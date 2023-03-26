Wepa Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine with a Social Conscience in the Treasure Valley!
Location
175 East 35th Street, Garden City, ID 83714
