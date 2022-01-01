Restaurant header imageView gallery

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg w/meat Sandwhich
Mozzarella Sticks
Milk Shake

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

Egg w/meat Sandwhich

$4.25

bacon, sausage, scrapple, turkey sausage or pork roll

Egg & Ham Sandwhich

$4.75

Egg & Cheese Sandwhich

$3.85

American or Swiss

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Scrapple

$3.50

Ham

$3.85

1 Hotcake

$2.95

Home fries

$2.65

Grits

$2.65

Toast

$1.50

white or wheat

English Muffin

$1.75

Oatmeal

$2.30

Fruit Cup

$4.00

1 French Toast

$2.65

Pork Roll

$3.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.50

Discounted Breakfast Special

Discounted Breakfast Special

$10.00

short stack of french toast or hotcakes, 2 eggs and choice of 1 meat

Egg Platters

One Egg Platter

$4.85

served with homefries or grits, and toast

1 Egg w/choice of meat Platter

$7.75

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Two Eggs Platter

$6.95

served with homefries or grits, and toast

2 Egg w/choice of meat Platter

$9.15

served with homefries or grits, and toast

French Toast

French Toast (3 slices)

$7.00

Short Stack French Toast (2 slices)

$5.00

Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes (3 hotcakes)

$7.00

Short Stack Hot Cakes ( 2 hotcakes)

$5.00

Hot Off The Press

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Chicken & Waffle

$11.75

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.95

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Ham Omelette

$9.00

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Western Omelette

$9.00

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Veggie Omelette

$8.50

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Omelette

$10.00

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Meat Omelette

$9.25

served with homefries or grits, and toast

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50

everything

$2.50

cinnamon

$2.50

Croissant

$3.25

For Starters

Cheese Quesadila

$7.25

flour tortilla w/3 types of cheese, salsa and sour cream

Chicken & Cheese Quesadila

$10.00

flour tortilla w/3 types of cheese, salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

served w/honey mustard or bbq

Buffalo Tenders

$8.25

hot or mild served w/blue cheese

Fried Zucchini

$7.10

served w/ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.15

served w/choice of dressing

Onion Rings

$4.75

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries w/gravy

$4.10

French fries w/gravy & cheese

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Wings 6count

$7.50

hot, mild, plain served w/bluecheese or ranch

Salad Time

Garden

$7.50

mixed greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,green peppers, red cabbage and carrots

Greek

$9.45

romaine, tomatoes,cucumbers,olives,pepperoncinis,green pepper and feta

Caesar

$8.60

romaine,parmesan and croutons,caesar dressing

Chef

$9.99

garden topped w/turkey, ham and cheese

Cobb

$12.85

mixed greens, tomatoes,avocado,bacon,egg,olives and grilledchicken

The Grats

$12.65

mixed greens, sliced apples,walnuts,feta and grilled chicken tossed in balsamic

Strawberry Salad

$12.40

mixed greens, strawberries, feta, walnuts and grilled chicken tossed in raspberry vinaigrette

It's Greek To Me

Gyro

$8.25

on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.25

on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce

Spanakopita (spinach pie)

$10.50

spinach, onion and feta baked in fillo dough

Gyro Platter (open faced)

$14.99

on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce w/ff

Chicken Souvlaki Platter (open faced)

$14.99

2 chicken skewers, small greek salad,pita, tzatziki and ff

It's all in the sandwich

Carving Board Turkey

$8.90

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Carving Board Roast Beef

$9.99

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Carving Board Ham

$8.50

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

1/2 pound Corn Beef

$11.25

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

1/2 pound Pastrami

$11.25

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

$5.10

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese & ham

$6.75

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese & bacon

$6.65

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

B.L.T w/mayo

$7.20

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Turkey B.L.T w/mayo

$9.99

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Tuna Salad

$8.95

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Chicken Salad

$8.95

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Egg Salad

$8.95

choice of bread, chips and a pickle

Reuben

$11.25

corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss & thousand island serven on rye w/chips & pickle

Rachel

$11.25

turkey, coleslaw,swiss & thousand island on rye w/chips and pickle

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.25

6oz breaded flounder w/lettuce and tomato w/chips & pickle

Chicken Roma

$9.25

on brioche roll topped w/spinach,roasted red peppers, provolone & balsamic w/chips & pickle

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

on brioche roll w/chips & pickle

California Chicken

$9.99

on brioche topped w/avocado, bacon & swiss w/chips & pickle

Alpine Chicken & Ham

$9.49

on brioche, swiss and honey mustard w/chips & pickle

Chicken Ridiculous

$9.49

on brioche, w/lettuce, tomato, mayo,bacon,provolone, oil & vinegar w/chips & pickle

Soft Crab Sandwich

$10.95

The Sub Stop

Cheese Steak w/chips

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion

Chicken Cheese Steak w/chips

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion

Chicken Parmigiana w/chips

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion,marinara & mozarella

Grilled Chicken Sub w/chips

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, mozarella

Tuna Salad Sub w/chips

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad Sub w/chips

$9.00

lettuce tomato, mayo

The Vegetarian w/chips

$9.00

spinach, tomato,mushrooms,onions, green pepper and provolone

Soup Talk

Chicken Noodle cup

$3.49

Chicken Noodle bowl

$5.65

Maryland Crab cup

$4.50

Maryland Crab bowl

$5.50

Soup Du Jour Cup

$3.99

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$4.99

Cream Of Crab Cup

$4.99

Cream Of Crab Bowl

$5.99

CUP Half Maryland Half Cream Crab

$4.99

BOWl Half Maryland Half Cream Crab

$5.99

Club House

Turkey Club w/chips

$9.99

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.99

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Roast Beef Club

$10.25

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

The Werner Club (turkey, roast beef & ham)

$10.25

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Tuna Salad Club

$9.75

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Chicken Salad Club

$9.75

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.75

choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese

Wrap it up

Grilled Chicken w/chips Wrap

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, bluecheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.50

lettuce, tomato,bacon, ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Wrap

$9.85

lettuce, tomato,onion,green pepper,fetta & tzaziki

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper and provolone

Salmon Wrap

$11.99

Burger Corner

Classic Hamburger

$7.25

lettuce and tomato

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.25

lettuce and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.45

lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$9.25

served on rye, oinion and American cheese

Turkey Burger

$7.50

lettuce and tomato

Veggie Burger

$7.50

lettuce and tomato

Panini Press

Buffalo Panini on ciabatta

$9.99

grilled chicken,lettuce, tomato, onion blue cheese dressing

Texas BBQ Panini on ciabatta

$9.99

grilled chicken, america, bacon, bbq sauce

The Russian Panini on ciabatta

$9.99

roast beef, lettuce.tomato, onion.swiss, russian dressing

Italian Panini on ciabatta

$9.99

genoa salami,capicola,provolone.lettuce.tomato,mayo,onions,hots, oil & vinegar

American Panini on ciabatta

$10.25

chopped steak, onions, mushrroms, green pepper, american cheese

Veggie Panini on ciabatta

$9.25

spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper, provolone

Good Ol' Platters

Hot Turkey Platter (open faced)

$12.50

topped w/gravy served w/mash and 1 veg of the day

Hot Roast Beef (open faced)

$12.99

topped w/gravy served w/mash and 1 veg of the day

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.99

served w/mash and 1 veg of the day

Fried Fish Platter

$12.25

served w/mash and 1 veg of the day

Deli News

Italian Coldcut w/chips

$9.25

genoa salami, ham capicola, provolone lettuce tomato mayo onions & hots oil & vinegar

American Cold cut w/chips

$10.25

turkey, roast beef, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & hots

The Werner Cold cut w/chips

$10.25

ham, turkey, roast beef, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & hots

The Raven Cold cut w/chips

$10.25

turkey, corn beef, roast beef,american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, hots

The Oriole Cold cut w/ chips

$10.25

corn beef, pastrami, swiss, onions, mustard

The Tasty Cold cut w/chips

$10.25

turkey, avocado,bacon, swiss,lettuce,ranch dressing

1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog

$3.95

Pizza Oven

Cheese Pizza (medium)

$9.50

each additional topping $0.75

Cheese Pizza (large)

$11.99

each additional topping $0.75

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries W/Gravy

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Greek

$6.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Spinach

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Zucchini

$2.99

Mashed With Gravy

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Asparagus

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.35

Grits

$2.30

Side Gravy

$0.50

Desserts

Milk Shake

$4.10

chocolate, vanilla, strawberry

Birch Beer Float

$4.10

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

$3.50

Apple Pie

$2.50

Orange Cream Float

$4.10

Dinner Platters

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$11.99

served w/ house made gravy and mash

Lemon Herb Chicken

$15.95

1/2 of chicken, 1 veg and mash

Liver and Onions

$13.50

served w/baked potato

Veggie Pasta

$12.25

penne, mixed veg & spinach

Salmon Platter

$14.95

served w/veggies and tzatziki

Turkey Platter

$12.25

served w/mash and 1 veg

Outlaw Delmonico Platter

$17.50

16 oz bone in rib eye, asparagus & seared potatoes

Weekly Specials

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Greek Special

$15.50Out of stock

Half Baked Chicken W/2 Sides

$12.50

Cornish Hen W/2 sides

$12.95Out of stock

Half Sandwich And Soup

$10.50

Soup And Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Clam Strips With Fries

$8.00

Fish And Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Quesadilla

$9.50

Turkey Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich With Chips

$7.50Out of stock

Meatloaf With Mashed Potatos

$10.95Out of stock

2 Hot Dogs W/Chips

$5.50

Smoked Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Pork Chop

$12.95

Strawberry Salad

$9.95

Nacos

$6.00

Beverages

Soda (dine in )

$2.50

Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea

Soda 16oz (carry out only)

$1.75

Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea

Soda 20 oz (carry out only)

$2.25

Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

2 free refills w/dine in meal

Hot Tea

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.75

Apple, Cranberry, OJ or Pineapple

1/2 & 1/2 (lemonade & Iced tea)

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Domestic

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Natty Boh

$3.50

Odules

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00

Import

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Loose Cannon

$5.00

Pine Ale

$5.00

Duck Pin

$5.00

Seltzer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

Drafts

Guinness

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Duck Pin

$6.00

Mc Ultra

$4.00

Wine

Sauvignon block (19 Crimes)

$6.00

Cali Red (19 Crimes)

$6.00

Pinot Grigio ( Hogue )

$6.00

Rose (Mason 9)

$6.00

Chardonnay (Hess)

$6.00

Chardonnay (J. Lohr)

$6.00

Chardonnay (Raeburn )

$6.00

Pinot Noir ( Mark West)

$6.00

Pinot Noir (The Crossing)

$6.00

Champagne (Wycliff)

$7.00

Riesling (Boordy)

$6.00

Merlot (39)

$6.00

Sparkling Moscato

$6.50

Vodka

Grey goose

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Western Son

$5.00

Lytos

$5.00

Smirnoff Sour

$5.00

Rail

$4.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Old Bay

$5.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli Citron

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$5.00

Rum

Cruzan

$5.00

Captain

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Rail

$3.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Gin

Aviation

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Rail

$4.00

Tequila

Espolon

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Rail

$4.00

Santo Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$19.00

Komos

$9.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Rail

$4.00

Bullet Rye

$7.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Piggy Back

$6.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$5.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$5.00

Noble Oak

$7.00

Scotch

Balvenie

$12.00

Black Label

$10.00

Blue Lable

$20.00

Macallan

$14.00

Liquor

43

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Disaronno

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple minze

$6.00

Jagermister

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Sambvca

$5.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Blueberry Smash

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kay's Delight

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Bombs

$8.00

beer

12 Pk Bud \ Bud Light

$17.99

6 Pck Stella

$11.99

6 Pck Corona / Corona Light

$11.99

12 Pck Mc Ultra

$17.99

6 Pk O'douls

$8.99

12 Corona Seltzer

$20.99

6 Pck White Claw Seltzer

$11.99

6 Pk angry orchard

$11.99

6pk Blue moon

$11.99

12 pk Coorslight

$17.99

12 pk Miller Light

$17.99

6pk DuckPin

$12.99

6pk Anthem

$12.99

6pk Pineapple Cider

$12.99

6pk Loose Cannon

$12.99

4Pk High Noons

$11.99

*Pk Variety High Noons

$20.99

Can Bud Light

$2.00

Can Mich Ultra

$2.00

Can Union Beer

$3.50

Can Corona Seltzer

$4.50

Wine/Spirits

Sauvignon Block (19 Crimes)

$21.95

Chardonnay ( J. Lour)

$22.95

Cali Red (19 Crimes)

$21.95

Pinot Grigio (Hogue)

$19.95

Pinot Noir (Mark West)

$22.95

Riesling ( Boordy)

$19.95

Cabernet (19 Crimes)

$21.95

Merlot (Line 39)

$20.95

Moscato (Bartenura)

$20.95

Chardonnay (19 Crimes0

$21.95

White Zin (baron Herzog)

$19.95

Rose (Maison 9)

$21.95

Non alcohol

Red Bull 12oz

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

16oz Bottled Water

$2.00

A&E Orange Juice 10oz

$2.25

Welch’s Juice

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.00

24oz Pepsi

$3.25

33oz Bottle Water

$4.25

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

23 Oz Water

$3.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Monster

$3.50

8oz Redbull

$2.50

Packaged Food

Salads

Sandwich

Snacks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Werner's image
Werner's image
Werner's image

