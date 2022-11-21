Wero 5210 Ballard Ave NW
No reviews yet
5210 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Large Plates
Sides and extras
Menu Cocktails
Beers
Wines
Soft Beverages
Korean Beverages
100B Prebio Makgeolli
$7.00+
makgeolli is a prebiotic product reputed to improve metabolism and have other health benefits. the 100B Prebio boasts an even higher content of prebiotics
Chamisul Classic
$5.00+
Golden Barley 17 soju
$9.00+
Golden Barley 40 Soju
$5.50+
Jinro Ilpoom Soju
$10.00+
premium soju distilled from rice. 25% ABV, classic style
Kooksoondang Original Makgeolli
$6.00+
often referred to as korean rice wine, this lightly sparkling, fermented korean beverage is brewed from rice
Koryo Sambiju
$7.00+
Mir 22 soju
$15.00+
Mir 40 Soju
$10.00+
Pungjeong Winter 23 soju
$19.00+
Seoul Night Soju
$8.00+
Somaek
$10.00
a shot of soju and a can of Hite to be mixed
Soju and Soda
$11.00
Flavored Soju Shot
$8.00
Bourbon
Old Forester 86
$4.00+
1792 Bourbon
$7.00+
Bakers
$8.00+
Basil Hayden
$7.50+
Bernheim
$6.00+
Blanton's
$8.00+
Blood Oath Pact
$15.50+
Booker's
$11.00+
Bowman Brother's Small Batch
$7.00+
Breaking and Entering
$8.00+
Buffalo Trace
$4.50+
E. H. Taylor Single Barrel
$8.50+
E. H. Taylor Small Batch
$7.00+
Eagle Rare
$5.50+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$5.00+
Four Roses 2019 limited edition
$23.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$7.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$6.00+
Henry McKenna
$5.50+
Hirsch
$6.00+
IW Harper
$5.50+
James E Pepper 15yr
$17.50+
James E Pepper Bourbon
$4.50+
Jeffersons
$6.00+
Jeffersons Ocean
$16.00+
John J Bowman
$7.00+
JP Trodden
$6.50+
Knob Creek
$5.50+
Knob Creek Single Barrel
$8.00+
Larceny
$5.50+
Makers Mark
$5.50+
Michters Bourbon
$7.00+
Noahs Mill
$8.00+
Noble Oak
$6.00+
Old Forester 100pf
$5.50+
Old Forester 150th 1/3
$15.00+
Old Forester 150th 2/3
$15.00+
Old Forester 150th 3/3
$15.00+
Old Forester 1870
$6.50+
Old Forester 1920
$7.50+
Old Forester 1897
$7.00+
Old Forester Birthday 2020
$15.00+
Old Forester Statesman
$8.00+
Old Log Cabin
$6.00+
Parker's Heritage 12th edition
$18.00+
Rhetoric 22
$22.50+
Rhetoric 23
$21.50+
Slaughterhouse
$6.00+
Weller Antique 107
$6.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$6.00+
Willet
$7.00+
Woodford Masters
$12.50+
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$6.00+
Woodinville Bourbon
$7.00+
Woodinville Port Cask
$9.00+
Rye Whiskey
Dickel Rye
$4.00+
(Ri) Rye
$5.50+
E. H. Taylor Rye
$12.00+
High West Double Rye
$7.00+
Hudson Rye
$8.00+
James E Pepper Old Pepper Rye
$15.00+
James E Pepper Rye
$4.50+
John Jacob Rye
$4.50+
Knob Creek Rye
$6.50+
Michters Rye
$7.00+
Old Forester Barrel Strength Rye
$14.00+
Old Forester Rye 100pf
$5.50+
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$7.00+
Rittenhouse Rye
$5.00+
Sagamore
$6.50+
Sazerac Rye
$6.00+
Tatoosh Rye
$7.00+
Whistlepig 10
$10.00+
Whistlepig 12
$16.00+
Whistlepig 15
$24.00+
Woodford Reserve Rye
$8.00+
Woodinville Rye
$6.50+
Whiskey
Amrut
$7.00+
Bushmills
$4.50+
Bushmills 16
$12.00+
Bushmills 21
$14.00+
Crown Royal
$5.00+
Crown XO
$7.50+
Dickel Barrel Select
$6.50+
High West Bourye
$16.00+
Jameson
$4.50+
Jameson Black Bottle
$6.00+
Michters Sour Mash
$7.00+
Nikka Coffey Grain
$9.00+
Nikka from the Barrel
$11.00+
Pendleton
$5.00+
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch
$7.00+
Teeling Small Batch
$7.00+
Toki
$6.50+
Tullamore Dew
$4.50+
Tullamore Dew 14
$9.00+
Uncle Nearest
$8.00+
Westland American Oak
$7.00+
Westland Garryana
$14.00+
Westland Peat Week
$24.00+
Westland Peated
$8.00+
Westland Sherry wood
$8.00+
Westward Single Barrel
$14.00+
Whipper Snapper
$5.50+
Yamazaki 12
$20.00+
Hakushu 12
$20.00+
Takamine 8
$17.50+
Scotch
Highland Queen Scotch
$4.00+
Ardbeg 10
$7.50+
Ardbeg Uigeadail
$13.00+
Balvenie 12
$8.00+
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
$9.50+
Balvenie 17
$14.50+
Balvenie 21
$27.00+
Bowmore 15
$11.50+
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
$8.00+
Clynelish 14
$7.00+
Compass Box Hedonism
$13.50+
Compass Box Great Kings Estate
$7.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$6.00+
Glenfiddich 18
$13.50+
Glenfiddich 21
$19.00+
Glenfiddich IPA Cask
$9.00+
Glenlivet 12
$6.00+
Glenlivet 18
$13.50+
Glenlivet Founders Reserve
$5.50+
Glenmorangie 18
$15.00+
Glenmorangie Companta
$13.00+
Glenmorangie Milsean
$11.00+
Glenmorangie Nectar Dor
$8.50+
Glenmorangie Signet
$29.00+
Glenmorangie Tusail
$11.00+
Hazelburn 9 Barolo Cask
$13.50+
Highland Park 12
$7.00+
Johnnie Walker Double Black
$6.50+
Johnnie Walker Gold
$19.50+
Johnnie Walker Platinum
$14.00+
Lagavulin 11 Offerman Edition
$14.50+
Lagavulin 16
$12.00+
Laphroaig 10
$8.50+
Macallan 12 Double Cask
$8.00+
Macallan 12 Sherry Cask
$8.00+
Macallan 15 Triple Cask
$12.00+
Macallan Edition No2
$16.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$5.00+
Mortlach Rare Old
$18.00+
Oban 14
$8.00+
Oban Distillers Edition
$14.00+
Springbank 15
$14.00+
Talisker 10
$8.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$32.50+
Gin
Lewis and Clark Gin
$4.00+
Anchor Genever
$7.00+
Aviation Gin
$5.00+
Bainbridge Heritage Gin
$6.00+
Big Gin Bourbon Barrel
$6.00+
Big Gin London Dry
$5.00+
Bombay Saphire
$5.50+
Boomsma Oude Genever
$4.50+
Botanist
$6.00+
Brokers
$4.50+
Chapter One London Dry
$4.50+
Chapter One Woodcut
$6.00+
Citadelle
$4.50+
Drumshanbo Gunpowder
$6.00+
Hammer and Son Old English
$4.50+
Haymans London Dry
$4.50+
Haymans Old Tom
$4.50+
Hendricks
$6.00+
Martin Millers
$6.00+
Nolets
$7.00+
Oola Waitsburg bourbon barrel finished
$5.50+
Plymouth Navy Strength
$6.00+
Ransom Dry
$5.00+
Ransom Old Tom
$5.50+
Roku
$5.00+
Sipsmith
$7.00+
St George Botanivore
$7.00+
St George Dry Rye
$6.00+
St George Terroir
$6.50+
Sun Liquor Gun Club Gin
$5.00+
Tanqueray 10
$5.50+
Tanqueray Bloomsbury
$7.00+
Uncle Vals Botanical
$5.00+
Vodka
Soju
Tequila
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
$4.00+
Arette Extra Anejo
$15.00+
Don Fulano Blanco
$7.50+
Don Fulano Reposado
$8.00+
El Tesoro Anejo
$8.50+
El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Anejo
$14.00+
El Tesoro Platinum
$6.00+
El Tesoro Reposado
$7.50+
Fortaleza Blanco
$8.50+
Fortaleza Reposado
$10.00+
G4 Anejo
$9.50+
G4 Blanco
$7.00+
G4 Extra Anejo
$13.50+
G4 Reposado
$8.00+
Herradura Anejo
$8.50+
Herradura Reposado
$6.00+
Herradura Silver
$5.00+
Libulela Joven
$5.00+
Ocho Anejo
$11.00+
Ocho Plata
$9.00+
Partida Anejo
$7.00+
Pasote Anejo
$8.00+
Pasote Blanco
$6.00+
Pasote Reposado
$7.00+
Siete Leguas Anejo
$9.00+
Siete Leguas Blanco
$7.00+
Siete Leguas Reposado
$8.00+
Well Tequila
$5.00
DBL Well Tequila
$10.00
Mezcal
Rum
Plantation 3 Star
$4.00+
10 Cane
$4.50+
Avua Oak Cachaca
$7.00+
Bacardi 151
$5.50+
Batavia Arrack
$5.00+
Cana Brava 3
$4.50+
Centenario 12
$5.00+
Cruzan 151
$4.50+
Cruzan Black Strap
$4.00+
Diplomatico
$7.00+
Don Q Gran Anejo
$7.00+
Don Q Spiced
$5.00+
El Dorado 12
$6.00+
Gosslings Black Seal 151
$4.50+
Kirk and Sweeney 12
$5.50+
Mocambo 20
$7.00+
Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca
$5.00+
Parce 12
$8.00+
Plantation OFTD
$4.50+
Plantation Stiggins Fancy
$5.50+
Pussers
$5.00+
Rhum Barbancourt 15
$6.00+
Rhum Barbancourt 8
$5.00+
Rhum JM
$5.00+
Ron Zacapa 23 Solera
$7.00+
Rum Fire
$4.50+
Santa Teresa Selecto
$5.00+
Smith and Cross
$5.00+
Trois Rivieres
$6.00+
Two James Doctor Bird
$4.50+
Uruapan Charanda Blanco
$4.50+
Ya Dong Thai Sugarcane
$4.00+
Ypioca Cachaca
$4.50+
Zaya 12
$6.00+
10 2 1 Silver
$9.00
Amaro, Fernet, Absinthe, Liqueurs
Amaro Meletti
$4.50+
Amaro Nonino
$8.00+
Aperol
$4.50+
Averna
$5.50+
Blo Nardini Amaro
$5.00+
Blo Nardini Tagliatella Liqueur
$5.50+
Braulio
$5.50+
Brovo Amaro 16
$4.50+
Brovo Amaro 4
$4.50+
Brovo Amaro Kim
$5.50+
Bruto Americano
$6.00+
Cynar
$4.00+
Gammel Dansk
$5.00+
Grand Marnier
$6.00+
Grand Marnier 100
$17.50+
Grande Absente
$10.00+
Green Chartreuse
$8.00+
Green Chartreuse VEP
$20.00+
Letherbee Besk
$5.00+
Letherbee Fernet
$5.50+
Letterpress Amaro Amorino
$5.50+
Luxardo Amaro Abano
$4.50+
Mata Hari Absinthe
$8.00+
Meletti Fernet
$5.50+
Montenegro
$6.00+
Noveis
$4.50+
Pernod Absinthe
$9.00+
Pernod Anise Liqueur
$5.00+
Ramazotti
$5.00+
St George Absinthe
$9.00+
Tosolini
$5.50+
Yellow Chartreuse
$8.00+
Yellow Chartreuse VEP
$24.50+
Zucca
$6.50+
Sennza Finne Spring
$6.00+
Sennza Finne Autumn
$6.00+
Campari
$5.00+
Fernet Branca
$4.50+
Brandy, Grappa, Pisco
Blo Nardini Grappa
$4.50+
Blo Nardini Mandorla Grappa
$5.00+
Boulard XO Calvados
$16.00+
Bouldard VSOP Cognac
$11.00+
Christian Bros Sacred Bond Brandy
$4.50+
Darroze 85 Armagnac
$39.00+
Darroze 99 Armagnac
$26.50+
Encanto Moscatel Pisco
$7.00+
Encanto Quebranta Pisco
$8.00+
Hennessy Black Cognac
$7.00+
Hennessy Privilege Cognac
$9.00+
Hennessy VS Cognac
$6.00+
Kirschwasser Cherry Brandy
$8.00+
Lairds Applejack
$4.50+
Park Borderies Cognac
$8.00+
Remy Martin 1738 Cognac
$8.00+
Remy Martin VSOP Cognac
$6.00+
Singani 63
$5.50+
St George Pear Brandy
$7.00+
Tariquet VS Armagnac
$7.00+
Tariquet VSOP Armagnac
$9.00+
Tariquet XO Armagnac
$11.50+
Darvelle Brandy
$4.00+
Coquerel Calvados
$4.00+
Caravedo Pisco
$4.00+
HH Cocktails
HH Beers and Wines
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Wero serves modernized Korean comfort fare with traditional flavors alongside innovative craft cocktails with Asian influences
Location
5210 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookie’s Country Chicken - 1744 NW MARKET ST
No Reviews
1744 NW MARKET ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.