Southern
American

Wells Kitchen

136 North Main Street

Brighton, TN 38011

Order Again

Popular Items

BAKED POTATO
Fried Chicken (2)
Togo Pie/ Cake

Appetizers

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$8.99

Hand-Battered Pickle Chips

$8.99
Fried Greens Beans App

Fried Greens Beans App

$8.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$8.99
CheeseFries App

CheeseFries App

$8.99

Choose Apps 2

$10.99

Pork Rinds

$4.99

Board Specials

Daily Dinner Special

$10.59

Daily Lunch Special

$9.59

Veggie Plate (4)

$7.99

Tour of Wells' Soups

$9.99

Build Your Own Potato

BAKED POTATO

BAKED POTATO

$8.49

Our Jumbo Baked Potatoes come Loaded with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Bacon

CheeseFries (Cheese/ Bacon)

$8.49

Fries covered in Cheese and Bacon Bits. Fry Choices: Steak Fries, Crinkle Cut, and Spicy Fries

Potato Skins (Cheese/ Bacon)

Potato Skins (Cheese/ Bacon)

$8.49

Potato Skins (6) Topped with Cheese and Bacon

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Salad Topped with Fried Chicken Tenders, Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, and Tomatoes. Salad is served in a fried Tortilla Shell.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Salad Topped with Grilled Chicken Tenders, Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, and Tomatoes. Salad is served in a fried Tortilla Shell.

Fried Pork Chop Salad

$11.99

Salad Topped with Fried Pork Chop, Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, and Tomatoes. Salad is served in a fried Tortilla Shell.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Salad Topped with Taco Meat, Cheese, Red Onion, and Tomatoes. Salad is served in a fried Tortilla Shell. Also Served with Salsa and Sour Cream on Side.

Chef Salad

$11.99

Salad topped with Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, and Egg Chef Salad does not come in a shell. You may add a shell for $1

Dinners

Fried Chicken (3) *

Fried Chicken (3) *

$12.99
Fried Chicken (2)

Fried Chicken (2)

$11.99
Fried Chicken (1)

Fried Chicken (1)

$10.99
Country Fried Beef Steak*

Country Fried Beef Steak*

$13.99

Fried Pork Chops (2)*

$13.99
Pork Chop (1)

Pork Chop (1)

$11.99

Hamburger Steak*

$13.99

Catfish (2)*

$15.99

Chicken Tenders (2)*

$12.99

Chicken Tenders (4)*

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast*

$11.99
Ribeye (12 oz)*

Ribeye (12 oz)*

$26.99

Salmon Patty*

$11.99

Chicken Livers*

$11.99

Shrimp

$19.99

All You Can Eat Catfish

$18.99

Catfish (3)

$18.49

Baskets

Wrap

Wrap

$12.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.59

Fried Bologna Sendwich

$9.59
BLT

BLT

$10.49

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Double Hamburger

$12.99

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Chicken Tender (2)

$10.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

$6.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Catfish (1)

$7.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Legs (2)

$6.99

Kid Veggie Plate ( 3 )

$5.99

Kid Tenders (2)

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.79

Blackeye Peas (F&S)

$2.79

Cabbage (M, F, S)

$2.79

Candied Sweet Potatoes (Th)

$2.79

Coleslaw

$2.79

Corn NOT Fried

$2.79

Cream Corn (T)

$2.79

Cream Potatoes

$2.79

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.79

English Peas (W)

$2.79

Fried Corn on the Cobb

$2.79

Fried Green Beans

$2.79

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.79

Fried Okra

$2.79

Fried Pie

$3.49

Green Beans

$2.79

Hot Pineapple (W)

$2.79

House Salad

$2.79

Lima Beans (Th)

$2.79

Mac & Cheese

$2.79

Pinto Beans (T)

$2.79

Potato Salad

$2.79

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.79

Spicy Fries

$2.79

Steak Fries

$2.79

Turnip Greens

$2.79

White Beans (F&S)

$2.79

Fried Potatoes

$2.79

Dessert

Cakes

$4.99

Pies

$4.99

Whole Cake

$43.00

Whole Pie

$17.00

Togo Pie/ Cake

$4.99

Fried Pie

$3.49

Misc

Individual Meat

$3.99

EXTRA Sauce

Cornbread 20 cents

$0.20

Pint 2.5 people

$3.99

Fried Chicken 8pc

$11.59

Fried Chicken Breast

$2.49

Fried Chicken Thigh

$1.99

Fried Chicken Leg

$1.79

Fried Chicken Wing

$1.79

Tender(1)

$1.79

Hamburger Steak

$7.99

Catfish 1pc

$3.49

Drinks

To Go Drink

Cup of Ice

$0.30

Gallon of Tea

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wells Kitchen is described by some as the heart of Brighton. We were established back 40 years by our mother and grandmother Jennie "Louise" Wells Vandergrift. She opened the restaurant serving good home cooked country meals! Vannice Crocker, daughter of Louise, reestablished back in May of 1999, and now own it with two daughters Emily Schmitz and Sarah Crocker. We love our town, customers, and employees a great deal and always love seeing new faces as well! So please come in and eat some of our famous Fried Pork Chops!

136 North Main Street, Brighton, TN 38011

