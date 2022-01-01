Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wen's Yunnan Noodle & Ramen - Tremont Street

No reviews yet

144 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

DO NOT PAY IN PHONE!!!!!!请不要在手机上付款!!!!

Due to online payment issue. Please do not pay Over the phone

因为技术原因, 请不要在您手机上支付.

Appetizer 小吃类

Edamame 毛豆

Edamame 毛豆

$5.89

Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.

Gyoza 饺子

Gyoza 饺子

$7.58
Grill Eel 鳗鱼

Grill Eel 鳗鱼

$9.58
Steam Shumai 蒸烧卖

Steam Shumai 蒸烧卖

$6.98
seaweed salad 海带沙拉

seaweed salad 海带沙拉

$5.58
Crab Rangoon 蟹角

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$7.58
Chicken Wing 鸡翅

Chicken Wing 鸡翅

$9.58
Fried Dumpling 炸饺子

Fried Dumpling 炸饺子

$8.98
盐酥鸡 fried salted chicken

盐酥鸡 fried salted chicken

$8.98
Squid 炸鱿鱼

Squid 炸鱿鱼

$7.99
Takoyaki 章鱼小丸子

Takoyaki 章鱼小丸子

$8.89
Scallion pancake 葱油饼

Scallion pancake 葱油饼

$6.89
咖喱鱼蛋 Curry FishBall

咖喱鱼蛋 Curry FishBall

$7.89
炸烧卖 Fried Shumai

炸烧卖 Fried Shumai

$6.98

Rice Noodles 云南米线

牛肉米线 Beef Rice Noodle

牛肉米线 Beef Rice Noodle

$14.89

Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp. Side come with: Beef, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle

鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle

$14.58

Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp. Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

猪肉米线 Pork Rice Noodle

猪肉米线 Pork Rice Noodle

$14.58

Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp. Side come with: Pork, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

豆腐米线 Tofu Rice Noodle

豆腐米线 Tofu Rice Noodle

$13.89

Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp. Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

海鲜米线 Seafood Rice Noodle

海鲜米线 Seafood Rice Noodle

$14.99

Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp. Side come with: Shrimp, Crab meat, Fish, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

牛肉酸汤米线 Beef Pickled noodle

牛肉酸汤米线 Beef Pickled noodle

$14.89

Special favor with pickled sour and salt 【Side come with: Beef, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

海鲜酸汤米线 Seafood Pickled noodle

海鲜酸汤米线 Seafood Pickled noodle

$14.99

Special favor with pickled sour and salt 【Side come with: Shrimp, Crab meat, Fish, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

牛肉番茄米线 Beef Tomato noodle

牛肉番茄米线 Beef Tomato noodle

$14.89

Special favor with Tomato base. 【Side come with: Beef, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

海鲜番茄米线 Seafood Tomato noodle

海鲜番茄米线 Seafood Tomato noodle

$14.99

Special favor with Tomato base. 【Side come with: Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fish, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】

Japanese Ramen 日本拉面

味增拉面 Miso Ramen

味增拉面 Miso Ramen

$14.89

Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork, Yellow Miso. 【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen

猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.89

Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork. 【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

酱油拉面 Sho-yu Ramen

酱油拉面 Sho-yu Ramen

$14.89

Light broth: Chicken, Pork, Soy sauce. 【Side come with: ChaShu, Wakame, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

素食味增拉面 Veg Miso Ramen

素食味增拉面 Veg Miso Ramen

$14.58

Clean Veg broth: Veg, Soy Sauce. 【Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

豆腐咖喱（汤）拉面 Tofu Curry Ramen

$14.58

Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth. 【Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

牛腩咖喱（汤）拉面 Beef Flank Curry Ramen

$14.98

Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Side come with: Beef Flank, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen

$15.98

Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth. 【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】

Special Noodle 特色汤面

正宗牛腩米线 Beef Flank Rice Noodle

正宗牛腩米线 Beef Flank Rice Noodle

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

正宗牛腩拉面 Beef Flank Ramen

正宗牛腩拉面 Beef Flank Ramen

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

麻辣牛腩米线 MaLa BF Rice Noodle

麻辣牛腩米线 MaLa BF Rice Noodle

$15.58

MaLa: Spicy and Numb. Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: MaLa, Chicken, Pork, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

麻辣牛腩拉面 MaLa BF Ramen

麻辣牛腩拉面 MaLa BF Ramen

$15.58

MaLa: Spicy and Numb. Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: MaLa, Chicken, Pork, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

酥肉葱油拌面 Crispy Pork Scallion Ramen

酥肉葱油拌面 Crispy Pork Scallion Ramen

$14.98

Cold Ramen with Scallion Oil and Soy sauce. 【Side come with: Fried pork, Scallion.】

番茄牛腩米线 Tomato Beef Flank Rice Noodle

番茄牛腩米线 Tomato Beef Flank Rice Noodle

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: Tomato, Chicken, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

番茄牛腩拉面 Tomato Beef Flank Ramen

番茄牛腩拉面 Tomato Beef Flank Ramen

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Soup base: Tomato, Chicken, Beef. Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

Special RiceBow 特色饭类

鸡排饭 Katsu Rice

鸡排饭 Katsu Rice

$15.58

Fried Chicken, 1/2 Egg, Seaweed salad, Broccoli with Katsu Sauce.

鳗鱼饭 Eel Rice

鳗鱼饭 Eel Rice

$15.58

Grilled Eel, Seaweed salad, Broccoli, Eel Sauce. 1/2 Egg.

正宗牛腩饭 Beef Flank Rice

正宗牛腩饭 Beef Flank Rice

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】

素食咖喱饭 Veg Curry Rice

$14.58

Tofu, Broccoli, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).

牛腩咖喱饭 Beef Flank Curry Rice

牛腩咖喱饭 Beef Flank Curry Rice

$15.58

Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank. Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak. 【Side come with: Beef Flank, Yellow Curry, Onion】

麻辣牛腩饭 MaLa BF Rice

麻辣牛腩饭 MaLa BF Rice

$15.58

MaLa: Spicy and Numb. Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank with MaLa Sauce 【Side come with: Beef Flank, MaLa Sauce, Boy Choy, Scallion】

咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice

咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice

$15.58

Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).

Bubble Tea 奶茶

Classic Bubble Tea 原味奶茶

$4.68

Taro Bubble Tea 芋头奶茶

$4.68

Coconut Bubble Tea 椰子奶茶

$4.68

Almond Bubble Tea 杏仁奶茶

$4.68

Mango Bubble Tea 芒果奶茶

$4.68

Blueberry Bubble Tea 蓝莓奶茶`

$4.68

Chocolate Bubble Tea 巧克力奶茶

$4.68

Vanilla Bubble Tea 香草奶茶

$4.68

Coffee Bubble Tea 咖啡奶茶

$4.68

Matcha Bubble Tea 绿茶奶茶

$4.68

Coffee 咖啡

Coffee 咖啡

$2.68

Beverage 饮料

Coke 可乐

$2.88

Sprite 雪碧

$2.88

Orange Soda 芬达

$2.88

Diet Coke 减肥可乐

$2.88

Glass of Ice 一杯冰

Lemonade 柠檬茶

$2.88

bottle water 矿泉水

$2.88

Tea 茶

Black Tea 红茶

$2.68

Sweet Ice Tea 冰甜茶

$2.68

日式绿茶 Matcha Tea

$2.68

Ice Cream 雪糕

Vanilla 香草雪糕

$3.50

Green Tea 绿茶雪糕

$3.50
Restaurant info

It is our honor to bring you the most distinguished rice noodle from Yunan China. Yunan rice noodle also called Cross bridge noodle(过桥米线).

