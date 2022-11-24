A map showing the location of Werewolf 627 4th AveView gallery

Werewolf 627 4th Ave





627 4th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Werewolf Nugs
Cali Burrito

Breakfast 8am-3pm

Breakfast Balls

$8.95

Werewolf hush puppies - country gravy - bacon crumbles

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Eggs - bacon - jack cheese - smashed avo - potatoes - cilantro - house sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.95

Scratch made sausage country gravy - two biscuits - eggs - breakfast potatoes

Blue Plate

$9.95

Two eggs - breakfast potatoes - bacon - biscuit

Cake and Eggs

$9.95

Two cakes - two eggs - three bacon

Chilaquiles Roja

$15.95

Corn tostada - jack cheese - salsa - over medium eggs - cotija - corn salsa - avo - scallion creme

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Angus beef country fried steak - scratch made sausage country gravy - eggs - breakfast potatoes

Full Stack

$7.95

Four Fluffy Pancakes

Homer Cakes

$8.95

Four fluffy cakes - raspberry jelly filling - glazed donut icing - sprinkles

Pork Belly Benedict

$15.95

Potato cake - pork belly - poached eggs - maple glaze - cilantro

Sans La Croute

$7.95

Peanut & Butter Uncrushable - Donut Icing - Powder Sugar

Short Stack

$6.95

Two Fluffy Pancakes

Steak Scramble

$15.95

Eggs - flank steak - tomato - breakfast potatoes - house sauce - crispy onions - corn salsa - with flour tortilla

Lunch 8am-12am

Garlic Ginger Wings

$12.95

Seven Wings Flash Friend, Then Charbroiled Topped with Cilantro and Side of Dojo Sauce

Waterfront Sliders

$9.95

Ground beef - grilled onions - American cheese - house sauce

Bourbon Burger

$12.95

1/2lb patty - bacon - cheddar cheese - crispy onions - bbq sauce - with fries

Kiss Burger

$10.95

1/2lb patty - grilled onions - house sauce - greens - tomato - pickles - with fries

Triple Threat Burger

$14.95

1/2lb patty - maple glazed pork belly - fried egg - greens - garlic aioli - tomato - pickles - with fries

BBB Salad

$11.95

Greens - crispy brussels - beets - bleu cheese - cherry tomatoes - red onion - dijon vinaigrette with balsamic drizzle

House Salad

$7.95

Greens - Cherry Tomatoes - Onions - Parmesan - Choice of Dressing

Dinner 3pm-12am

BUZZER #s

Pork Belly Nachos

$14.95

“Legit” queso - BBQ glazed pork belly - diced tomatoes - cotija - pickled jalapeno - cilantro - sour cream

Garlic Ginger Wings

$12.95

Seven Wings Flash Friend, Then Charbroiled Topped with Cilantro and Side of Dojo Sauce

Papas Balls

$8.95

AKA Werewolf Hushpuppies - mashed tater - bacon - cilantro - cotija - house sauce

Pretzels and Queso

$10.95

Pile of salty pretzel bites -

Werewolf Nugs

$9.95

Crispy garlic ginger chicken thigh nuggets - sesame seed - lemon - drizzle of dojo sauce - side house bbq sauce

Waterfront Sliders

$9.95

Ground beef - grilled onions - American cheese - house sauce

Wonton Sliders

$9.95

3 mini cheeseburgers - Crispy wontons - grilled pineapple - swiss - cilantro - Jalapeño - dojo sauce

Chicken Bahn Mi Sliders

$9.95

3 grilled chicken thigh sliders - picked carrots - cucumber - cilantro - jalapeño - dojo sauce

Kiss Burger

$10.95

1/2lb patty - grilled onions - house sauce - greens - tomato - pickles - with fries

Jalapeno Pineapple Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb patty - grilled pineapple - bacon - grilled jalapeno - jack cheese - greens - honey sriracha glaze

Bourbon Burger

$12.95

1/2lb patty - bacon - cheddar cheese - crispy onions - bbq sauce - with fries

Triple Threat Burger

$14.95

1/2lb patty - maple glazed pork belly - fried egg - greens - garlic aioli - tomato - pickles - with fries

Crispy BBQ Chicken

$13.95

fried chicken - bleu cheese - crispy onions - BBQ sauce - chopped bacon - with fries

Crispy Chipotle Chicken

$12.95

Fried Chicken - Double American Cheese - Crispy Onions - Greens - Tomato - Pickles - House Sauce - With Fries

Crispy Red Hot Chicken

$13.95

Fried chicken - Bleu cheese - Crispy onions - Franks Red Hot - lettuce - chopped bacon - with fries

All Day Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Eggs - bacon - jack cheese - guac - fries - house sauce - cilantro

Cali Burrito

$12.95

Steak - garlic fries - guac - sour cream - jack cheese - house sauce - cilantro

BBB Salad

$11.95

Greens - crispy brussels - beets - bleu cheese - cherry tomatoes - red onion - dijon vinaigrette with balsamic drizzle

House Salad

$7.95

Greens - Cherry Tomatoes - Onions - Parmesan - Choice of Dressing

Brunch & Dinner Sides

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Garlic Fries

$4.95

Side Sweet Fries

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Brussels

$4.95

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Pork Belly

$5.95

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Steak

$5.95

Side Burger Patty

$5.95

Side Beyond Patty

$5.95

Side Avocado

$1.95

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Tortilla

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.95

Dinner Sides

Side Queso Fries

$4.95

Side Loaded Fries

$7.95

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Potatos

$4.95

Side 2 Eggs

$3.95

Side Biscuit

$1.95

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95

Side Gravy

$3.95

Side Pancake

$3.95

Single Pork Belly Benny

$5.95

Uncrustables for FOH Only

$2.00

Wolf Pups

Kid Sliders

$6.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid Quesadilla

$6.95

Uncrustable

$6.95

NA Beverages

Water

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Shirly Temple

$2.95

Roy Rodgers

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bloody Mix Btl

$9.99

Virgin Drinks

Mocktail

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Kid Bevs

Kid Beverage

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Pinapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rasberry Lemonade

$3.00

Starberry Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Retail

Bloody Mix

$9.99

WW Koozie

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer the highest rated, most fun brunch in San Diego until 3pm daily. Then, we switch gears and dig in to a night of elevated pub food, and howling to the hits with Art Ruiz, San Diego’s best Karaoke host.

Location

627 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery



