Werner's Restaurant
317 Avenue E
Shiner, TX 77984
Beverage
Appetizers
Steaks
Seafood
Chicken
Sides
Salads
Chicken Fajita Pico
Salad, chicken Fajita meat, Pico de gallo, purple onion and tomato wedges. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and choice of dressing
House Salad
Green salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, purple onion, crutons with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and crutons
Chicken Club Salad
salad mix topped with fried chicken tenders, bacon bits, cheese, tomatoes, chives and crutons. Served with choice of dressing
Grilled chicken Club Salad
salad mix topped with grilled chicken tenders, bacon bits, cheese, tomatoes, chives and crutons. Served with choice of dressing
Soup
Salad Bar
Burgers
Classic Burger
6 OZ 100% Fresh blended meat patty. Served on a classic bun with Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.
Werner Burger
Same as the Classic burger served on a Brioche Bun
Dr. Pepper Burger
6 OZ 100% Fresh meat patty topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, house made Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, Homemade onion Ring and Dill Pickles served on a Brioche bun
Onion Mushroom Burger
Grilled burger topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
Shiner Craft Beer-Cheese Burger
Grilled burger with Shiner's own craft beer-cheese sauce, freshly sliced jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Sliced steak with onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with A1 and Ranch Dressing on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Burger
Fresh boneless chicken breast grilled and served on a classic bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
Crispy Fried Chicken Burger
Fresh boneless chicken breast fried crispy and served on a classic bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
Burger Special
Classic burger with french fries and drink
Werners Club
Grilled Chicken breast, center cut bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast
Hamburger (No French Fries)
Single Meat Patty Melt
Meat, Grilled onions, double cheese on Texas Toast
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, Werner's Beer cheese spread and American Cheese on Texas Toast served with French fries
French Dip
Sliced top Sirloin stacked on a French roll with Mozzarella cheese served with Au jus on the side for dipping and French Fries.
Bacon Jam Burger
shiner beer cheese, bacon jam and fried green tomatoes on a brioche bun. served with french fries
Wings
5 Traditional Bone-in wings
Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 Traditional Bone-in wings
Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
15 Traditional Bone-in wings
Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
20 Traditional Bone-in wings
Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
5 Boneless Wings
All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings
All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
15 Boneless Wings
All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
20 Boneless Wings
All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Mexican Food
German Cuisine
Sausage Special
2 links of grilled pork sausage served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut
Pork Chop Special
8oz bonless pork chop grilled and served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut
Bratwurst Special
2 links of grilled bratwurst served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut
German Special
1 link of sausage, 1 link of bratwurst and pork chop grilled and served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut
Pork Chops
Hotdogs
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Drummies
4 fried Chicken Drummies with french fries
Kids Hamburger Steak
4 oz ground beef patty topped with brown gravy served with choice of french fries or mashed potatoes
Kids Chicken Fried Steak
4 oz chicken fried steak topped with cream gravy served with french fries or mashed potatoes
Kids Chicken Strips
4 fried chicken strips with a side of cream gravy served with french fries or mashed potatoes
Kids Corndog
with french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
with french fries
Kids Hotdog
with french fries
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
with french fries
Kids Burger
with french fries
Breakfast
6 OZ Rib eye and 2 eggs
Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Pork chop and 2 eggs
Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Chicken Fried Steak and 2 eggs
Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Pork-n-Beef Scramble
2 eggs scrambled with smoked pork and beef sausage, diced onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and served with a slice of crisp bacon and a buttermilk pancake
Pit Ham with Jalapenos Scarmble
2 eggs scrambled with diced ham, jalapenos and bell peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a slice of crisp bacon, a sausage patty and a buttermilk pancake
Cowgirl Favorite
2 eggs cooked any way, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties, and a buttermilk pancake
Steakhouse Special
3 eggs with rib eye strips, bacon, diced tomatoes, green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Meat Lovers Western
3 eggs with sausage, bacon, ham, diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Meat Lovers
3 eggs with sausage, bacon, ham and american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Omelet with Meat
3 egg omelet with american cheese and choice of bacon, ham or sausagelink or sausage patty . Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
3 egg Omelet
3 egg omelet with american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Two egg Western
Two eggs with diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and choice of bacon, ham or sausage link or patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Two egg Omelet with meat
2 eggs with cheese and choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
2 egg Omelet
2 egg omelet with american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
One egg
one egg coooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Two Eggs
Two eggs cooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
Three Eggs
Three eggs cooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits
French Toast Platter
2 thick slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar served with a slice of bacon, a sausage patty and 2 eggs any sytle
French Toast plate
2 Thick- slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage link or sausage patty
French Toast
2 Thick- slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Pancake Stack
3 buttermilk pancakes
Pancake Shortstack
2 buttermilk pancakes
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes with meat
2 buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage link or sausage patty
BLT
bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast with mayo and mustard
BELT
bacon, lettuce, tomato and egg on toast with mayo and mustard
Egg and Cheese Croissant
Breakfast Croissant
Egg, Cheese and bacon, ham or sauage
Breakfast burger
Egg, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham on a bun. Served with french fries
Breakfast Biscuit
Egg, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage and ham
Werners Best
Ham, american cheese and two scrambled eggs on toast
Breakfast Taco
Egg, Cheese and choice of bacon, ham, sausage link, or sausge patty
Oatmeal
Cream of Wheat
Fresh Fruit Bowl
1 slice of Bacon
2 slices of Bacon
3 Slices of Bacon
Sausage Link
Sausage Patty
Slice of Thick cut Ham
Hash Browns
Toast
Biscuit
Biscuit with Gravy
Gravy
1 egg
Ladies Breakfast Special
One Egg, One meat Choice, one toast
Fruit Cup
Mixed Fruit
Lunch
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan Crusted chicken breast served chilled and sliced on a bed of salad greens. Topped with Manderain oranges, sweet glazed pecans and dried cranberries
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, red onion and tomato salsa served with chipotle ranch dressing
Daily Soup and Salad
A cup of our soup of the day and a salad with choice of dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp Heart of Romaine, shredded parmesan, season crutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing
Strawberry Salad
Spinch, sliced Strawberries, Mozzarella Cheese, candied pecans, red onions and maple burbon dressing
Iceburg Wedge Salad
Iceburg wedge topped with applewood bacon bits, grilled tomatoes, green onions with our housemade ranch dressing or blue cheese
Daily Lunch Plate
Choice of one meat and three sides
Small Lunch Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Tuesday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Tuesday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Wednesday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Wednesday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Thursday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Thursday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Friday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Friday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Saturday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Saturday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Sunday Lunch
Choice of one meat and three sides
Sunday Lunch Small Plate
Choice of one meat and two sides
Thursday Only BBQ on a Bun
Chopped Beef on a bun and chips or cole slaw
Loaded Seafood Baked Potato
Gulf Shrimp simmered in a cheesy cream sauce topped with sour cream and chives
Loaded BBQ Baked Potato
Slow smoked chopped brisket topped with housemade bbq sauce, sour cream, cheese and chives
Cajun Po'Boy
Toasted French bread stuffed with sauteed shrimp, crab meat and crawfish that has been simmered in a creamy butter parmesan reduction.
Prime Rib PoBoy
Prime rib slices topped with sauteed peppers and onions, american cheese and mayo. Served with french fries
Alfredo Pasta
Seasoned Linguine topped with alfredo sauce, a pinch of chili spice, parmesan cheese, grilled tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Baby Back Ribs half order
Texas Sized Baby Back Ribs slow smoked in house over oak and apple wood. Served with French Fries and Cole slaw
Baby Back Ribs Full Order
Texas Sized Baby Back Ribs slow smoked in house over oak and apple wood. Served with French Fries and Cole slaw
Lunch Steak
USDA Choice 8 oz Strip Loin served over yukon gold mashed potatoes with a side salad.
Buffet
Lunch Special
Kids Lunch Buffet
Children 9 and under Only
Bottle Beer
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
French 75
CLASSIC DAQORI
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
RANCH WATER
Liquor
MARTINIS
NA Beverages
RED WINE BY THE GLASS
RED WINE BY THE BOTTLE
FROZEN DRINKS
WHITE WINE BY THE GLASS
317 Avenue E, Shiner, TX 77984