Wellman's Pub & Rooftop

597 MARKET STREET

WEST DES MOINES, IA 50266

FOOD

APPS

APP OF FRIES

$7.99

APP OF ONION RING

$9.99

APP SWT POTATO FRIES

$7.99

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANGOON

$12.99

Creamy house made buffalo chicken dip, tucked inside a golden flaky wonton rangoon, topped with buffalo sauce and ranch drizzle

CARNITAS STREET TACOS (3)

$12.99

Carnitas pork, feta cheese, corn salsa, and guacamole

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Juicy white meat chicken breast, coated in our signature crispy breading.

CREAMY SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.99

A creamy dip full of tender artichokes, sautéed fresh spinach, and cheeses. Enjoy with our fresh corn tortilla chips

JALAPENO POPPER RANGOONS

$11.99

Golden flaky wanton rangoon stuffed with cream cheese, jalapeño, bacon,and sweet corn served with a side of ranch

LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce shells filled with seasoned rice, carrot and cucumber medley, and pulled chicken, all topped with teriyaki sauce

PEPPER JACK BITES

$11.99

Lightly breaded pepper jack cheese bites fried golden brown and served with our creamy ranch dressing

SHRIMP STREET TACOS (3)

$14.99

Blackened shrimp, fresh cabbage, carrots, cilantro, and chipotle mayo

SOFT PRETZELS

$11.99

Four large salted baked, soft pretzel sticks served with beer cheese sauce

TUNA NACHOS

$16.99

Ruby Red tuna seared rare cubed, our homemade pico de gallo, warm queso, piled on top of our fried wonton chips. Topped with Sweet chili, soy glaze, and green onion.

WELLMAN'S NACHOS

$15.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with tender chicken, melted Mexican cheese, diced tomato, fresh jalapeños, all finished with our homemade mojo sauce

WELLMAN'S WINGS

$13.99

Eight traditional smoked jumbo wings or boneless wings coated with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing

SANDWICHES

BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$14.99

Three mini toasted buns full of tender pulled pork topped with Mesa BBQ sauce and our cole slaw

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shaved iceberg lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

CAJUN TUNA

$15.99

A Cajun rare seared, Ahi tuna fillet covered in sesame seeds and served on a bun with spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and chipotle mayo

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.99

Grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon piled with cheddar and Swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, and lettuce

CLASSIC CLUB

$14.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey piled high with applewood smoked bacon, mayo, cheddar and Swiss cheese, tomato, and lettuce

CUBAN CARNITA

$14.99

Tender seasoned pork carnita, sliced smoked ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, and our special mustard sauce, on a fresh Cuban loaf

FIREHOUSE PHILLY

$14.99

Shaved prime beef piled high with green peppers, mushrooms, and onions topped with melted pepper jack cheese tucked in a Cuban loaf

GRILLED SALMON CLUB

$16.99

Seasoned Atlantic salmon topped with roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and applewood smoked bacon accompanied by our lemon pesto aioli on a toasted Cuban loaf

PRIME RIB & AU JUS DIP

$15.99

Shaved prime rib topped with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus

SOUTHWEST TURKEY SANDWICH

$13.99

Thinly sliced turkey piled high with Applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.99

An 8oz choice ribeye grilled to your liking, topped with crisp onion rings on Texas toast with a side of honey-horseradish mustard

TOMMY B TENDERLOIN

$14.99

Cajun seasoned pork tenderloin served grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

WELLMAN'S BLT

$14.99

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, mayo, avocado, and romaine lettuce on Texas toast

BURGERS

ALL AMERICAN

$13.99

Served the old fashioned way with sliced American cheese, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

BBQ RANCH BURGER

$15.99

BBQ pulled pork topped with our juicy burger, melted American cheese, fresh jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, and our homemade ranch dressing, Garnished with pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.99

Crisp applewood smoked bacon and rich guacamole with Swiss, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

GRAND AVE

$15.99

Pepperoni, jalapeños, and banana peppers topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. Served with pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.99

The Impossible burger plant-based burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions

INGERSOLL RAREBIT

$13.99

Open-faced and smothered in our Wellman’s rarebit cheese sauce

PUB BURGER

$15.99

Melted Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and our pub sauce

ROOSEVELT BURGER

$15.99

Fried jalapeños, Havarti cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing

TERRACE HILL

$15.99

Topped with a fried egg, shaved grilled ham, cheddar cheese, crisp onion rings, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

WATERBURY BLUE

$15.99

Topped with blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, crisp onion rings, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato

WOODBURY

$15.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and crisp onion rings smothered in our Mesa BBQ sauce

WRAPS

CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$13.99

Breaded or grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce mix, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$13.99

Pulled chipotle chicken, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and sour cream in a warm wheat tortilla

SPICY TUNA WRAP

$15.99

Blackened tuna seared rare, sliced mangos, cucumbers, shredded carrots, avocado, rice all drizzled with our homemade chipotle mayo and cilantro soy ginger dressing tucked in a spinach tortilla.

CRANBERRY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Homemade chicken salad with cranberries, candied walnuts, and lettuce mix wrapped in a whole grain tortilla

RICE BOWLS

GOUCHUJANG CHICKEN

$14.99

Pretzel breaded chicken tossed in Gochujang sauce, chopped broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and topped with cilantro

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$14.99

Fresh pulled chicken tossed in chipotle, avocado, corn, black beans, cilantro and sweet chili sauce

TUNA POKE

$16.99

Seared tuna tossed in our cilantro soy ginger sauce, mangos, avocado and cucumber

MAC N' CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC

$14.99

Roasted tender chicken and penne noodles in our new buffalo cream sauce with a corn bread crumb crust topped with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce

FIVE CHEESE MAC

$13.99

Ricotta, Parmesan, provolone and two mozzarella cheeses with penne noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Baked with our corn bread crumb crust

GARLIC SHRIMP MAC

$16.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce, penne noodles, and sautéed shrimp topped with corn bread crumbs and baked to perfection

SALADS

SASHIMI TUNA SALAD

$16.99

Ruby Red tuna seared rare, lightly dusted in Cajun, atop a romaine and iceberg lettuce mix. Accompanied by fresh cut mangos and avocado, with a side of our cilantro soy ginger dressing

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with egg, avocado, tomatoes, grilled chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast atop garden greens with mandarin oranges, red onion, and tomatoes. Topped with peanuts, crunchy wonton threads and served with our sesame ginger dressing

CRANBERRY SALMON SALAD

$17.99

Flaky Atlantic salmon atop a bed of fresh spinach tossed with candied walnuts, feta cheese, dried cranberries, and red onion. Served with our raspberry vinaigrette dressing

WELLMAN'S CHICKEN CHOP

$13.99

Arcadian lettuce, chopped grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, all tossed in our house creamy Parmesan dressing and topped with Asiago Parmesan crisps

GREEK SHRIMP SALAD

$16.99

Blackened shrimp, green pepper, feta cheese, tomato and our romaine and iceberg lettuce blend served with honey mustard dressing

WELLMAN'S HOUSE SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, Iowa sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and garlic croutons

PIZZA

CHIPOTLE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, and caramelized onions finished with chipotle mayo, and scallions

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes finished with fresh chopped spinach

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, and caramelized onions all topped with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and chives

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$19.99

Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, and Wellman’s pizza sauce

PORTABELLA VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$18.99

Roasted portabellas, spinach, red onion, roasted red peppers, and sundried tomato pesto topped with goat cheese

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

Pizza crust smoothered with Wellman's pizza sauce piled with groumet cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.99

We start with gourmet cheese and you make it your own

CHIPOTLE BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.99

Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, and caramelized onions finished with chipotle mayo, and scallions

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes finished with fresh chopped spinach

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.99

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, and caramelized onions all topped with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and chives

MEAT LOVERS FLATBREAD

$14.99

Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, and Wellman’s pizza sauce

PORTABELLA VEGETARIAN FLATBREAD

$14.99

Roasted portabellas, spinach, red onion, roasted red peppers, and sundried tomato pesto topped with goat cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN FLATBREAD

$11.99

We start with gourmet cheese and you make it your own

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$11.99

Pizza crust smoothered with Wellman's pizza sauce piled with groumet cheese

SOUP

YOU PICK 2

$11.99

Your choice of two items: 1/2 sandwich (BLT, Classic Club or Cranberry Chicken Salad) side salad or bowl of soup

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.99

CUP OF SOUP

$5.99

SIDES

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Swt Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Chips

$3.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Guac

$0.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

DESSERT

CAST IRON COOKIE

$8.99

A jumbo chocolate chip cookie baked and served in a cast iron skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

BRUNCH

WELLMAN'S BREAKFAST

$12.99

two eggs* cooked any way, hash browns, choice of two strips of applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, or grilled ham, and choice of wheat or white toast

WELLMAN'S HASH

$12.99

hash browns, bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, red peppers, garlic, and jalapeño sour cream, all topped with two eggs* served to your liking

TOMMY B HASH

$12.99

breaded tenderloin and two eggs* cooked to your liking smothered in sausage gravy, served with a side of hash browns

BET THE FARM

$14.99

hash browns topped with generous portions of fluffy scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, roasted corn, and buttermilk biscuits, all smothered in our country gravy

WELLMAN'S DE CRISTO

$14.99

two pieces of french toast used to harness scrambled eggs, bacon, grilled ham, and melted swiss, topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of maple syrup

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.99

tender breaded white meat chicken, crispy buttermilk waffles, and two eggs* cooked to your liking and served with butter and maple syrup

BREAKFAST TACOS (3)

$12.99

fluffy scrambled eggs, shredded mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, green peppers and avocado in a corn tortillas, topped with choice of bacon or sausage and a side of sour cream and salsa

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$12.99

fluffy eggs with choice of cheese and any TWO ingredients

THE DENVER SCRAMBOWL

$12.99

breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, grilled ham, green peppers, and cheddar

MEXICAN SCRAMBOWL

$12.99

diced potatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, and chorizo sausage, with an over easy egg* and served with sour cream and our homemade salsa

IMPOSSIBLE SCRAMBOWL

$12.99

steamed quinoa, ground impossible meat, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and an over easy egg*

EXTRA BRUNCH SIDES

BISCUITS GRAVY MEAL

$12.99

NIGHTLY SPECIALS

STEAK NIGHT SPECIAL

$13.99

WING NIGHT SPECIAL

$9.99

REORDER OF WINGS

CODD SANDWICH

$14.99

FISH N CHIPS

$12.99

HAPPY HOUR

HAPPY HOUR APPS

HH PRETZELS

$5.00

HH LETTUCE WRAPS

$5.00

HH JALAPENO RANGOONS

$5.00

HH WINGS

$5.00

HH BUFFALO RANGOONS

$5.00

HH SHRIMP TACOS

$5.00

HH CARNITAS TACOS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wellman's Pub & Rooftop is an extensive sports bar, restaurant and nightclub in West Des Moines. With great food, a large patio and a sprawling rooftop deck, Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop has been the best spot to brunch with friends, dine with family, watch a game or spend a late night out since 2010.

597 MARKET STREET, WEST DES MOINES, IA 50266

