Werner's Restaurant

317 Avenue E

Shiner, TX 77984

Order Again

Beverage

Big Red

$2.59

Coffee

$1.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Hot Tea

$1.25

Large Orange Juice

$3.49

Lemonade

$2.59

Milk

$1.19

Pepsi

$2.59

Pepsi Zero

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Small Orange Juice

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

WERNERS LEMONADE

$3.99+

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Cream Cheese Jalapenos

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Blooming Onion

$8.49

Pan Seaered Pot Stickers

$8.49

Southwest black bean eggrolls

$8.49

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.99

Traditional Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Homemade Onion Rings APP

$7.99

Steaks

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

8 OZ Sirlon Steak

$16.49

12 OZ Sirlon Steak

$21.99

Smothered Sirloin

$19.99

12 OZ Ribeye

$27.99

16 OZ Ribeye

$32.99

10 OZ Strip Steak

$16.99Out of stock

Seafood

Fried Catfish Dinner

$14.49

Shrimp Scampi

$16.49

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Oysters (seasonal)

$17.99

Grilled Catfish Dinner

$14.49

Blackened Catfiish Dinner

$14.49

Ind Shrimp

$1.50

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.49

Chicken Primavera

$16.99

Breast of chicken With Sauce

$16.99

Chicken Strips

$14.49

Single Drummi

$0.70

Grilled Chicken Breast with Tops

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Breast ONLY

$4.50

Sides

Onion Rings

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

French Fries

$1.99

Sour Cream and Chive French Fries

$2.99

Season French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Poatoes

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.50

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Grilled Onion Potatoes

$2.49

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Loaded Mashed potatoes

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Salads

Chicken Fajita Pico

$10.95

Salad, chicken Fajita meat, Pico de gallo, purple onion and tomato wedges. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Green salad mix, tomatoes, carrots, purple onion, crutons with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romain Lettuce tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and crutons

Chicken Club Salad

$10.95

salad mix topped with fried chicken tenders, bacon bits, cheese, tomatoes, chives and crutons. Served with choice of dressing

Grilled chicken Club Salad

$10.95

salad mix topped with grilled chicken tenders, bacon bits, cheese, tomatoes, chives and crutons. Served with choice of dressing

Soup

$4.99

Salad Bar

$9.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.25

6 OZ 100% Fresh blended meat patty. Served on a classic bun with Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Werner Burger

$8.99

Same as the Classic burger served on a Brioche Bun

Dr. Pepper Burger

$11.99

6 OZ 100% Fresh meat patty topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, house made Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, Homemade onion Ring and Dill Pickles served on a Brioche bun

Onion Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Grilled burger topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and mozzarella cheese. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Shiner Craft Beer-Cheese Burger

$11.99

Grilled burger with Shiner's own craft beer-cheese sauce, freshly sliced jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$10.99

Sliced steak with onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with A1 and Ranch Dressing on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast grilled and served on a classic bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

Crispy Fried Chicken Burger

$8.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast fried crispy and served on a classic bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

Burger Special

$8.49

Classic burger with french fries and drink

Werners Club

$9.99

Grilled Chicken breast, center cut bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast

Hamburger (No French Fries)

$6.25

Single Meat Patty Melt

$6.25

Meat, Grilled onions, double cheese on Texas Toast

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Applewood smoked bacon, Werner's Beer cheese spread and American Cheese on Texas Toast served with French fries

French Dip

$11.99

Sliced top Sirloin stacked on a French roll with Mozzarella cheese served with Au jus on the side for dipping and French Fries.

Bacon Jam Burger

$11.99

shiner beer cheese, bacon jam and fried green tomatoes on a brioche bun. served with french fries

Wings

5 Traditional Bone-in wings

$9.99

Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Traditional Bone-in wings

$14.99

Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Traditional Bone-in wings

$21.95

Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

20 Traditional Bone-in wings

$26.99

Bone-in crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and you choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$11.49

All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Boneless Wings

$16.49

All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

20 Boneless Wings

$19.99

All white meat chicken breast strips fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Mexican Food

2 Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

$7.99

1 Enchilada

$4.99

2 Enchiladas

$7.99

3 Enchiladas

$9.99

Nacho Supreme

$9.99

House Made chips, topped with chili and cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

Beef Quesadillas

$9.99

German Cuisine

Sausage Special

$14.49

2 links of grilled pork sausage served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut

Pork Chop Special

$16.49

8oz bonless pork chop grilled and served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut

Bratwurst Special

$16.49

2 links of grilled bratwurst served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut

German Special

$19.99

1 link of sausage, 1 link of bratwurst and pork chop grilled and served with grilled onion potatoes and sauerkraut

Pork Chops

$16.49

Hotdogs

Chili Cheese Hotdog

$6.99

served with french fries

Hot Dog

$4.99

served with french fries

A La Carte

$0.70

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Drummies

$7.99

4 fried Chicken Drummies with french fries

Kids Hamburger Steak

$7.49

4 oz ground beef patty topped with brown gravy served with choice of french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$7.99

4 oz chicken fried steak topped with cream gravy served with french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.49

4 fried chicken strips with a side of cream gravy served with french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Corndog

$4.99

with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

with french fries

Kids Hotdog

$4.99

with french fries

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

with french fries

Kids Burger

$4.99

with french fries

Breakfast

6 OZ Rib eye and 2 eggs

$13.99

Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Pork chop and 2 eggs

$11.49

Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Chicken Fried Steak and 2 eggs

$11.49

Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Pork-n-Beef Scramble

$9.99

2 eggs scrambled with smoked pork and beef sausage, diced onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese and served with a slice of crisp bacon and a buttermilk pancake

Pit Ham with Jalapenos Scarmble

$9.99

2 eggs scrambled with diced ham, jalapenos and bell peppers topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a slice of crisp bacon, a sausage patty and a buttermilk pancake

Cowgirl Favorite

$9.99

2 eggs cooked any way, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties, and a buttermilk pancake

Steakhouse Special

$13.99

3 eggs with rib eye strips, bacon, diced tomatoes, green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Meat Lovers Western

$11.99

3 eggs with sausage, bacon, ham, diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Meat Lovers

$9.99

3 eggs with sausage, bacon, ham and american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Omelet with Meat

$8.99

3 egg omelet with american cheese and choice of bacon, ham or sausagelink or sausage patty . Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

3 egg Omelet

$7.99

3 egg omelet with american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Two egg Western

$8.49

Two eggs with diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and choice of bacon, ham or sausage link or patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Two egg Omelet with meat

$7.99

2 eggs with cheese and choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

2 egg Omelet

$6.99

2 egg omelet with american cheese. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

One egg

$6.99

one egg coooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Two Eggs

$8.00

Two eggs cooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

Three Eggs

$8.99

Three eggs cooked anyway served with choice of bacon, ham or sausge link or sausage patty. Served with Toast or biscuit and Hashbrowns or grits

French Toast Platter

$9.99

2 thick slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar served with a slice of bacon, a sausage patty and 2 eggs any sytle

French Toast plate

$7.99

2 Thick- slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage link or sausage patty

French Toast

$5.69

2 Thick- slices of toast grilled golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Pancake Stack

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancakes

Pancake Shortstack

$6.99

2 buttermilk pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.99

2 Pancakes with meat

$7.99

2 buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage link or sausage patty

BLT

$4.99

bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast with mayo and mustard

BELT

$5.69

bacon, lettuce, tomato and egg on toast with mayo and mustard

Egg and Cheese Croissant

$4.69

Breakfast Croissant

$4.99

Egg, Cheese and bacon, ham or sauage

Breakfast burger

$5.99

Egg, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham on a bun. Served with french fries

Breakfast Biscuit

$2.59

Egg, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage and ham

Werners Best

$3.00

Ham, american cheese and two scrambled eggs on toast

Breakfast Taco

$2.49

Egg, Cheese and choice of bacon, ham, sausage link, or sausge patty

Oatmeal

$4.49

Cream of Wheat

$4.49

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.99

1 slice of Bacon

$1.29

2 slices of Bacon

$2.99

3 Slices of Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Link

$2.49

Sausage Patty

$1.39

Slice of Thick cut Ham

$2.39

Hash Browns

$2.69

Toast

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.79

Biscuit with Gravy

$5.99

Gravy

$1.99

1 egg

$1.19

Ladies Breakfast Special

$3.99

One Egg, One meat Choice, one toast

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Mixed Fruit

Lunch

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$8.99

Pecan Crusted chicken breast served chilled and sliced on a bed of salad greens. Topped with Manderain oranges, sweet glazed pecans and dried cranberries

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, red onion and tomato salsa served with chipotle ranch dressing

Daily Soup and Salad

$7.99

A cup of our soup of the day and a salad with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.99

Crisp Heart of Romaine, shredded parmesan, season crutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Strawberry Salad

$6.99

Spinch, sliced Strawberries, Mozzarella Cheese, candied pecans, red onions and maple burbon dressing

Iceburg Wedge Salad

$6.99

Iceburg wedge topped with applewood bacon bits, grilled tomatoes, green onions with our housemade ranch dressing or blue cheese

Daily Lunch Plate

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Small Lunch Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Tuesday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Tuesday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Wednesday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Wednesday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Thursday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Thursday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Friday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Friday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Saturday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Saturday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Sunday Lunch

$10.95

Choice of one meat and three sides

Sunday Lunch Small Plate

$10.00

Choice of one meat and two sides

Thursday Only BBQ on a Bun

$4.00

Chopped Beef on a bun and chips or cole slaw

Loaded Seafood Baked Potato

$9.99

Gulf Shrimp simmered in a cheesy cream sauce topped with sour cream and chives

Loaded BBQ Baked Potato

$7.99

Slow smoked chopped brisket topped with housemade bbq sauce, sour cream, cheese and chives

Cajun Po'Boy

$10.99

Toasted French bread stuffed with sauteed shrimp, crab meat and crawfish that has been simmered in a creamy butter parmesan reduction.

Prime Rib PoBoy

$11.99

Prime rib slices topped with sauteed peppers and onions, american cheese and mayo. Served with french fries

Alfredo Pasta

$5.99

Seasoned Linguine topped with alfredo sauce, a pinch of chili spice, parmesan cheese, grilled tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Baby Back Ribs half order

$10.99

Texas Sized Baby Back Ribs slow smoked in house over oak and apple wood. Served with French Fries and Cole slaw

Baby Back Ribs Full Order

$19.99

Texas Sized Baby Back Ribs slow smoked in house over oak and apple wood. Served with French Fries and Cole slaw

Lunch Steak

$12.99

USDA Choice 8 oz Strip Loin served over yukon gold mashed potatoes with a side salad.

Buffet

$12.49

Lunch Special

$10.50

Kids Lunch Buffet

$7.99

Children 9 and under Only

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.99+

cheesecake

$6.99+

Pie

$2.99+

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

Shiner Lite Blond

$4.00

Shiner Premium

$4.00

Shiner Boc

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

French 75

$6.50

CLASSIC DAQORI

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Rob Roy

$6.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

RANCH WATER

$7.00

Draft Beer

Dos Equis

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Shiner Boc

$4.25

Shiner Lite Blond

$4.25

Michelobe Ultra

$4.25

Liquor

Titos

$7.50

McCormic

$7.50

Skol

$7.50

Deep Edy Ruby Red

$7.50

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL McCormic

$15.00

DBL Skol

$15.00

DBL Deep Edy Ruby Red

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.25

Crown Royal

$7.75

Well

$7.00

MARTINIS

Appletini

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Mexican Martini

$7.00

Manhattan

NA Beverages

WERNERS LEMONADE

$3.99+

RED WINE BY THE GLASS

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET

$7.25

FOG MOUNTAIN CABERNET

$7.00

DECOY CABERNET

$7.50

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CABERNET

$7.25

RED WINE BY THE BOTTLE

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET

$28.00

FOG MOUNTAIN CABERNET

$27.00

DECOY CABERNET

$29.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE CABERNET

$28.00

FROZEN DRINKS

MUDSLIDE

$7.50

BRANDY ALEXZANDER

$7.50

GRASSHOPPER

$7.50

AMMERETO FREEZE

$7.50

BAILYS AND ICE CREAM

$7.50

KAHLUAH AND ICE CREAM

$7.50

ORANGE DREAMSICLE

$7.50

Wednesday Lunch Plates

Wednesday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Wednesday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

Thursday Lunch Plates

Thursday Lunch

$10.00

Choice of one meat and three sides

Thursday Lunch Small Plate

$9.50

Choice of one meat and two sides

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

317 Avenue E, Shiner, TX 77984

