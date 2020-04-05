A map showing the location of West Sixth Cantina 501 W 6th St # 100View gallery

West Sixth Cantina 501 W 6th St # 100

review star

No reviews yet

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road

Frankfort, KY 40601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Steak Burrito

Tacos

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Bean and Cheese Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$4.25

Steak Taco

$4.50

3 Veggie Tacos

$10.00

3 Bean and Cheese Tacos

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.50

3 Steak Tacos

$13.00

jackfruit taco

$5.50

3 jackfruit tacos

$15.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and chicken

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with queso oaxaca, rice, black beans, and steak

Quesadillas

served with salsa roja and/or crema upon request

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Large Flour tortilla grilled with queso oaxaca

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with achiote & chipotle chicken + queso oaxaca

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Large Flour tortilla grilled and filled with chili rubbed skirt steak + queso oaxaca

A la Carte

2 Mini Veggie Quesadillas

$8.00

2 Mini Chicken Quesadillas

$8.50

2 Mini Steak Quesadillas

$9.00

2 Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Chips and Guac

$8.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Specials

flight

$18.00

Alcohol

Our citrus-forward flagship IPA

West Sixth IPA

$5.00

Our citrus-forward flagship IPA

West Sixth Cerveza

$5.00

Our light and breezy Mexican-style lager

Non-Alcoholic

Water

$2.00

Ale-8

$2.00

12 oz can

Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

12 oz can La Croix

All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort, KY 40601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar - 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
orange star4.3 • 1,060
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle Lexington, KY 40513
View restaurantnext
Monos Coffee Crafters
orange star5.0 • 13
2209 Lexington Road Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar - Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
444 Parkway Drive Lexington, KY 40504
View restaurantnext
Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
orange starNo Reviews
700 Race Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
The Lunchbox Carryout - 2518 Clifton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Clifton Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frankfort

Sage Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 999
3690 East West Connector Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
DaVinci's Pizza - Frankfort
orange star4.5 • 554
805 Louisville Rd Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Frankfort KY #603
orange star4.0 • 511
111 Westridge Dr. Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
The Stave - 5711 McCracken Pike
orange star4.3 • 312
5711 McCracken Pike Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
Mortimer Bibb's Public House
orange star4.5 • 20
330 St Clair St, Frankfort Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frankfort
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston