West Ashley Crab Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Ashley River Rd

Ste. 3

Charleston, SC 29407

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAB BALLS
Shack's World Famous Key Lime Pie
Lava Cake

Shacketizers

LDD Tater Nuggets

$8.99

6 oz of loaded potato nuggets deep fried and served with cucumber wasabi sauce

Shactakular Mussles

$9.99

12 Green mussels sauteed in a pramesean scampi cream sauce, garnished with tomatoes, chives, & parmsean

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with homemade remoulade sauce.

CRAB BALLS

CRAB BALLS

$12.99

Five fried crab balls served with homemade remoulade sauce.

HUSHPUPPY BASKET

HUSHPUPPY BASKET

$5.99

14 hushpuppies served with honey butter

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$11.99

Fried calamari topped with parmesan cheese and served with remoulade sauce.

CHILLED BLUE CRAB DIP

$9.99

served with crackers

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

6 jumbo shrimp fried in seasoned panko and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with carrots and celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing.

HOT CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

HOT CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.99

Hot Crab & Artichoke Dip topped with parmesan ,tomatoes, and scallions. Served with toasted pita bread.

Salads & Soups

SHE CRAB SOUP

$7.99

Bowl of she crab soup served with crackers and topped with sherry.

SOUP & SALAD

$10.99

Bowl of She Crab Soup and house salad served with choice of dressing

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Large salad of mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons with choice of dressing

LARGE CAESAR

$7.99

Large Caesar Salad topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Small salad of mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons with choice of dressing.

SIDE CAESAR

$4.99

Hearts of romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing

SHRIMP CAESAR

$15.98

Large Caesar Salad topped with grilled shrimp, Parmesan cheese and croutons

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.98

Large Caesar Salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Sandwiches

DOUBLE D

DOUBLE D

$15.99

Fried crab cake sandwich topped with shrimp, fried onions, bacon and bbq sauce. Served with one side and a complementary slaw

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$11.99

Fried Flounder filet on a toasted bun, sided with Lettuce,tomato,onion, and tartar sauce served with one side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast strips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with one side.

CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

Burger topped with LTO and cheese served with one side

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.99

Shredded pork in our homemade BBQ sauce served on toasted bun and topped with fried onion straws. Served with one side.

SHACKS SPECIALTIES

Dinner Crab Cakes

Dinner Crab Cakes

$23.99

Fresh made cakes loaded with lump & blue crab

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

Shrimp & Tasso gravy with gourmet cheese over stone ground grits

Shrimp & Scallop Casserole

$22.99

Home made tomato pie with shrimp & scallops. Garnished with crab bisque & mixed cheese

Seafood Pasta

$21.99

Shrimp, Scallps, & mussels in a parmesean scampi cream sauce No Substitutions

Crab Stuff Flounder

Crab Stuff Flounder

$21.99

Seared flounder stuffed with blue crab & topped with sherry crean sauce

SHRIMP & CRAB CAKE COMBO

$22.99

Large, crispy fried shrimp with our famous crab cake

FRIED & GRILLED ENTREES

FR SHRIMP DINNER

$21.99

12 Large crispy golden brown shrimp served with 2 sides

FRD FLOUNDER DINR

$19.99

3 flounder fillets deep fried to a crispy golden brown, served with 2 sides

FR Scallop Dinner

$23.99

FR Oysters Dinner

$24.99

FRD SHRIMP & SCALLOP DINNER

$22.99

6 each of our large shrimp & scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides

FRIED SHRIMP & FLOUNDER DINNER

$20.99

6 of our large shrimp & 2 flounder fillets, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides

CHARLESTON TRIO

CHARLESTON TRIO

$24.99

2 flounder fillets, 4 shrimp, & 4 oz scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides no substitutions on the protien

CAPTAIN'S PLATTER

$27.99

2 flounder fillets, 4 shrimp, 4 oysters, & 4 oz of scallops, deep fried to a golden brown, served with 2 sides NO substitutuions

GRILLED PLATTER

$24.99

2 flounder fillets, 4 large shrimp & 4 scallops grilled with our house seasoning. Served with two sides

Fr Flounder & Scallop

$23.99

RAW BAR & STEAMED BUCKETS

1/2 LB PEEL & EAT

1/2 LB PEEL & EAT

$12.99

Eight large steam shrimp served with cocktail and melted butter

1 LB. PEEL & EAT

1 LB. PEEL & EAT

$24.99

One pound of peel and eat shrimp served with butter and cocktail sauce

STEAMED OYSTER BUCKET

$24.99

16 Premium Select Oysters steamed and served with saltine crackers, cocktail, horseradish, butter, and lemons.

SNOW CRAB BUCKET

SNOW CRAB BUCKET

$44.99

3 clusters of snow crab legs served with potatoes and corn. No Substitutions

SNOW CRAB & SHRIMP BUCKET

SNOW CRAB & SHRIMP BUCKET

$43.99

2 clusters of snow crab, 2/3 lb of peel and eat shrimp served with potatoes and corn. No substitutions

FROGMORE BUCKET

FROGMORE BUCKET

$22.99

2/3 lb. of steamed shrimp served with potatoes, corn and sausage No Substitutions

SNOW CRAB SINGLE CLUSTER

$18.99

A single steamed snow crab cluster

A LA CARTE SIDES/SEAFOOD SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

SIDE SLAW

$3.50

SIDE MIXED VEGGIES

$3.50

RED RICE

$3.50

COLLARDS

$3.50

MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.50

SIDE CORN

$3.50

NEW POTATOES

$3.50

GRITS

$3.50

Grits w/Gravy

$3.50

CHEESE GRITS

$3.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$4.50

MASH & GRAVY

$3.50

BACON/CHEZ MASH

$4.99

CHEESE MASH

$4.49

PLAIN MASH

$3.50

1 PITA

$1.50

1 TOAST

$1.00

Cornbread...each

$0.75

1 Piece Flounder

$4.99
SD CRAB CAKE

SD CRAB CAKE

$9.00

SIDE FRIED SHRIMP (6)

$9.99

SIDE GRILL SHRIMP (6)

$9.99

SIDE FR SCALLOPS (4oz)

$10.00

SIDE GR SCALLOPS (4oz)

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KID ChezBurger Slider

$5.99

small hamburger patty topped with cheese and served on bun with pickle and one side

KID CHICKEN TACO

$5.99

grilled chicken strips in soft taco with lettuce and cheese served with one side

KID CORNDOG

KID CORNDOG

$3.99

Deep fried corn dog served with one side

KID FLOUNDER

$5.99

one fried flounder filet with one side

KID Fried CHIX Fingers

$5.99

fried chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce and one side

KID GR CHIX SALAD

$5.99

grilled chicken over small salad of greens, cheese, and croutons with choice of dressing

KID Grilled Chix Tenders

$5.99

grilled chicken tenders with one side

KID SHRIMP

$5.99

4 oz fried creek shrimp with one side

KIDS GR CHEESE

$5.99

Melted American cheese on grilled Texas toast with one side

N/A BEVERAGES

WATER

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Mr. PIBB

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Capri Sun

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

SODA H20

$2.75

TONIC

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

PINEAPPLE

$2.75

Red Bull Energy

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Desserts (Copy)

Shack's World Famous Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Shack’s Southern Pecan Pie

$7.99

Lava Cake

$7.99

Lunch Specials

L Chicken Finger Basket

$7.99

LS Oyster Basket

$13.99

8 fried oysters served with one side and slaw

Dinner Specials

Gr Red Snapper

$19.99

7 oz Grilled Red Snapper fillet with the Shack's house seasoning. Served with red rice & mixed veggies

Catfish Alfredo

$11.99

8 oz of grilled catfish nuggets with the Shack's house seasoning. served on a bed of fettuccini with the house made alfredo sauce

Smo. Pork Chops

$11.99

2 - 3oz pork chops smothered with green peppers, onions, & brown gravy. served with mashed potatoes & gravy and collards

Fried Catfish Basket

$11.99

8 oz of deep-fried catfish nuggets, served with remoulade sauce and a side of fries.

Lobster Alfredo

$14.99Out of stock

5 oz of Grilled lobster served with the Shack's alfredo sauce on a bed of fettucini.

Lobster Po'boy

$14.99Out of stock

4 oz of fried lobster pieces served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion, and a side of Remoulade sauce. Served with fries

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$20.99

7 oz grilled fillet, blackened and served wiht two sides

BBQ Chix & Shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken leg Qtr & six grilled shrimp smothered in the Shack's homemade BBQ sauce, served with two sides

Blkn Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

10 grilled Jumbo shrimp over homemade alfredo sauce and pasta. Served with garlic Texas toast

Mahi Dinner

$14.99

Shrmp/Scalop/Oystr D

$24.99

FR Flndr/Shrp/Oystr Dinner

$24.99

Fr Flndr Scalop Oyster Dinner

$24.99

FR Flounder & Oyster Dinner

$21.99

2 flounder fillets and 6 oysters served with 2 sides

FR Shrimp & Oyster Dinner

$22.99

6 jumbo shrimp and 6 oysters served with two sides

FR Scallop & Oyster Dinner

$22.99

6 Sea scallops and 6 oysters served with 2 sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

COME GET CRABBY WITH US!

Location

1901 Ashley River Rd, Ste. 3, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
West Ashley Crab Shack image
West Ashley Crab Shack image
West Ashley Crab Shack image

