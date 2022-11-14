Restaurant info

Wells Kitchen is described by some as the heart of Brighton. We were established back 40 years by our mother and grandmother Jennie "Louise" Wells Vandergrift. She opened the restaurant serving good home cooked country meals! Vannice Crocker, daughter of Louise, reestablished back in May of 1999, and now own it with two daughters Emily Schmitz and Sarah Crocker. We love our town, customers, and employees a great deal and always love seeing new faces as well! So please come in and eat some of our famous Fried Pork Chops!