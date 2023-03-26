Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wepa Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

175 East 35th Street

Garden City, ID 83714

Weekend Menu

Appetizers

Pastelillos (1)

Pastelillos (1)

$4.00

Authentic Puerto Rican Turnovers

Pastelillos (2)

Pastelillos (2)

$7.00

Authentic Puerto Rican Turnovers

Tostones Appetizer

Tostones Appetizer

$6.95

Savory Green Plantains, smashed and twice fried

Alcapurrias

Alcapurrias

$7.95

Taro and Green Plantian fritters stuffeed with Picadillo Ground Beef

Bacalaitos

Bacalaitos

$8.95

Codfish Fritters

Wepa Bites

Wepa Bites

$10.95

Tostones topped with Picadillo, Pork or Shrimp Criolla and Puerto Rican fry sauce

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$16.95

Pastelillos (Choice of 2), Tostones, Alcapurrias and Bacalaitos

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion and hearts of palm

Tomato & Avocado Salad

Tomato & Avocado Salad

$8.95

Fresh tomatoes, ripe avocado, mixed greens and red onion

Soups & Stews

Pollo Asopao

Pollo Asopao

$10.95

Traditional stew with chicken thigh meat, cilantro and rice

Bacalao Guisado

Bacalao Guisado

$13.95

Salted codfish stew in a Caribbean style tomato broth loaded with garlic, peppers, onions and cilantro

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$13.95

Beef stew with Puerto Rican seasonings, potatoes and carrots

Entrees

Carne Frita

Carne Frita

$15.95

Fried pork chunks marinated in Puerto Rican spices and red wine vinegar. Topped with mojo of carmelized onions and peppers

Churrasco

Churrasco

$21.95

Grilled marinated 10-12 oz skirt steak served with house made roasted red pepper chimichurri sauce

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$14.95

Chicken and Rice casserole with onions, peppers, olives and capers. Side of rice and beans not included

Camarones

Camarones

$15.95

Succulent shrimp served with a vibrant garlic sauce or traditional Puerto Rican tomato sauce

Coconut Mahi Mahi

Coconut Mahi Mahi

$20.95Out of stock

Hand cut Mahi Mahi rolled in coconut flakes. Topped with house made tangy Mango slaw.

Yuca-Vegetarian

Yuca-Vegetarian

$13.95

Tender Yuca (also known as Casava), served with a vibrant garlic sauce or traditional Puerto Rican tomato sauce

Mofongo Entree

Mofongo Entree

$14.95

Mashed savory green plantains with garlic butter and chichrrons (fried pork skin). Topped with your choice of protein or veggies. Side of plantains not included

Sides

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.95

Classic Puerto Rican rice with slow simmered kidney bean stew

Arroz con Gandules

Arroz con Gandules

$4.95

Seasoned rice with Pigeon Peas, Pork and steamed with banana leaves

Tostones Sides

Tostones Sides

$3.95

Savory Green Plantains, smashed and twice fried

Maduros Side

Maduros Side

$3.95

Sweet yellow plantains

Mofongo Side

Mofongo Side

$3.95

Mashed savory green plantains with garlic butter and chichrrons (fried pork skin).

Yuca Side

Yuca Side

$3.95

Served warm with a vibrant garlic sauce

Side Mixed Greens Salad

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$3.95
Side Tomato Avocado Salad

Side Tomato Avocado Salad

$4.95

Side of Avocado

$2.00

3 Slices of Avocado

Side of Rice (Copy)

$2.50

Side of Beans (Copy)

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$5.95

Traditional Caramel custard

Guava Infused Chocolate Mousse

Guava Infused Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Rich chocolate mousse topped with house made guava sauce

Pina Colada Cheesecake

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$5.95

Topped with fresh pineapple lime curd

Bar/Bevs

Canned Beer

American Lager

$5.00

Blonde Ale

$6.00

Tierra Madre Lager

$5.00

Hop Water (N.A)

$5.00

Canned Cocktails

Bacardi Rum Punch

$7.00

Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Tiki Juice: Passion, Guava, Orange

$7.00

Pineapple Rum Daiquiri

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Malbec-Split Rail-BTL

$34.00

Red Blend-Cinder-BTL

$34.00

Tempranillo-Telaya-BTL

$42.00

Merlot-Par Terre-BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay-Telaya-BTL

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Cinder-BTL

$34.00

Estate Rose-Rolling Hills-BTL

$34.00

Daft Pink Brut Sparkling-Split Rail-BTL

$45.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

N/A

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemondade

$3.00

Malta

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Passionfruit

$4.00

Espresso -Island Style

$3.00

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Merchandise

Hats

Black Baseball Cap

$30.00

Gray Baseball Cap

$30.00

Blue Baseball Cap

$30.00

Polo Shirts

Ladies Black

$35.00

Mens Black

$35.00

Mens Kelly Green

$35.00

Mens Royal Blue

$35.00

T-Shirts

Mens Black

$22.00

Mens Kelly Green

$22.00

Mens Royal Blue

$22.00

Celebracion de Lechon 2022

$22.00
