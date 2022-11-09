Main picView gallery

Wen Wu Buffet

107 Plaza Dr ste q

Saint Clairsville, OH 43950

Popular Items

7. Chicken Sticks
S1. Honey Chicken
25. Plain Fried Rice

Appetizers

1. Egg Roll (Each)

1. Egg Roll (Each)

$1.85
2. Spring Egg Roll (1)上海卷

2. Spring Egg Roll (1)上海卷

$1.65

2b. Shrimp Roll

$2.00

3. Sweet Bread

$4.50
4. Crab Rangoon (8)

4. Crab Rangoon (8)

$5.99
5. Fried Wonton (8) (Pork)

5. Fried Wonton (8) (Pork)

$4.25

6. Fried Chicken Wings

$7.35

7. Chicken Sticks

$5.75
8. Fried Dumplings (8

8. Fried Dumplings (8

$6.35
8. Boiled Dumplings

8. Boiled Dumplings

$6.35

9. Bo Bo Platter (for 2)

$13.50

BBQ Spare Ribs

$7.00+

Chef’S Specialties

S13. General Chicken

$11.25

Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious on broccoli spicy brown sauce.

S7. Sesame Chicken

S7. Sesame Chicken

$11.25

Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious mixed in sesame seed on broccoli, & sweet sauce.

S14. Orange Chicken

$11.35

Crispy golden tender chicken with delicious spicy orange sauce.

S1. Honey Chicken

S1. Honey Chicken

$11.00

Fried chicken, pineapple, green pepper red carrot with honey sauce.

S4. Happy Family

S4. Happy Family

$12.95

Chicken, roast pork, shrimp, beef, scallop, crab meat cook with Chinese vegetable with brown sauce.

S6. Four Seasons

$12.75

Shrimps, roast pork, chicken, beef with Chinese vegetable cooked in brown sauce.

S2. Tung Ting Shrimp

$12.35

Jumbo shrimp cook with green pepper, mushroom, baby corn, broccoli & egg white in a delicious white sauce.

S3. Sa Cha Chicken

$11.65

Sliced white meat chicken cook with mushrooms, onion, snow peas, baby corn, carrots & bamboo shoots in sauce.

S5. Subgum Broccoli

$12.75

Shrimps, chicken, roast pork, beef with broccoli cook in brown sauce.

S8. Lemon Chicken

$11.25

Chicken breast breaded deep fried the glazed in Chef's specially prepared fresh lemon sauce.

S9. Dragon & Phoenix

$11.95

Crispy golden chicken with broccoli in a spicy brown sauce & mixed seafood with Chinese vegetable cook in white sauce.

S10. Seafood Broccoli

$13.50

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat with broccoli cooked in spicy sweet sauce.

S11. Seafood Szechuan

$13.50

Shrimp, crab meat, scallops with cabbage cooked in sweet brown sauce.

S12. Spicy Triple Delight

$12.50

Shrimp, roast pork, chicken with Chinese vegetable cooked in brown sauce.

S15. Tai Ching Chicken

$11.55

Crispy chicken with celery, green pepper & snow peas sauteed with red hot pepper & straw mushrooms in spicy brown sauce.

S16. Seafood with Garlic Sauce

$13.50

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green pepper, broccoli, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, wood ears with garlic sauce.

S17. Chicken Hunan Style

$11.25

Fresh chicken with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn in a spicy brown sauce.

S17. Pork Hunan Style

$10.95

Fresh pork with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn in a spicy brown sauce.

S18. Shrimp Hunan Style

$11.75

Fresh shrimp with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, & baby corn in spicy brown sauce.

S18. Beef Hunan Style

$11.55

Fresh beef with celery, broccoli, green pepper, mushrooms, water chestnuts, & baby corn in spicy brown sauce.

S19. Seafood Combination

$13.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab meat with mixed vegetable in white sauce.

S20. General Beef

$11.95

S20. Sesame Beef

$11.95

S21. General Shrimp

$13.75

S21. Sesame Shrimp

$13.75

Dinner Combination

C14. General Tso’s Chicken 佐宗鸡

$9.25

C15. Sesame Chicken (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C17. Orange Chicken combo

$9.25
C10. Chicken with Broccoli

C10. Chicken with Broccoli

$8.95

C11. Beef with Broccoli (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C11. Shrimp with Broccoli (Combo Platter)

$9.55

C4. Pepper Steak

$9.25

C7. Moo Goo Gai Pan (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C9. Sweet & Sour Chicken (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C9. Sweet & Sour Pork (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C1. Shrimp Chow Mein (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C1. Chicken Chow Mein (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C1. Pork Chow Mein (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C2. Chicken with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C2. Shrimp with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)

$9.65

C5. Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetable (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C3. Roast Pork Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C3. Chicken Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C8. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (combo

$9.55

C3. Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Combo Platter)

$9.55

C6. Subgum Broccoli (Combo Platter)

$9.65

C12. Chicken with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C12. Pork with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C12. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (Combo Platter)

$9.50

C13. Kung Bo Chicken

$9.25

C13. Kung Bo Beef (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C16. Chicken Lo Mein (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C18. Cashew Chicken (Combo Platter)

$9.25

C16. Pork Lo Mein (Combo Platter)

$8.95

C16. Shrimp Lo Mein (Combo Platter)

$9.25

Soup

10. Wonton Soup

$3.00+

11. Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+

14. Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25+

12. Chicken Rice Soup

$3.25+

12. Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.25+

13. Wonton Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+

15. Subgum Wonton 什锦云吞

$6.50

16. Vegetable Soup (for 2)

$5.35

18. House Special Soup 本楼汤

$6.75

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$5.00+

25. Plain Fried Rice

$5.00+

26. Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.55+

27. Chicken Fried Rice

$5.95+

30. Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.95+

29. Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.75+

28. Beef Fried Rice

$6.55+

31. House Special Fried Rice

$7.00+

Egg Fried Rice

$5.35+

Lo Mein

32. Plain Lo Mein

$4.75+
33. Vegetable Lo Mein

33. Vegetable Lo Mein

$5.75+

34. Roast Pork Lo Mein

$6.00+

35. Chicken Lo Mein

$6.00+

36. Shrimp Lo Mein

$6.25+

37. Beef Lo Mein

$6.00+

38. House Special Lo Mein

$6.75+

Sweet & Sour

51. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$6.55+

52 Sweet & Sour Pork

$6.55+

53. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$7.25+

Poultry

60. Chicken with Broccoli

60. Chicken with Broccoli

$7.75+

61. Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$7.50+

62. Chicken with Snow Peas 雪鸡

$7.75+

63. Moo Goo Gai Pan蘑菇鸡

$7.25+

64. Black Pepper Chicken黑椒鸡

$11.00

65. Chicken with Chinese Vegetable白菜鸡

$11.00

67. Curry Chicken with Onion 咖喱鸡

$11.25

68. Kung Bo Chicken宫保鸡

$10.95

69. Chicken Szechuan四川鸡

$11.00

70. Chicken Garlic Sauce鱼香鸡

$11.00

71. Peanut Chicken

$11.25

71b. Bourbon Chicken (at least 30 minutes wait)

$11.25

71c. Chicken with String Bean

$11.25

Vegetable Chicken

$11.50

Chow May Fun

39 Vegetable May Fun

$8.95

40. Roast Pork May Fun

$9.55

41. Chicken May Fun

$9.95

42. Beef Chow May Fun牛

$9.95

43. Shrimp May Fun

$9.95

44. House special May Fun

$10.25

44a. Singapore Mai Fun

$10.25

Beef

76. Beef with Broccoli

$7.75+

75. Pepper Steak

$7.50+

74. Beef with Snow Peas

$7.85+

73. Beef with Mushrooms

$7.55+

72. Beef with Chinese Vegetable

$7.75+

77. Curry Beef with Onion

$11.25

78. Mongolian Beef

$11.25

79. Kung Bo Beef

$11.25

81. Shredded Beef in Szechuan Style

$11.65

80. Beef with Garlic Sauce

$11.25

81a. Beef with String Bean

$11.25

Seafood

82. Shrimp with Chinese Vegetable

$8.55+

83. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$8.55+

84. Shrimp with Snow Peas

$8.55+

85. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$8.55+

86. Shrimp with Broccoli

$8.55+

86a. Italian Shrimp

$8.55+

87. Curry Shrimp with Onion

$11.75

88. Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$11.75

89. Shrimp Szechuan

$11.75

90. Kung Bo Shrimp

$11.55

Vegetable

54 Buddhist Delight / Buddhist potato

$8.75

55. Sauteed Broccoli

$8.75

56. Snow Peas with Chinese Vegetable

$8.95

57. Bean Curd Home Style

$8.95

58. Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$8.75

59. Szechuan Bean Curd

$8.95

59a. Sauteed Mushroom

$8.75

Egg Foo Young (Omelette) w. White Rice & Gravy (Contains Peanut Butter)

45. Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$8.75

46. Chicken Egg Foo Young

$8.75

47. Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.25

48. Beef Egg Foo Young

$9.25

49. House Special Egg Foo Young

$9.55

50. Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$8.25

Healthier Choices

101. Steamed Broccoli

$8.75

101. Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$8.75

102. Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli虾

$11.75

102. Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.75

103. Steamed Chicken with Broccoli鸡

$11.25

104. Steamed Vegetable with Beef

$11.55

104. Steamed Vegetable with Chicken

$11.25

Moo Shu

97. Moo Shu Pork (w. 5 Pancakes)

$11.25

98. Moo Shu Chicken (w. 5 Pancakes)

$11.25

99. Moo Shu Shrimp (w. 5 Pancakes)

$12.50

100. Moo Shu Beef (w. 5 Pancakes)

$12.00

Side Order

White Rice

$1.95+

Fried Noodles

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.10

General Sauce

$1.10

Sweet Sour

$1.10

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.10

Dumping Sauce

$1.10

Pork

91. Roast Pork with Chinese Veg.

$6.75+

92. Roast Pork with Mushroom

$6.55+

93. Roast Pork with Snow Peas

$6.55+

94. Roast Pork with Broccoli

$6.55+

95. Mongolian Pork

$10.25

96. Pork with Garlic Sauce

$10.25

Chow Mein

19. Chicken Chow Mein

$6.75+

20. Roast Pork Chow Mein

$6.75+

21. Beef Chow Mein

$6.95+

22. Shrimp Chow Mein

$6.95+

23. Vegetable Chow Mein

$5.35+

24. House Special Chow Mein

$6.95+

Chop Suey

w. Crispy Noodles & White Rice

19. Chicken Chop Suey

$6.55+

20. Roast Pork Chop Suey

$6.55+

21. Beef Chop Suey

$6.95+

22. Shrimp Chop Suey

$6.95+

23. Vegetable Chop Suey

$5.65+

24. House Special Chop Suey

$6.95+

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.25

Red Bull

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Starbucks

$2.50

Energy Drink

$2.79

Coffee

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 Plaza Dr ste q, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

