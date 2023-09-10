Restaurant info

Our restaurant and frozen custard shop is set to delight your taste buds with an exquisite selection of handcrafted and flavored premium frozen custard. Indulge in our creamy delights, ranging from classic sundaes and mouthwatering milkshakes to delectable custard mixers and refreshing banana splits. But that's not all! Our menu also features a tempting array of 1/3 pound fresh, never frozen burgers, premium sandwiches, and more.

Website