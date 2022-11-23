West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

401 Haywood Road

Asheville, NC 28806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Cheeseburger*
Burrito Salad
Wings

Specials

Chips & Special Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Fire Roasted Jalapeno Salsa

Special Wings

$14.00

Spicy Himalayan BBQ Wings served w/ celery & ranch or bleu cheese

Cup Soup

$4.00

Hearty Vegetable Barley cooked w/ Ham Hock

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Hearty Vegetable Barley cooked w/ Ham Hock

MOO Cookies

$5.00

assorted flavors

Special Quesadilla

$13.00

pastor style pork belly, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, flour tortilla; served w/ avocado-jalapeno crema

Special Chicken Sammy

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, sriracha honey mustard, tomato, arugula, pickled red onion, city bakery bun

Snacks

Chips & Salsa Fresca

$3.00

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips, Salsa Fresca & Queso

$8.00

Super Queso

$9.00

a bowl of queso with black beans, local taco beef and salsa served with tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$9.00

house breaded pickle spears served with ranch dressing or chipotle aioli

Queso Fries

$10.00

seasoned fries, taco beef, queso, diced jalapenos and sour cream

Nachos

$10.00

tortilla chips covered in monterey and cheddar cheese or queso; pico de gallo, avocado salsa verde, lettuce and sour cream

Wings

$14.00

ten wings fried crispy; served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

buttermilk soaked and breaded in house seasoned flour

Sides & Such

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salt & Vin Fries

$3.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Salt & Vin Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Basket Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

sauteed in ginger sweet chili sauce

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

marinated and grilled zucchini, portobello and red pepper

Small Beans & RIce

$3.50

Large Beans & Rice

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Super Mac

$9.00

Salads

Burrito Salad

$11.00

green leaf, basmati, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro, monterey and cheddar cheese, avocado, chipotle-lime vinaigrette and tortilla chips

Garden Salad Large

$9.00

green leaf, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pickled celery; choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

green leaf, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pickled celery; choice of dressing

Walk House Salad

$10.00

green leaf, toasted pecans, sliced apples, goat cheese, basil vinaigrette

BLT Salad

$11.00

green leaf, bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion; choice of dressing

Tacos & Such

Crispy Taco (1)

$3.50

seasoned beef, chicken, tempeh or tofu; topped with lettuce, salsa and cheese

Crispy Tacos (3)

$9.00

seasoned beef, chicken, tempeh or tofu; topped with lettuce, salsa and cheese

Ginger Tofu Taco (1)

$3.50

ginger sweet chili sauce, honey-sriracha slaw, corn tortillas

Ginger Tofu Tacos (3)

$9.00

ginger sweet chili sauce, honey-sriracha slaw, corn tortillas

Street Taco (1)

$4.50

choice of sauteed ribeye, blackened shrimp or blackened tuna; diced onions, cilantro, avocado salsa verde, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas

Street Taco (3)

$12.00

choice of sauteed ribeye, blackened shrimp or blackened tuna; diced onions, cilantro, avocado salsa verde, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas

Pastor Taco (1)

$3.50

seasoned pork loin, diced onions, pineapple, cilantro, corn tortillas

Pastor Tacos (3)

$9.00

seasoned pork loin, diced onions, pineapple, cilantro, corn tortillas

Sandwiches

Avocado Tempeh Melt

$11.00

marinated smiling hara tempeh, sauteed onions, tomato, avocado and cilantro served open faced on pizza mind sourdough; covered with white cheddar

B.L.T

$9.00

smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted pizza mind sourdough

Beyond Burger

$11.50

plant based beyond burger, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, geraldine's bakery bun

Big Cheeseburger*

$11.00

6 oz mays farm burger, * white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, geraldine's bakery bun *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

blackened 6 oz chicken breast, sauteed onions, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, geraldine's bakery bun

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.00

shaved ribeye, onions, banana peppers, queso, gambino's french bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

fried chicken, honey sriracha slaw, pickles, geraldine's bakery bun

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

fried gulf shrimp, dijon remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato, gambino's french bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Turkey Sub

$10.00

seared turkey, white cheddar, banana peppers, tomato, arugula, dijonnaise, gambino's french bread

Little Cheeseburger

$4.50

2 oz burger, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, toasted bun

Patty Melt*

$11.00

6 oz mays farm burger,* white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, geraldine's bakery bun *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Turkey Rueben

$10.00

smoked turkey, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, pizza mind sourdough

Buffalo Sliders

$10.00

choice of buffalo fried chicken or buffalo fried shrimp; pickled celery, ranch, toasted bun

Southwest Sliders

$9.00

beef patty, white cheddar, chipotle aioli, bacon, avocado salsa verde, toasted bun

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$7.00

monterey and cheddar cheese, flour tortilla; served with pico de gallo

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Quesadilla

$11.00

monterey and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, flour tortilla; served with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

monterey and cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, pickled jalapeno, flour tortilla; served with ranch

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

monterey and cheddar cheese, sauteed ribeye, onions and peppers, pico de gallo, flour tortilla; served with avocado salsa verde

Burrito Quesadilla

$11.00

monterey and cheddar cheese, basmati, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, flour tortilla; served with chipotle-lime vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

served plain

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Canned Soda

$3.50

Chill Wave

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Shanti Elixir

$7.00

Xtra Sauces 2 oz.

1000 island

$0.50

16oz sauce

$5.00

baby rays

$0.50

basil vinaigrette

$0.50

BC dressing

$0.50

chipotle aioli

$0.50

chipotle lime vinaigrette

$0.50

habanero bbq

$0.50

honey

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

honey sriracha

$0.50

maple syrup

$0.50

mayo

$0.25

med buffalo

$0.50

pico de gallo

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

remoulade

$0.50

salsa verde

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

spit fire

$0.50

sriracha

$0.50

sweet chili

$0.50

Mod Side

Add Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Add Fries

$2.00

Add Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Add Rice & Beans

$3.00

Add Salt & Vin Fries

$2.00

Add Side Salad

$3.50

Add Tots

$2.00Out of stock

TO GO!!

N/A Booze

74 Whiskey N/A

$8.00

Ritual Tequila N/A

$7.00

Ritual Gin N/A

$7.00

Untitled Art N/A IPA

$5.00

Renewal N/A Mocktail

$11.00

St. Pauli N/A

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

401 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

Gallery
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Haywood Common - 507 Haywood Road
orange star4.5 • 567
507 haywood rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Bottle Riot
orange star4.6 • 214
37 Paynes Way Suite 009 Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 56
135 Coxe Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave - 417 Biltmore Ave #4f
orange starNo Reviews
417 Biltmore Ave #4f Asheville, NC 28805
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston