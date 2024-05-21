Werner's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
231 E Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Quench Juice Bar - 32 S Calvert St
No Reviews
32 South Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar - Prim & Proper
No Reviews
206 E. Redwood St. Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore
No Reviews
31 S. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant