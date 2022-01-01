Wemo's Wings imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

Wemo's Wings

312-B Schillinger Road South

Mobile, AL 36608

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings 10

$12.99

Buffalo Wings 20

$24.99

Buffalo Wings 30

$33.99

Buffalo Wings 40

$44.99

Buffalo Wings 50

$55.99

Buffalo Wings 100

$99.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders 5

$8.99

Chicken Tenders 10

$15.99

Chicken Tenders 15

$19.99

Chicken Tenders 20

$25.99

Chicken Tenders 25

$30.99

Chicken Tenders 50

$55.99

Chicken Tenders 100

$99.99

Combos

10 Wings

$14.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Fried Shrimp (10)

$12.99

Choice Of Sandwich

$10.99

Choice of Hot Dog

$7.99

Catfish Fillet (2)

$12.99

Value Packs

30 Wing Value Pack

$36.99

40 Wing Value Pack

$47.99

50 Wing Value Pack

$58.99

20 Wings 10 Tenders

$40.99

Extras

Cajun Ranch Fries

$8.99

Family Okra

$4.99

Wemo's Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Fries

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Family Size Fries- Crinkle

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Stuffed Peppers

$4.99

Cheddar Potato Bites

$4.99

Queso Cheese Small

$1.00

Queso Cheese Medium

$2.99

Queso Cheese Large

$6.99

ADD Wing

$1.59

ADD Tender

$1.99

ADD 1 Catfish

$3.79

Extra Celery

$0.50

ADD Queso Cheese

$1.00

ADD Bacon Bits

$1.00

ADD Sliced Bacon (3)

$2.59

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sand

$5.99

Wemo's Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Tender Sand

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Chicken Club

$5.99

Chicken Corndon Bleu

$5.99

Chicken Parmesan

$5.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99

BBQ Pork Sand

$5.99Out of stock

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Sides

Fries Crinkle

$2.99

Wemo's Slaw Small

$2.49

Wemo's Slaw Large

$3.99

Potato Salad Small

$2.49

Potato Salad Large

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Ceaser Salad

$2.99

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49

Caesar Salad

$4.49

Greek Salad

$6.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.49

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp 10

$8.99

Fried Shrimp 20

$16.99

Fried Shrimp 30

$24.99

Fried Shrimp 50

$39.99

Hot Dogs

Wemo's Dog

$2.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.99

Slaw Dog

$2.99

Plain Dog

$1.99

Kid's Meal

2 Tenders

$7.99

Plain Hot Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.79

Gallon Lemonade

$4.99

Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312-B Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36608

Directions

Wemo's Wings image

