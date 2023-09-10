Appetizers

Loaded Cheese Fry Basket

$5.99

Fresh fries, smothered in cheese sauce, ranch, bacon and scallions

Vegetarian Cheesy Fry Basket

$7.29

Aged cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lime crema sauce with a vegetarian chorizo

Mozzarella Logs

$5.99

Wonton wrapped served with marinara or ranch

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Cream cheese or mixed

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$4.99

Battered cheddar cheese

Wisonsin Cheese Curds

$4.99

Served with ranch

French Fries - Basket

$3.99

French Fries - Regular

$1.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Coleslaw

$1.59

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of House Sauce

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Salad

Tossed Green Salad

$5.49

Burgers

Classic Deluxe

$6.59

Lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato, served with our house sauce

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.95

Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion

Bacon Blue Burger

$7.85

Bacon, fried onions, with a scratch made blue cheese sauce

Hamburger

$5.29

Ketchup, mustard, and pickles

Cheeseburger

$5.89

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles

The Creamery Beer-Cheese Burger

$8.99

Locally produced beer cheese spread smothered over our fresh grilled burger patty

The Creamery Beer-Cheese Burger - DOUBLE PATTY

$10.99

Locally produced beer cheese spread smothered over our fresh grilled burger patty

Mushroom Swiss

$7.49

Grilled 'shrooms with melted Swiss cheese

Texas Toast Burger

$6.95

Jalapeno Burger

$8.95

Handhelds

Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Served with sauteed mushrooms and onions

World Famous! Pickle Po' Boy

$7.49

Breaded thick pickles, served with lettuce & tomato on a hoagie roll

Classic Chicken

$6.49

Signature breaded & fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Classic Chicken - Buffalo

$7.49

Signature breaded & fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with ranch or BBQ

Classic Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Cod fillet, lettuce and mayo

BBQ Bacon Chicken

$7.49

Chicken breast, crispy bacon, coleslaw, house BBQ sauce

Nashville Hot

$7.49

Chicken breast, power slaw, pickles, Nashville hot sauce

Original Chicken

$6.49

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Country Fried Cod Fillet

$7.95

American cheese, coleslaw dressing, tarter sauce

Andrew's Grouper Sando

$12.95

Fresh grilled grouper, power slaw, on a fresh baked bun

TEXAS GRINDER

$8.95

Tilapia Sandwich

$5.95

Gyro & Fries

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Brisket Sandwich w Slaw

$10.95

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$12.99

Four pieces of cod, French fries, coleslaw, and rye bread

Kid's Meals

Kids Corn Dog

$7.95

Kids Hambuger

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Custard Sundae

Small Sundae

$5.79

Two scoops

Regular Sundae

$6.59

Three scoops

Large Sundae

$6.95

Four scoops

Cones or Dish

Baby Scoop

$1.59

1 Scoop

$2.99

2 Scoops

$3.99

3 Scoops

$4.99

Specialty Sundaes

Turtle Sundae

$6.95

Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, with hot fudge, roasted pecans & sweet caramel

Caramel Cashew

$6.95

Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, hot caramel, yummy roasted cashews

Maple Walnut Explosion

$6.95

Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, with maple walnut topping and hot fudge

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.95

Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, delectable brownie, hot fudge, pecans and whipped cream

Banana Split

$7.59

Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, bananas, strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup and crushed nuts

Signature Creamery Treats

Creamery Butter Cake

$9.59

Fresh baked butter cake topped with our premium custard, dusted with powder sugar, your topping of choice and whipped cream

The Crown Jewel

$9.59

Chunky golden waffle sprinkled with pure maple syrup, topped with our premium vanilla custard and whipped cream

Custard Mixers

16 oz. Custard Mixer

$4.95

Chocolate or vanilla with 2 toppings

24 oz. Custard Mixer

$5.95

Chocolate or vanilla with 2 toppings

Grab-n-Go

Pint Specialty Flavors

$5.50

Quart Specialty Flavors

$10.00

Half Gallon Specialty Flavors

$18.00

Pint Vanilla

$4.95

Pint Chocolate

$4.95

Quart Vanilla

$8.99

Quart Chocolate

$8.99

Half Gallon Vanilla

$14.95

Half Gallon Chocolate

$14.95

Floats

Black Cow

$4.49

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Shakes & Malts

16 oz. Shake

$4.39

16 oz. Malt

$4.39

24 oz Shake

$5.39

24 oz. Malt

$5.39

Slushies

16 oz. Slushies

$1.79

24 oz. Slushies

$1.99

Sodas

12 oz. Soda

$1.59

16 oz. Soda

$1.79

24 oz. Soda

$1.99

32 oz. Soda

$2.39

Water

$0.50

Specialty Coffee

Iced Latte

$2.99

Iced Latte - Large

$3.99

Hot Latte

$2.99

Mocha Latte

$3.99

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.99

Hot Milk Chocolate

$2.99

Coffee

$2.69

Coffee - Large

$3.19

Iced Tea & Lemonade

12 oz Lemonade

$1.59

12 oz. Iced Tea

$1.59

16 oz. Lemonade

$1.79

16 oz. Iced Tea

$1.79

24 oz. Lemonade

$1.99

24 oz. Iced Tea

$1.99

32 oz. Lemonade

$2.39

32 oz. Iced Tea

$2.39

Bottles

Water - bottle

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.89

Promo

Birthday Scoop

Takeout

Takeout

$0.50