Wen Wu Buffet 107 Plaza Dr ste q
107 Plaza Dr ste q
Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
Appetizers
Chef’S Specialties
S13. General Chicken
Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious on broccoli spicy brown sauce.
S7. Sesame Chicken
Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious mixed in sesame seed on broccoli, & sweet sauce.
S14. Orange Chicken
Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious spicy orange sauce.
S1. Honey Chicken
Fried chicken, pineapple, green pepper red carrot with honey sauce.
S4. Happy Family
Chicken, roast pork, shrimp, beef, scallop, crab meat cook with Chinese vegetable with brown sauce.
S6. Four Seasons
Shrimps, roast pork, chicken, beef with Chinese vegetable cooked in brown sauce.
S2. Tung Ting Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cook with green pepper, mushroom, baby corn, broccoli & egg white in a delicious white sauce.
S3. Sa Cha Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken cook with mushrooms, onion, snow peas, baby corn, carrots & bamboo shoots in sauce.
S5. Subgum Broccoli
Shrimps, chicken, roast pork, beef with broccoli cook in brown sauce.
S8. Lemon Chicken
Chicken breast breaded deep fried the glazed in Chef's specially prepared fresh lemon sauce.
S9. Dragon & Phoenix
Crispy golden chicken with broccoli in a spicy brown sauce & mixed seafood with Chinese vegetable cook in white sauce.
S10. Seafood Broccoli
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat with broccoli cooked in spicy sweet sauce.
S11. Seafood Szechuan
Shrimp, crab meat, scallops with cabbage cooked in sweet brown sauce.
S12. Spicy Triple Delight
Shrimp, roast pork, chicken with Chinese vegetable cooked in brown sauce.
S15. Tai Ching Chicken
Crispy chicken with celery, green pepper & snow peas sauteed with red hot pepper & straw mushrooms in spicy brown sauce.
S16. Seafood with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green pepper, broccoli, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, wood ears with garlic sauce.
S17. Chicken Hunan Style
Fresh chicken with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn in a spicy brown sauce.
S17. Pork Hunan Style
Fresh pork with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn in a spicy brown sauce.
S18. Shrimp Hunan Style
Fresh shrimp with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, & baby corn in spicy brown sauce.
S18. Beef Hunan Style
Fresh beef with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, & baby corn in spicy brown sauce.
S19. Seafood Combination
Shrimp, scallop, crab meat with mixed vegetable in white sauce.
S20. General Beef
S20. Sesame Beef
S21. General Shrimp
S21. Sesame Shrimp
Dinner Combination
C14. General Tso’s Chicken 佐宗鸡
C15. Sesame Chicken (Combo Platter)
C17. Orange Chicken combo
C10. Chicken with Broccoli
C11. Beef with Broccoli (Combo Platter)
C11. Shrimp with Broccoli (Combo Platter)
C4. Pepper Steak
C7. Moo Goo Gai Pan (Combo Platter)
C9. Sweet & Sour Chicken (Combo Platter)
C9. Sweet & Sour Pork (Combo Platter)
C1. Shrimp Chow Mein (Combo Platter)
C1. Chicken Chow Mein (Combo Platter)
C1. Pork Chow Mein (Combo Platter)
C2. Chicken with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)
C2. Shrimp with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)
C5. Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)
C3. Roast Pork Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)
C3. Chicken Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)
C8. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (combo
C3. Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)
C6. Subgum Broccoli (Combo Platter)
C12. Chicken with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)
C12. Pork with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)
C12. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)
C13. Kung Bo Chicken
C13. Kung Bo Beef (Combo Platter)
C16. Chicken Lo Mein (Combo Platter)
C18. Cashew Chicken (Combo Platter)
C16. Pork Lo Mein (Combo Platter)
C16. Shrimp Lo Mein (Combo Platter)
Soup
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Poultry
60. Chicken with Broccoli
61. Chicken with Cashew Nuts
62. Chicken with Snow Peas 雪鸡
63. Moo Goo Gai Pan蘑菇鸡
64. Black Pepper Chicken黑椒鸡
65. Chicken with Chinese Vegetable白菜鸡
67. Curry Chicken with Onion 咖喱鸡
68. Kung Bo Chicken宫保鸡
69. Chicken Szechuan四川鸡
70. Chicken Garlic Sauce鱼香鸡
71. Peanut Chicken
71b. Bourbon Chicken (at least 30 minutes wait)
71c. Chicken with String Bean
Vegetable Chicken
Chow May Fun
Beef
76. Beef with Broccoli
75. Pepper Steak
74. Beef with Snow Peas
73. Beef with Mushrooms
72. Beef with Chinese Vegetable
77. Curry Beef with Onion
78. Mongolian Beef
79. Kung Bo Beef
81. Shredded Beef in Szechuan Style
80. Beef with Garlic Sauce
81a. Beef with String Bean
Seafood
82. Shrimp with Chinese Vegetable
83. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
84. Shrimp with Snow Peas
85. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
86. Shrimp with Broccoli
86a. Italian Shrimp
87. Curry Shrimp with Onion
88. Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
89. Shrimp Szechuan
90. Kung Bo Shrimp
Vegetable
Egg Foo Young (Omelette) w. White Rice & Gravy (Contains Peanut Butter)
Healthier Choices
Moo Shu
Side Order
Pork
Chow Mein
Chop Suey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
107 Plaza Dr ste q, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950