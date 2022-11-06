A map showing the location of Wellfed 271 MIRACLE MILEView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Wellfed 271 MIRACLE MILE

271 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

STARTERS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND MANGO SOUP

$19.50

ROMPE COLCHON

$28.00

YELLOW CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

KALE AND CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

WELLFED-AVOCADO TOAST

$20.00

TUNA AND HEIRLOOM TOMATOES SALAD

$27.00

RIPE PLANTAIN & FOIE GRAS CREME BRULEE

$35.00

TUNA TARTAR

$30.00

CRISPY FAINA

$25.00

MAIN COURSES

ORANGE GLAZED CHICKEN WINGS

$24.00

MARKET FISH ESCABECHE

$34.00

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

$29.00

PESCAO FRITO w/ warm green plantain salad

$36.00

YELLOW CURRY LAMB SHANK

$38.00

CONFIT CHUCK ROLL BEEF

$40.00

STUFFED AND GLAZED CALAMARI

$35.00

GUAVA BBQ PORK RIBS

$34.00

TENDERLOIN PRIME FILET

$42.00

VEGAN PORTOBELLO

$35.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE, MANGO & AJI DULCE

$14.00

FRESAS CON CREMA

$14.00

MARIA LUISA CAKE

$14.00

CUATRO LECHES

$14.00

BIENMESABE

$14.00

FUN LATIN VACHERIN

$14.00

PIÑA COCADA

$14.00

VEGAN DESSERTS

$15.00

SMOOTHIE BAR

Everything's Gone Green

$12.00

Pineapple, Celery, fresh Cucumber, fresh Mint leaves, Organic Spirulina powder and freshly squeezed Lemon juice.(209 kcl per 16oz. portion)

Orange Moon

$12.00

Carrots, freshly squeezed Orange juice, Banana, organic Turmeric powder, organic Cinnamon powder, Bee Polen, organic Dates & freshly squeezed Lemon juice. (411 kcal per 16 oz. portion)

Little Red Corvette

$12.00

Organic Beets powder, Freshly squeezed Orange juice, organic Strawberries & organic Goji powder. (172 kcal per 16 oz. portion)

Blue Suede Shoes

$12.00

Organic Blueberries, Bananas, Organic unsalted-unsweetened Peanut Butter, unsweetened Almond Milk, & organic Chia Seeds (503 kcal per 16 oz. portion)

Purple Rain

$12.00

Organic Açai, Bananas, organic unsalted-unsweetened Peanut Butter, local small production Greek Yogurt (572 kcal per 16 oz. portion)

Yellow Submarine

$12.00

Organic Mango, organic Peaches, freshly squeezed Orange juice, fresh Ginger (251 kcal per 16 oz. portion)

KIDS MENU

TENDERLOIN MILANESA WITH CREAMY MAC'N CHEESE

$17.50

SHREDDED ROASTED CHICKEN WITH SAUTE RICE AND CORN

$17.50

LUNCH MENU

LUNCH-Slowly cooked and sealed Chicken Breast

$25.00

LUNCH-Beef Tenderloin Milanesa

$25.00

LUNCH-Sealed and Glazed Fresh Fish

$25.00

RUTA DE LA AREPA

AREPITA SAMPLER

$10.00

MENU TEATRO

ADD ON

$42.06

MENU SAN VALENTIN VEGAN

All Menuvegan San Valentine

$100.00

MENU SAN VALENTIN

Alll Menu San Valentine

$100.00

PROMOCION ESTRELLA DAMM

RED TUNA LOIN TARTARE y 1 ESTRELLA DAMM

$30.00

SIP & SAVOR

WHITE OR RED ORIGEN CHILEAN WINE

$7.00

GOAT CHEESE AND APPLE CROQUETTES

$7.00

TEQUENOS

$7.00

MINI EMPANADAS

$7.00

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN CROQUETTES

$2.00

BEETS AREPAS

$2.50

BEEF EMPANADAS

$2.00

YUCCA FRITTERS

$1.50

TEQUEÑOS

$1.50

SERVICE FEE

SERVER p/h

$25.00

EVENTOS

DESAYUNO

$30.00

ALMUERZO

$45.00

DELIVERY FEE

DELIVERY FEE

$20.00

BOX FEE

BOX FEE

$2.00

WELL FED COCKTAILS

POISON IVY

$12.00

PINK ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$12.00

THE PINKY PHINK

$12.00

LE BALON ROUGE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

271 MIRACLE MILE, CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
