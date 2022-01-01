Werner's
231 East Redwood Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Discounted Breakfast Special
Egg Platters
Hot Off The Press
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Ham Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Western Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Veggie Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Meat Omelette
served with homefries or grits, and toast
For Starters
Cheese Quesadila
flour tortilla w/3 types of cheese, salsa and sour cream
Chicken & Cheese Quesadila
flour tortilla w/3 types of cheese, salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tenders
served w/honey mustard or bbq
Buffalo Tenders
hot or mild served w/blue cheese
Fried Zucchini
served w/ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
served w/choice of dressing
Onion Rings
French Fries
French Fries w/gravy
French fries w/gravy & cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Wings 6count
hot, mild, plain served w/bluecheese or ranch
Salad Time
Garden
mixed greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,green peppers, red cabbage and carrots
Greek
romaine, tomatoes,cucumbers,olives,pepperoncinis,green pepper and feta
Caesar
romaine,parmesan and croutons,caesar dressing
Chef
garden topped w/turkey, ham and cheese
Cobb
mixed greens, tomatoes,avocado,bacon,egg,olives and grilledchicken
The Grats
mixed greens, sliced apples,walnuts,feta and grilled chicken tossed in balsamic
Strawberry Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, feta, walnuts and grilled chicken tossed in raspberry vinaigrette
It's Greek To Me
Gyro
on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki
on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce
Spanakopita (spinach pie)
spinach, onion and feta baked in fillo dough
Gyro Platter (open faced)
on pita stuffed with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce w/ff
Chicken Souvlaki Platter (open faced)
2 chicken skewers, small greek salad,pita, tzatziki and ff
It's all in the sandwich
Carving Board Turkey
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Carving Board Roast Beef
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Carving Board Ham
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
1/2 pound Corn Beef
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
1/2 pound Pastrami
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Grilled Cheese
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Grilled Cheese & ham
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Grilled Cheese & bacon
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
B.L.T w/mayo
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Turkey B.L.T w/mayo
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Tuna Salad
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Chicken Salad
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Egg Salad
choice of bread, chips and a pickle
Reuben
corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss & thousand island serven on rye w/chips & pickle
Rachel
turkey, coleslaw,swiss & thousand island on rye w/chips and pickle
Fried Fish Sandwich
6oz breaded flounder w/lettuce and tomato w/chips & pickle
Chicken Roma
on brioche roll topped w/spinach,roasted red peppers, provolone & balsamic w/chips & pickle
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
on brioche roll w/chips & pickle
California Chicken
on brioche topped w/avocado, bacon & swiss w/chips & pickle
Alpine Chicken & Ham
on brioche, swiss and honey mustard w/chips & pickle
Chicken Ridiculous
on brioche, w/lettuce, tomato, mayo,bacon,provolone, oil & vinegar w/chips & pickle
Soft Crab Sandwich
The Sub Stop
Cheese Steak w/chips
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion
Chicken Cheese Steak w/chips
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion
Chicken Parmigiana w/chips
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion,marinara & mozarella
Grilled Chicken Sub w/chips
lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, mozarella
Tuna Salad Sub w/chips
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Salad Sub w/chips
lettuce tomato, mayo
The Vegetarian w/chips
spinach, tomato,mushrooms,onions, green pepper and provolone
Soup Talk
Club House
Turkey Club w/chips
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Ham & Cheese Club
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Roast Beef Club
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
The Werner Club (turkey, roast beef & ham)
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Tuna Salad Club
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Chicken Salad Club
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Grilled Chicken Club
choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, american cheese
Wrap it up
Grilled Chicken w/chips Wrap
lettuce, tomato, provolone
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
lettuce, tomato, bluecheese dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
lettuce, tomato,bacon, ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing
Greek Wrap
lettuce, tomato,onion,green pepper,fetta & tzaziki
Veggie Wrap
spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper and provolone
Salmon Wrap
Burger Corner
Panini Press
Buffalo Panini on ciabatta
grilled chicken,lettuce, tomato, onion blue cheese dressing
Texas BBQ Panini on ciabatta
grilled chicken, america, bacon, bbq sauce
The Russian Panini on ciabatta
roast beef, lettuce.tomato, onion.swiss, russian dressing
Italian Panini on ciabatta
genoa salami,capicola,provolone.lettuce.tomato,mayo,onions,hots, oil & vinegar
American Panini on ciabatta
chopped steak, onions, mushrroms, green pepper, american cheese
Veggie Panini on ciabatta
spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper, provolone
Good Ol' Platters
Deli News
Italian Coldcut w/chips
genoa salami, ham capicola, provolone lettuce tomato mayo onions & hots oil & vinegar
American Cold cut w/chips
turkey, roast beef, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & hots
The Werner Cold cut w/chips
ham, turkey, roast beef, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & hots
The Raven Cold cut w/chips
turkey, corn beef, roast beef,american, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, hots
The Oriole Cold cut w/ chips
corn beef, pastrami, swiss, onions, mustard
The Tasty Cold cut w/chips
turkey, avocado,bacon, swiss,lettuce,ranch dressing
1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog
Pizza Oven
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Mashed Potato
Coleslaw
French Fries W/Gravy
Side Salad
Side Greek
Side Caesar
Spinach
Broccoli
Green Beans
Zucchini
Mashed With Gravy
Fruit Cup
Asparagus
Home Fries
Grits
Side Gravy
Desserts
Dinner Platters
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
served w/ house made gravy and mash
Lemon Herb Chicken
1/2 of chicken, 1 veg and mash
Liver and Onions
served w/baked potato
Veggie Pasta
penne, mixed veg & spinach
Salmon Platter
served w/veggies and tzatziki
Turkey Platter
served w/mash and 1 veg
Outlaw Delmonico Platter
16 oz bone in rib eye, asparagus & seared potatoes
Weekly Specials
Shrimp Salad
Greek Special
Half Baked Chicken W/2 Sides
Cornish Hen W/2 sides
Half Sandwich And Soup
Soup And Salad
Clam Strips With Fries
Fish And Chips
Buffalo Quesadilla
Turkey Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast
Fish Sandwich With Chips
Meatloaf With Mashed Potatos
2 Hot Dogs W/Chips
Smoked Corned Beef Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Pork Chop
Strawberry Salad
Nacos
Beverages
Soda (dine in )
Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea
Soda 16oz (carry out only)
Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea
Soda 20 oz (carry out only)
Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Birch Beer, Diet Coke or Iced Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
2 free refills w/dine in meal
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Juice
Apple, Cranberry, OJ or Pineapple
1/2 & 1/2 (lemonade & Iced tea)
Ice Tea
Domestic
Import
Wine
Sauvignon block (19 Crimes)
Cali Red (19 Crimes)
Pinot Grigio ( Hogue )
Rose (Mason 9)
Chardonnay (Hess)
Chardonnay (J. Lohr)
Chardonnay (Raeburn )
Pinot Noir ( Mark West)
Pinot Noir (The Crossing)
Champagne (Wycliff)
Riesling (Boordy)
Merlot (39)
Sparkling Moscato
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Bourbon
Liquor
beer
12 Pk Bud \ Bud Light
6 Pck Stella
6 Pck Corona / Corona Light
12 Pck Mc Ultra
6 Pk O'douls
12 Corona Seltzer
6 Pck White Claw Seltzer
6 Pk angry orchard
6pk Blue moon
12 pk Coorslight
12 pk Miller Light
6pk DuckPin
6pk Anthem
6pk Pineapple Cider
6pk Loose Cannon
4Pk High Noons
*Pk Variety High Noons
Can Bud Light
Can Mich Ultra
Can Union Beer
Can Corona Seltzer
Wine/Spirits
Sauvignon Block (19 Crimes)
Chardonnay ( J. Lour)
Cali Red (19 Crimes)
Pinot Grigio (Hogue)
Pinot Noir (Mark West)
Riesling ( Boordy)
Cabernet (19 Crimes)
Merlot (Line 39)
Moscato (Bartenura)
Chardonnay (19 Crimes0
White Zin (baron Herzog)
Rose (Maison 9)
Non alcohol
Red Bull 12oz
Can Soda
Bottle Coke
Gold Peak Tea
Pure Leaf
16oz Bottled Water
A&E Orange Juice 10oz
Welch’s Juice
Gatorade
24oz Pepsi
33oz Bottle Water
Arizona Tea
Snapple
23 Oz Water
Starbucks Frappuccino
Pineapple Juice
Monster
8oz Redbull
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
