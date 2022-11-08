- Home
Well Crafted Beer Company
322 Reviews
$$
310 Madison St
Suite B100
Lansdale, PA 19446
4-PACKS
Reba - 500ml bottle
Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout - 12.2% Assertive. Deep. Warm. This special brew pours opaque with a chocolate brown head and presents an inviting bourbon nose. An assertive - almost bright - first sip carries through on a rock-steady, deep & roasty malt base. Along the way we find hints of: velvety dark cherry, dark chocolate, raisin, molasses, enveloped throughout with warming charred oak bourbon barrel presence. It coats and warms pleasantly and with even measure, leaving only the need for another sip. This is a beer you can trust without question, until the end. Like the black Labrador member of the Well Crafted family it is named in memory of, our girl Reba.
4-Pack - 4th Anniversary
Hazy Double IPA - 8.4% This year's anniversary IPA is packed with an intriguing blend of hops including a potent experimental hop. Brewed with Strata, Triumph, Citra Cryo, and HBC-586, which lend vibrant notes of wild strawberries, sugar-coated Orange gummies, and overripe limey honeydew. Cheers to another year!
4-Pack - #Witting
Witbier - 5%- A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.
4-Pack - Blonde Americano
Coffee Blonde Ale - 5.8% A tasty, eye-opening Blonde Ale. Brewed with lactose and conditioned on Madagascar Vanilla beans and freshly roasted coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. The blend of rich coffee, fresh vanilla, and smooth milk sugar offer a delicious and inviting experience.
4-Pack - Business Casual
Pilsner 5.6% - A win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.
4-Pack - Censai
IPA - 6.8% A fresh, delicious IPA bursting with aromas of blueberry, mango and pine. This fluffy, fruit bomb was brewed with heaps of pungent Mosaic and Centennial hops.
4-Pack - Cirrocumulus
Pale Ale - 5.8% Brewed with oats and wheat malt and heavy hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Cascade in the kettle and fermenter. Notes of pineapple creamsicles, piña coladas, and candied grapefruit clouds.
4-Pack - For Friends Saison
Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!
4-Pack - Heygar IPA
IPA - 7.4% Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.
4-Pack - Hop Monger
IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
4-pack - How's It Gose? Key Lime
Gose - 4.2% Tart and refreshing, this sour wheat ale was brewed with Himalayan pink salt and coriander and then conditioned on fresh key lime juice. A perfect thirst quencher for the days of summer. Notes of margaritas, key lime pies and days at the beach.
4-Pack - Levitate
Double IPA - 8% This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.
4-Pack - Lil' Monger
Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
4-Pack - Mystic Cow
Milk Stout - 5.5% - A devilishly smooth and surprisingly sessionable Milk Stout, brewed with silky oats and a balanced helping of milk sugar. Each delicious sip offers a bouquet of bakers chocolate, espresso, dark fruits, and sweetened condensed milk.
4-Pack - Naked Gose
Sour Wheat - 4.1% - Traditional German style Gose with sea salt and coriander.
4-Pack - Nellie's Cane
IPA - 7% A pillowy soft tropical explosion. Brewed with 2-row and gobs of malted and flaked oats. Loads of Nelson Sauvin, Wai-iti, and Rakau hops lend powerful notes of cotton candy grapes, candied Kaffir lime rind, and mystery flavor Airheads. This one will become your all.
4-Pack - Puddle Jumper
Saison - 6% Dry, effervescent and empirically balanced, this refreshing saison will leaving you wanting sip after sip. Brewed with the finest Pilsner malt, a touch of rye and hopped gently with Crystal . Notes of wildflower honey, lemon verbena, dry white picnic wine, and long drives through the Belgian countryside. It will give you a hop in your step to jump any puddle life throws in your path!
4-Pack - Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano
Pumpkin Spice Latte Blonde Americano - 5.8% Our house favorite Blonde Americano amped up with a special blend of pumpkin spices!
4-Pack - Punch In the Pumpkin
Imperial Pumpkin - 8% - A bold Imperial Pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure.
4-Pack - Short Schwarz
Schwarzbier - 5% An autumnal crusher, this sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.
4-pack - Sorrel
Ginger and Hibiscus Super Saison - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.
4-Pack - Wolf Pajamas
Imperial Stout - 10.2% A silky, decadent pour of pure indulgence. This Imperial Stout was brewed with a mountainous array of kilned and roasted malts, giving powerful notes of baker’s chocolate, Dulce De Leche, ice cream sundae, and dark cherry.
4-Pack - Wisenheimer
Weizenbock - 8.2%- Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness.
4-Pack - ZeHefe
Hefeweizen - 5.4% - Our take on the German classic. This crisp, slightly tart and refreshing wheat beer is balanced with a touch of traditional German hops. Pleasant notes of clove, orange peel and a hint of banana.
Solen - 500ml bottle
Baltic Porter - 8.9% - Velvety smooth, this robust Lager was brewed with loads of Munich and specialty malts, hopped gently with noble Saaz, and then cold conditioned for an extended time. Enticing notes of candied molasses, bitter-sweet chocolate chunks, and roasted marshmallows.
CROWLERS
#Witting - Crowler
Belgian Witbier - 5% A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.
4Friends - Crowler
Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!
4th Anniversary - Crowler
Hazy Double IPA - 8.4% This year's anniversary IPA is packed with an intriguing blend of hops including a potent experimental hop. Brewed with Strata, Triumph, Citra Cryo, and HBC-586, which lend vibrant notes of wild strawberries, sugar-coated Orange gummies, and overripe limey honeydew. Cheers to another year!
Business Casual - Crowler
Pilsner - 5.6% - win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.
Censai IPA - Crowler
IPA - 6.8% brewed with wheat, and oats, and double dry-hopped with mountains of pungent Mosaic and Centennial. Bold drippy notes of blueberry, pine needles, tangerine, and lemon zest.
Double Hop Monger - Crowler
DIPA - 8.4% One of your favorite Hazy IPAs is loaded up with even more delicious hop flavor from Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. With notes of peach ring candy, Meyer lemon, Mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
Heygar IPA - Crowler
IPA - 6.8% Brewed with a new Kviek yeast strain hailing from the Norwegian countryside. Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.
Hop Monger - Crowler
Dry Hopped IPA - 7.1% A special version of one of our crowd favorite IPAs, double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
Levitate - Crowler
Double IPA - 8% This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.
Lil Monger - Crowler
Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% - Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
Mother of Perle - Crowler
Kölsch - 5.5% An easy drinking ale. We gently hopped this classic German style with Perle hops in the kettle and then fermented it cool for a smooth and approachable drinking experience.
Punch in the Pumpkin - Crowler
Imperial Pumpkin Ale - 8% A bold imperial pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company.
Saison Sorrel - Crowler
Saison - 8% - Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.
Short Schwarz - Crowler
Dark Lager - 5% A sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.
South Pacific Punch - Crowler
Oat Cream IPA with Lactose - 7.9% This creamy smooth Double IPA was transcontinentally hopped with some of our favorite Southern Hemisphere varietals; Wakatu, Motueka, Rakau, Vic Secret, and Galaxy. This decadent DIPA has super juicy notes of Key Lime custard, tropical cocktails, cotton candy, pink starbursts, and spectral colors
Wisenheimer - Crowler
Weizenbock - 8.2%- Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness.
GROWLERS AND FILLS
Growler - #Witting
Witbier - 5%- A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.
Growler - 4Friends
Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!
Growler - Business Casual
Pilsner - 5.6% A win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.
Growler - Censai
IPA - 7% IPA brewed with wheat, and oats, and double dry-hopped with mountains of pungent Mosaic and Centennial. Bold drippy notes of blueberry, pine needles, tangerine, and lemon zest.
Growler - Heygar
Brewed with a new Kviek yeast strain hailing from the Norwegian countryside. Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.
Growler - Hop Monger
Dry Hopped IPA - 7.1% A special version of one of our crowd favorite IPAs, double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
Growler - Lil Monger
Hazy Pale Ale - 5.5% - Double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.
Growler - Mother of Perle
Kölsch - 5.2% An easy drinking ale. We gently hopped this classic German style with Perle hops in the kettle and then fermented it cool for a smooth and approachable drinking experience. Delicious, lightly fruity, and balanced with a touch of floral hops.
Growler - Punch in the Pumpkin
Punch in the Pumpkin - Imperial Pumpkin Ale 8.1% A bold imperial pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure.
Growler - Short Schwarz
Dark Lager - 5% A sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.
Growler - Sorrel
Super Saison with Hibiscus and Ginger - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.
FOOD - TO GO
App - Bavarian Pretzel
Enjoy our house-favorite pretzel in your own home! Served with beer cheese, chipotle ranch, and beer mustard. Vegetarian *Option to bake at home add in special instructions.
App - Beer Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese and loaded with roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream, and cumin crème fraiche. (Add chicken for $3 or pulled pork $4) . (Deconstructed for delivery and takeout).
App - Chips and Pico
Tortilla chips with house made pico de gallo.
App - Daily Hummus
House-made hummus served with warm pita bread, cucumbers, and fresh sweet pepper strips. Vegetarian
Salad - Caesar
House-made Caesar dressing, tossed with chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
Flatbread - Spicy BBQ Pork
Sweet heat BBQ pulled pork, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onion.
Flatbread - Margherita
House made sweet marinara, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil *Flatbread option to bake at home, leave in special instructions.
Flatbread - Sopressata
Baked flatbread, smoked gouda and manchego cheeses, sliced sopressata, spiced honey and chives.
Handhelds - Alabama Chicken Sandwich
Dry-rubbed chicken breast, sharp cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, Alabama white bbq served on a potato roll.
Handhelds - Cubano
Cubano with swiss, ham, mojo marinated pork, house IPA spicy pickles, mustard, and pressed between ciabatta.
Handhelds - Sweet Corn & Black Bean Tacos
Two flour tortilla tacos with roasted sweet corn and black beans. Topped with pickled red onions, pico de gallo, chipotle lime aioli. (Add chicken $3 or pulled pork $4) Corn tortilla available on request Sorry! Corn, tomatoes, onion, and beans cannot be separated. Vegetarian
Kids - Grilled Cheese & Chips
Grilled American cheese on white bread. Served with kettle chips. Vegetarian.
Kids - PB&J & Chips
Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread served with kettle chips. Vegetarian.
Kids - Kids Chicken Tenders & Chips (3)
3 chicken tenders served with ketchup and kettle chips.
Kids - Pita Pizza
Shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce pizza baked on a pita. Vegetarian.
MERCH
Carabiner
Green carabiner with bottle opener, key chain, and Well Crafted logo.
Growler
64oz Amber Jug (empty)
Hat Pom Beanie
Black beanie with detachable black pom and Well Crafted logo tag.
Hat Dark Gray
Flexfit dark gray fitted hat with embroidered hop on the side and "Well Crafted Beer Company" text embroidered on the back.
Mens Navy T shirt
Gildan Navy T Shirt with gold metallic WCBC front and gold metallic logo on the back.
Mens Red T Shirt
Red Next Level Crew T Shirt with White Heather Texture
Mens Black T Shirt
Gildan Dry Blend Black T Shirt with distressed hop logo on the front and standard logo on the back.
Mens Gray T Shirt
Heather Gray Next Level Crew T Shirt
Ladies V-Neck Navy
Soft, cozy, relaxed V-neck tee in navy with gold WC / BC logo on the hem and gold logo on the back.
Ladies Navy Tank
Next Level Navy racerback tank with white lettering. Great for layering or working out.
Ladies Gray T Shirt
Ladies Anvil dark gray cotton crewneck T shirt.
Ladies Army Green V-Neck
Soft, lightweight v-neck.
Unisex Black Button Up
Black Dickie’s brand button up brewer’s shirt. Size small
Unisex Baseball T's
Celebrating Lansdale's 150 Year Anniversary and Baseball!
Tap Handle
Decorate your kegerator or bar taps with this black tap handle with green hops.
Shane and Pepper Candle - Flamingo Bonito
Flamingo Bonito - Fresh raspberry scent Shane and Pepper (located in Lansdale, PA) soy candles are vegan friendly, bio-degradable, cruelty-free, non-toxic. These candles are inspired by our beer flavors! Shane and Pepper donates a portion of profits to various nonprofit organizations that change lives and the community with each candle purchase. Thank you for being so supportive!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.
310 Madison St, Suite B100, Lansdale, PA 19446