The Galley at West Sixth Nulu

review star

No reviews yet

817 East Market Street

Louisville, KY 40206

Shareables

Chips and Dips Trio

$15.00Out of stock

Our house-made Salsa Roja, Medium Salsa Verde & Queso served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips. 6 ounces of each dip!

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with 8oz of house made Guacamole. Fresh avocados, red onion, and garlic.

Chips and Queso

$10.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with a large order of creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with a blend of hatch chilis, palano, and jalapeno peppers.

Chips and Salsa Verde

$6.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with a large order of Salsa Verde (roasted tomatillos, jalapeno, and poblano peppers).

Chips and Salsa Roja

$6.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with a large order of Salsa Roja (roasted tomato and jalapeno).

Wings - 6

$10.00Out of stock

Hop-brined wings, fried and dry rub seasoned, served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Wings - 12

$18.00Out of stock

Hop-brined wings, fried and dry rub seasoned, served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Tater Tots

$5.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned and golden fried.

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Large Nachos

$14.00Out of stock
Regular Chicken Nachos

Regular Chicken Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with queso, pico de gallo, lime crema, black beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos with seasoned, shredded Chicken.

Large Chicken Nachos

Large Chicken Nachos

$17.00Out of stock

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with queso, pico de gallo, lime crema, black beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos with seasoned, shredded Chicken.

Regular Brisket Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Large Brisket Nachos

$18.00Out of stock

Tacos and Sliders

Beef Sliders - 1

$4.50Out of stock

Beef Burger, Arugula, Gouda Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Tomato, Brioche Bun.

Beef Sliders - 3

Beef Sliders - 3

$12.50Out of stock

Beef, Arugula, Gouda Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Lentil Slider - 1

$4.00Out of stock

Lentil patty, with pickled green tomato, avocado cream, and arugula on a potato bun.

Lentil Slider - 3

$11.00Out of stock

Lentil patty, with pickled green tomato, avocado cream, and arugula on a potato bun.

Chicken Tinga Taco - 1

$4.50Out of stock

Flour tortilla, chicken tinga, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle crema.

Chicken Tinga Tacos - 3

$12.50Out of stock

Flour tortillas, chicken tinga, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle crema.

Braised Brisket Taco -1

$4.50Out of stock

Flour tortillas, braised brisket, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, lime crema

Braised Brisket Tacos - 3

$12.50Out of stock

Flour tortillas, braised brisket, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, lime crema.

Hearts of Palm Taco -1

$3.50Out of stock

Flour tortilla, panko fried hearts of palm with vegan coleslaw.

Hearts of Palm Taco -3

$10.00Out of stock

Flour tortillas, panko fried hearts of palm with vegan coleslaw.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spring Lettuce mix, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrot, sliced radish, toasted pepitas, shaved parmesan cheese, tossed in a basil parmesan vinaigrette.

Half House Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Spring lettuce mix, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrot, sliced radish, toasted pepitas, tossed in a basil parmesan vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese quesadilla, sliced.

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese and chicken quesadilla, sliced.

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.00Out of stock

Beef Burger, and American cheese!

Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned, and golden fried.

Extras and Add Ons

Side of Guacamole

$2.00Out of stock

Side of fresh made Guacamole. Fresh avocados, red onion, and garlic.

Side of Queso

$2.00Out of stock

Side of creamy white cheddar cheese sauce with a blend of hatch chilis, palano, and jalapeno peppers.

Side of Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side of Salsa Verde (roasted tomatillos, jalapeno, and poblano peppers).

Side of Salsa Roja

$1.00

Side of Salsa Roja (roasted tomato and jalapeno).

Sunday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

817 East Market Street, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

