next Level Navy racerback tank with white lettering. Great for layering or working out.

Ladies Gray T Shirt

Ladies Gray T Shirt

$20.00

Ladies Anvil dark gray cotton crewneck T shirt.

Ladies Army Green V-Neck

Ladies Army Green V-Neck

$20.00

Soft, lightweight v-neck.

Unisex Black Button Up

Unisex Black Button Up

$38.00

Black Dickie’s brand button up brewer’s shirt. Size small

Unisex Baseball T's

Unisex Baseball T's

$20.00

Celebrating Lansdale's 150 Year Anniversary and Baseball!

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$45.00

Decorate your kegerator or bar taps with this black tap handle with green hops.

Shane and Pepper Candle - Flamingo Bonito

Shane and Pepper Candle - Flamingo Bonito

$25.00

Flamingo Bonito - Fresh raspberry scent Shane and Pepper (located in Lansdale, PA) soy candles are vegan friendly, bio-degradable, cruelty-free, non-toxic. These candles are inspired by our beer flavors! Shane and Pepper donates a portion of profits to various nonprofit organizations that change lives and the community with each candle purchase. Thank you for being so supportive!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.

Website

Location

310 Madison St, Suite B100, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Gallery
Well Crafted Beer Co image
Well Crafted Beer Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Round Guys Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
McAllister Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
810 Dickerson Rd. North Wales, PA 19454
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Little Brew House - 214 W Ridge Pk
orange starNo Reviews
214 w ridge pk conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Easton Rd Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
orange star4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lansdale

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,044
1650 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 149
321 west main street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansdale
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston