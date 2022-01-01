- Home
West Ave Grille
718 West Ave Grille
Jenkintown, PA 19046
Popular Items
Beverages
Breakfast
Shrimp & Grits
Homemade 3- cheese grits, topped with tri-colored peppers and shrimp in a lite cajun cream sauce
Seafood Grits
Homemade 3-cheese grits, topped with tri-colored peppers, shrimp, jumbo crab meat, and lobster in a lite cajun cream sauce
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with a fried boneless chicken breast and powdered sugar, served with syrup
Southern Comfort Plate
Fried chicken breast over roasted potatoes, topped with southern gravy and a mama’s biscuit
Avocado toast
Whole grain toast, smashed avocado, honey drizzle, red pepper chili flakes, topped with sunny up eggs
Avocado Toast (no egg)
Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs, peppers, onions, bacon, in a toasted tortilla, topped with cheese sauce
Mama’s Biscuit Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, runny egg and honey sriracha drizzle
The Wagman
2 eggs, 4 slices of bacon, homefries & a pancake
Create Your Own Omelet
3 eggs, home fries and toast or a bagel
Three Eggs
Three eggs with home fries and toast or a bagel
Two Eggs
Two Eggs with home fries and toast or a bagel
Egg Sandwich
3 eggs, your choice of one cheese & one meat on an everything
Benedict’s
Buffalo Fried Chicken Benedict
Homemade fried chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce served with avocado on a mama’s biscuit
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon on an english muffin, served with home fries
Homemade Brisket Benedict
On a mama’s biscuit, served with home fries
Crab Cake Benedict
Old bay hollandaise on an english muffin, served with home fries
Southern Fried Chicken Benedict
Homemade fried chicken topped with southern gravy on a mama’s biscuit, severed with home fries
Nova Lox Benedict
Sweet Signatures
Belgian Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar and syrup
French Toast
Served with syrup and powdered sugar
Pancakes
Signature buttermilk pancakes, with syrup and powdered sugar
Short Stack
Signature buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar, and with syrup
1 Plain Pancake
1 Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
1 Funfetti Pancake
GF French Toast
Specialty Waffle
Perfect Pancakes
Cinnamon Swirl
Gooey cinnamon sauce swirled into batter finished with vanilla glaze
Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
Our classic pancakes filled with fruity pebbles, layered with strawberry cream cheese, and topped with vanilla glaze
Funfetti Pancakes
Rainbow sprinkles, vanilla drizzle, whip cream
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
Our signature pancakes stuffed with strawberries and topped with a slice of homemade cheesecake, strawberry glaze and whip cream
S’Mores
Fluff layers, chocolate chips, Graham’s cracker crumbles
Cinnamon Swirl SHORT STACK
Oreo Pancakes W/ Ice Cream
Fancy French Toast
Strawberry Cheesecake FRENCH TOAST
PUMPKIN SPICE FRENCH TOAST
Cinnamon Swirl FRENCH TOAST
Tasty Kake French Toast
Banana Pudding French Toast
Stuffed with homemade vanilla pudding, topped with nilla wafers, sliced bananas and whip cream
Mile High
Challah French toast smothered in caramelized bananas
1/2 Mile High
Challah French toast smothered in caramelized bananas
Funfetti FRENCH TOAST
Fruity Pebbles FRENCH TOAST
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Encrusted in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, stuffed with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese, topped with vanilla glaze and whip cream
Smores FRENCH TOAST
Oreo FRENCH TOAST W ICE CREAM
Sides
Breakfast Meat
Fruit
Mixed fruit
Cup Grits
3 cheese grits
Bowl Grits
Home Fries
Side Mama’s Biscuit
With butter and jelly
Maple Syrup
Blueberry Maple Syrup
Side 1 egg
Side 2 eggs
Side 3 eggs
Side 4 eggs
Side Avocado
Side Bagel/Toast
Side Carmalized Bananas
Side cheese
Side peppers & onions
Side chicken salad
Side Coleslaw
Side Fried Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Crab Cake
Side pc grilled salmon
Side Marinated Chicken
Side Lettuce & tomato
Side tomato
Side whitefish salad
Side lox
Side Sweet Fries
Side Waffle Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Whip Cream
Side Sautéed Broccoli
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side 3 Chicken Fingers
Smoked Fish
Salads
Ahi Chop Chop
Missed greens topped with sesame seared ahi tuna, cucumber, pecans red onion, mandarin oranges, with homemade wasabi soy vinaigrette
BBQ Salmon
Crisp romaine, corn, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Baby Spinach, cajun shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan
Chicken Mandarin
Crisp romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, onion, mandarin oranges, peanuts, rice noodles, marinated chicken
Cobb
crisp romaine, hand carved turkey breast, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon
Crispy Chicken Salad
Spring mix and romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, croutons
Mediterranean
Crisp Romaine, grilled shrimp, feta, onions, tomato, cucumber, olives
The Taco
Ground beef, romaine meat tomatoes, pepper jack, corn, black beans, salsa, crushed tortillas
Mixed Green Salad
Side Mixed Green Salad
Caesar Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Soup
Cold Sandwich
Sharables
Brisket Fries
Waffle fries smothered with homemade cheese sauce and 12 hour slow cooked brisket, topped with horseradish aioli
Crab and Lobster Fries
Jumbo crab and lobster over our waffles fries topped with homemade old bay cheese sauce.
Pulled Jerk Chicken Fries
Slow cooked pulled jerk chicken over waffle fries served with homemade cheese sauce and topped with a jerk bbq sauce.
Signature Onion Rings
Served with WAG signature sauce
Signature Sweet Potato Fries
Served with homemade lemon garlic aioli
Signature Waffle Fries
Served with homemade cheese sauce
APPETIZER Cheesesteak Waffle Fries
Baked Mac & Cheese
Wrapped Up
TBA Wrap
Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, ranch, crumble bacon, avocado
Chopped Chicken Wrap
House marinated chicken, cucumbers, tomato, avocado
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
House marinated chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese
Veggie Burger Wrap
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, onions
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Rare seared tuna, spinach, avocado, grilled peppers and onions, homemade wasabi mayo
Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches
Signature Burger
Sirloin burger, WAG signature sauce, bacon, homemade cheese cause, topped with a crispy onion ring
Brisket Burger
Sirloin burger topped with 12-hour slow cooked brisket, homemade cheese sauce and homemade horseradish aioli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
With homemade sriracha mayo, slaw, and pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Drenched in our homemade buffalo sauce and blue cheese drizzle
Ahi tuna Burger
Ahi tuna steak, seared rare, topped with avocado, spring mix, wasabi mayo and finished with a sriracha honey
Grilled Cheese with Waffle Fries
Burger
Veggie Burger
Grilled chicken Sand
WAG Faves
WAG Signature turkey
Hand carved turkey breast, avocado, turkey bacon, homemade roasted red pepper aioli, served on multi grain toast with a choice of a side
Salmon ALT
Grilled salmon filter, avocado, lettuce, tomato, layer on toasted multi-grain and finished with homemade roasted red pepper aioli, served with a choice of a side
Brisket Sandwich
Homemade 12-hour slow cooked, served with a horseradish aioli on a brioche bun with a choice of a side
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade jumbo crab cake, drizzled with lemon garlic aoili, served on a brioche bun with a choice of a side
Crab Cakes
Two Jumbo Crab Cakes pan seared and topped with a lemon garlic aioli served with potatoes and coleslaw
Grilled Salmon
Grilled herb salmon served with potatoes and Coleslaw
Homemade tomato bisque & Challah Grilled Cheese Strips
Bowl of homemade tomato bisque soup served with challah grilled cheese strips for dipping
Chicken Fingers w/ fries
Buffalo Tenders & Fries
WAG Philly Cheesesteak
Mac & Cheese Fries
Baked Mac & Cheese
Kiddies
AS SEEN ON THE COOKING CHANNEL
Sauces
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Signature Sauce
Side Dressing
Side Sriracha Mayo
Side Honey Sriracha
Side Cajun Cream Sauce
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side Buffalo Hollandaise
Side Horseradish Aioli
Side Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Side Vanilla Glaze
Side Wasabi Mayo
Side Lemon Garlic Aioli
Side Salsa
Side sour cream
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Owned & Operated in Jenkintown PA serving the best breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering for 21 years!!
718 West Ave Grille, Jenkintown, PA 19046