American
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks

West Ave Grille

review star

No reviews yet

718 West Ave Grille

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Meat
Create Your Own Omelet
Home Fries

Beverages

La Colombe Coffee

$3.95

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Carafe OJ

$12.00

Creamsicle Soda Float

$12.00

Icy Chocolate Milk

$12.00

Breakfast

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Homemade 3- cheese grits, topped with tri-colored peppers and shrimp in a lite cajun cream sauce

Seafood Grits

$39.00

Homemade 3-cheese grits, topped with tri-colored peppers, shrimp, jumbo crab meat, and lobster in a lite cajun cream sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Belgian waffle topped with a fried boneless chicken breast and powdered sugar, served with syrup

Southern Comfort Plate

$20.00

Fried chicken breast over roasted potatoes, topped with southern gravy and a mama’s biscuit

Avocado toast

$12.00

Whole grain toast, smashed avocado, honey drizzle, red pepper chili flakes, topped with sunny up eggs

Avocado Toast (no egg)

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

3 eggs, peppers, onions, bacon, in a toasted tortilla, topped with cheese sauce

Mama’s Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken breast, runny egg and honey sriracha drizzle

The Wagman

$16.00

2 eggs, 4 slices of bacon, homefries & a pancake

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.00

3 eggs, home fries and toast or a bagel

Three Eggs

$10.00

Three eggs with home fries and toast or a bagel

Two Eggs

$9.00

Two Eggs with home fries and toast or a bagel

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

3 eggs, your choice of one cheese & one meat on an everything

Benedict’s

Buffalo Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Homemade fried chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce served with avocado on a mama’s biscuit

Classic Benedict

$16.00

Canadian bacon on an english muffin, served with home fries

Homemade Brisket Benedict

$19.00

On a mama’s biscuit, served with home fries

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Old bay hollandaise on an english muffin, served with home fries

Southern Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Homemade fried chicken topped with southern gravy on a mama’s biscuit, severed with home fries

Nova Lox Benedict

$18.00

Sweet Signatures

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Topped with powdered sugar and syrup

French Toast

$12.00

Served with syrup and powdered sugar

Pancakes

$12.00

Signature buttermilk pancakes, with syrup and powdered sugar

Short Stack

$7.00

Signature buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar, and with syrup

1 Plain Pancake

$4.00

1 Cinnamon Swirl Pancake

$4.50

1 Funfetti Pancake

$4.50

GF French Toast

$14.00

Specialty Waffle

Perfect Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl

$17.00

Gooey cinnamon sauce swirled into batter finished with vanilla glaze

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

$17.00

Our classic pancakes filled with fruity pebbles, layered with strawberry cream cheese, and topped with vanilla glaze

Funfetti Pancakes

$17.00

Rainbow sprinkles, vanilla drizzle, whip cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$21.00

Our signature pancakes stuffed with strawberries and topped with a slice of homemade cheesecake, strawberry glaze and whip cream

S’Mores

$17.00

Fluff layers, chocolate chips, Graham’s cracker crumbles

Cinnamon Swirl SHORT STACK

$13.00

Oreo Pancakes W/ Ice Cream

$19.00

Fancy French Toast

Strawberry Cheesecake FRENCH TOAST

$19.00

PUMPKIN SPICE FRENCH TOAST

$18.00

Cinnamon Swirl FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Tasty Kake French Toast

$17.00

Banana Pudding French Toast

$16.00

Stuffed with homemade vanilla pudding, topped with nilla wafers, sliced bananas and whip cream

Mile High

$16.00

Challah French toast smothered in caramelized bananas

1/2 Mile High

$10.00

Challah French toast smothered in caramelized bananas

Funfetti FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Fruity Pebbles FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$16.00

Encrusted in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, stuffed with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese, topped with vanilla glaze and whip cream

Smores FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Oreo FRENCH TOAST W ICE CREAM

$18.00

Sides

Breakfast Meat

$4.75

Fruit

$5.00

Mixed fruit

Cup Grits

$5.00

3 cheese grits

Bowl Grits

$6.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Mama’s Biscuit

$3.50

With butter and jelly

Maple Syrup

$3.00

Blueberry Maple Syrup

$3.00

Side 1 egg

$3.50

Side 2 eggs

$4.50

Side 3 eggs

$5.50

Side 4 eggs

$8.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bagel/Toast

$3.00

Side Carmalized Bananas

$3.00

Side cheese

$1.75

Side peppers & onions

$1.50

Side chicken salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Fried Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Crab Cake

$14.00

Side pc grilled salmon

$12.00

Side Marinated Chicken

$9.00

Side Lettuce & tomato

$1.50

Side tomato

$1.00

Side whitefish salad

$7.00

Side lox

$8.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Whip Cream

$1.00

Side Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side 3 Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Smoked Fish

Nova Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

With sliced tomato and red onion on an everything bagel

Nova Lox Platter

$16.00

WAG Smoked Fish platter for 2

$29.00

Smorgasbord of whitefish salad and lox

Whitefish Salad Platter

$15.00

Salads

Ahi Chop Chop

$18.00Out of stock

Missed greens topped with sesame seared ahi tuna, cucumber, pecans red onion, mandarin oranges, with homemade wasabi soy vinaigrette

BBQ Salmon

$17.00

Crisp romaine, corn, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, cajun shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan

Chicken Mandarin

$15.00

Crisp romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, mandarin oranges, peanuts, rice noodles, marinated chicken

Cobb

$15.00

crisp romaine, hand carved turkey breast, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring mix and romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, croutons

Mediterranean

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, grilled shrimp, feta, onions, tomato, cucumber, olives

The Taco

$15.00

Ground beef, romaine meat tomatoes, pepper jack, corn, black beans, salsa, crushed tortillas

Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Soup

$5.00

Cold Sandwich

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Lettuce and tomato, with chips and a pickle

Turkey Breast

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato with a pickle and chips

BLT

$9.00

Chips and a pickle

Half Sandwich with soup or salad

$9.00

Choice of sandwich, with a soup or salad

Sharables

Brisket Fries

$20.00

Waffle fries smothered with homemade cheese sauce and 12 hour slow cooked brisket, topped with horseradish aioli

Crab and Lobster Fries

$26.00

Jumbo crab and lobster over our waffles fries topped with homemade old bay cheese sauce.

Pulled Jerk Chicken Fries

$19.00

Slow cooked pulled jerk chicken over waffle fries served with homemade cheese sauce and topped with a jerk bbq sauce.

Signature Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with WAG signature sauce

Signature Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Served with homemade lemon garlic aioli

Signature Waffle Fries

$12.00

Served with homemade cheese sauce

APPETIZER Cheesesteak Waffle Fries

$20.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Wrapped Up

TBA Wrap

$15.00

Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, ranch, crumble bacon, avocado

Chopped Chicken Wrap

$14.00

House marinated chicken, cucumbers, tomato, avocado

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

House marinated chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese

Veggie Burger Wrap

$14.00

Provolone cheese, mushrooms, onions

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

Rare seared tuna, spinach, avocado, grilled peppers and onions, homemade wasabi mayo

Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches

Signature Burger

$17.00

Sirloin burger, WAG signature sauce, bacon, homemade cheese cause, topped with a crispy onion ring

Brisket Burger

$20.00

Sirloin burger topped with 12-hour slow cooked brisket, homemade cheese sauce and homemade horseradish aioli

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

With homemade sriracha mayo, slaw, and pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Drenched in our homemade buffalo sauce and blue cheese drizzle

Ahi tuna Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna steak, seared rare, topped with avocado, spring mix, wasabi mayo and finished with a sriracha honey

Grilled Cheese with Waffle Fries

$7.95

Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Grilled chicken Sand

$12.00

WAG Faves

WAG Signature turkey

$14.00

Hand carved turkey breast, avocado, turkey bacon, homemade roasted red pepper aioli, served on multi grain toast with a choice of a side

Salmon ALT

$17.00

Grilled salmon filter, avocado, lettuce, tomato, layer on toasted multi-grain and finished with homemade roasted red pepper aioli, served with a choice of a side

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Homemade 12-hour slow cooked, served with a horseradish aioli on a brioche bun with a choice of a side

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Homemade jumbo crab cake, drizzled with lemon garlic aoili, served on a brioche bun with a choice of a side

Crab Cakes

$29.00

Two Jumbo Crab Cakes pan seared and topped with a lemon garlic aioli served with potatoes and coleslaw

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled herb salmon served with potatoes and Coleslaw

Homemade tomato bisque & Challah Grilled Cheese Strips

$12.00

Bowl of homemade tomato bisque soup served with challah grilled cheese strips for dipping

Chicken Fingers w/ fries

$15.00

Buffalo Tenders & Fries

$16.00

WAG Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Mac & Cheese Fries

$16.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Kiddies

Happy Face pancake

$7.00

Signature pancake filled with chocolate chips and topped with a smiley face of whip cream.

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

AS SEEN ON THE COOKING CHANNEL

Surf & Turf Grits

$46.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast with Fried Chicken

$25.00

Sauces

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Signature Sauce

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.75

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side Cajun Cream Sauce

$3.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Buffalo Hollandaise

$1.75

Side Horseradish Aioli

$0.75

Side Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Side Vanilla Glaze

$0.75

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Side Lemon Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side sour cream

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Owned & Operated in Jenkintown PA serving the best breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering for 21 years!!

718 West Ave Grille, Jenkintown, PA 19046

