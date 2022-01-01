Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Well Drinks Smoothie Bar (Coosaw Creek Plaza)

review star

No reviews yet

8530 Dorchester Rd

North Charleston, SC 29420

Order Again

Smoothies

Avocado Surpreme (cal. 554)

$7.00

Banana Nut (cal. 288)

$7.00

Beautiful Berry (cal. 403)

$7.00

Berry Protein (cal. 422)

$7.00

Cheeky Choco (cal. 350)

$7.00

Green Go (cal. 384)

$7.00

Keto Kafe (cal. 580.5)

$7.00

Mango Match (cal. 335.5)

$7.00

PB& J (cal. 591)

$7.00

Peach Mango (cal. 345)

$7.00

Peach Professor (cal. 329)

$7.00

Pro Peanut (cal. 640)

$7.00

Reese's Pieces (cal. 615)

$7.00

Sweet Green Metabolism Boost (cal. 433)

$7.00

Sweet Seed (cal. 396)

$7.00

Vegan Chai (cal. 160)

$6.50

Vegan Chocolate (cal.170)

$6.50

Vegan Vanilla (cal. 160)

$6.50

Vegan Wildberry (cal. 160)

$6.50

Custom Smoothie

$7.00

Kids Smoothie

$5.00

Add Ins

Agave

$0.50

Apple

$1.00

Avocado

$0.75

B-12

$0.50

Banana

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Blueberry

$1.00

Cayenne

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Cinnamon

$0.50

Coconut Coffee ( keto)

$1.00

Coconut Coffee (Flaxseed)

$1.00

Coconut Coffee (Mocha)

$1.00

Coconut coffee (regular)

$1.00

Dried Cranberries

$0.50

Flaxseed

$0.50

Ginger Bomb

$0.50

Green Tea

$0.75

Honey

$0.50

Iaso Tea

$5.00

Kale

$0.50

Lemon Green Tea

$0.75

Mango

$1.00

Monkfruit

$1.00

Oatmeal

Oranges

$1.00

Peach Green Tea

$0.75

Peaches

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Raspberry Green Tea

$0.75

Sea Moss

$2.00

Spinach

$0.50

Spirulina

$2.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Tumeric

$1.00

Vegan Chai

$3.00

Vegan Chocolate

$3.00

Vegan Vanilla

$3.00

Vegan Wildberry

$3.00

Vitamin C

$0.50

Wheat Grass

$1.00

Bowls

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Smoothie Bowl

$8.00

Fruit Top Smoothie Bowl

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Fruit/Veggie Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls

Location

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29420

Directions

