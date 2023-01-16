Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wellington Pub

725 Reviews

$$

1541 Hertel Ave

Buffalo, NY 14216

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
Chicken Wings
Chicken Fingers

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with tortilla chips!!

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$13.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

12 beer battered shrimp served hot, medium, mild or Cajun style. Includes bleu cheese & celery.

Chicken Wings

$15.00+

Served with celery & bleu cheese. Your choice of sauce. Single (10), Double (20), or Triple (30).

Chicken Fingers

$12.00+

Your choice of sauce, Single (6) or Double (12).

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled tortilla shell with chicken, red peppers, onions, pepper jack & cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$5.00

loaf of garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Lightly breaded, deep fried and served with pizza sauce.

Pizza Logs

$11.00

6 pizza logs served with marinara

Soft Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Guinness beer cheese

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.00

Stuffed with 3 cheeses, spices and breadcrumbs.

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing

Chili (Seasonal)

$6.00

Add cheese for $1.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, diced tomato, crumbly bleu cheese, bacon, chic peas , mixed with peppercorn ranch dressing.

Dinner Salad

$5.00+

Fresh crisp romaine, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, chic peas and croutons.

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Fuji Apple Salad

$13.00

fuji apple salad romaine lettuce,red onion, pecans, Gorgonzola cheese served with apple vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek dressing. Served with pita bread.

Pittsburgh Salad

$11.00

Our neighbor's original salad. French fries, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and cucumbers topped with Rivera dressing.

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Quart Of Soup

$12.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$13.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on the bread of your choice.

Beef on Weck

$12.00+

Mounds of thinly sliced Certified Angus beef, served on a Buffalo weck roll with fresh horseradish on the side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Cajun Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Caesar dressing

Chicken Finger Wrap

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chicken fingers all wrap in a tortilla shell

Cobb Salad Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado mayo, red onion, tomato, crumbly bleu cheese

Corned Beef

$12.00

Tender slow cooked corned beef, sliced thing and piled high on rye bread

French Dip

$14.00

Tender Certified Angus beef topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onion, black olives, lettuce, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Thinly sliced Certified Angus beef, served on white bread with gravy.

Kickin Chicken

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato,onion jalapeño, hot peppers,tex-mex sauce pepper Jack cheese on top of Cajun chicken breast

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sundried tomato pesto chicken with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly sliced pot roast beef, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served on a garlic butter toasted hoagie roll.

The "Hertel"

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast (BBQ, Cajun) topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo. With cheese - add $0.79

The "Pub Club"

$16.00

For the real sandwich lover!!! Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, American cheese, sliced tomato and mayo piled high on 3 pieces of bread.

Tuna Delight

$10.00

Fresh tuna salad with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato bacon avocado mayo and cheddar cheese

Steaks

The "Wellington"

$19.00

Two 4 oz. tenderloins topped with spinach ,portabella mushrooms and provolone cheese served on a garlic hoagie roll

Local Legend

$20.00

Two 4 ounce tenderloins steak stuffed banana pepper ,mozzarella cheese served on a garlic hoagie

The Supreme Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Two 4 ounce tenderloin topped with roasted red peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms and Provolone cheese. Served on a hoagie roll.

Build A Steak Sammy

$19.00

Melts

B & J Special

$13.00

Sliced homemade peameal bacon & melted cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread .

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese.

Morgan Melt

$15.00

Grill cheese taken to the next level. Cheddar cheese, cooper white American cheese, tomato slices and prosciutto and crushed red chili aioli served on sour dough

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Grilled tuna with tomato and choice of cheese

Reuben

$14.00

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.

Portobello Melt

$11.00

Grilled portabella mushrooms, sautéed spinach and provolone cheese served on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

3 Slices of Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of cheese served on a Kaiser Roll.

BBQ Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Grilled with BBQ sauce & topped with bacon and bleu cheese.

JB's Burger

$14.00

8 oz. of fresh ground beef. Your choice of condiments

Cajun 5 Alarm Burger

$17.00

Grilled with Cajun spices, John's Hot Sauce, sauteed hot peppers and onions, and hot pepper jack cheese.

Canadian Burger

$16.00

With peameal bacon and choice of cheese.

Mexican Burger

$16.00

Seasoned with Fajita spice Topped with homemade Pico de Gallo guacamole, and hot pepper jack cheese.

Monster Burger

$19.00

8 oz. Burger served with 4 slices of bacon, russian dressing, served between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Grilled with sauteed mushrooms & onions. Your choice of cheese.

Patty Melt

$16.00

8 oz. burger served with diced onion, swiss cheese, and russian dressing, on grilled rye bread.

Sides

1 Stuffed Pepper

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Basket Cajun Curly Q

$6.00

Basket Cajun Fries

$6.00

Basket Curly Q

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

BBQ

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Double Meat

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Cold style german potato salad vinegar based Delicious.

Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.59

Steak

$5.50

Tartar

$0.79

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

X Dressing

$0.79

Celery Carrots

$1.00

Xcheese

$1.00

Tuna

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

$ide of Avocado Mayo

$1.00

$ide of Cajun Mayo

$1.00

$ide of Garlic Herb Mayo

$1.00

$ide of Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Pita bread

$1.00

Side of Mild Sauce

$1.00

Side of Medium Sauce

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side of Garlic Parm

$1.00

Deli Meat

$1.00

Gluten Free Roll

$4.00

Pesto

$1.00
For The Last 36 Years The Wellington Pub has provided families & friends with the highest quality food and beverage and with terrific service in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere.

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

