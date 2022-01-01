Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

West Chatham Grill

1615 Main St

Chatham, MA 02633

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese
French Fries
Chicken strips with french fries

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$8.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried pickles

$6.99

Lg French Fries

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Ring

$6.99

Chips

$1.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh never frozen Charbroiled Angus beef pattie with melted American cheese served on a fresh grilled bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99Out of stock

2 Fresh never frozen Charbroiled Angus beef patties with melted American cheese severed on a fresh grilled bun.

Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie

$2.99

Cinnamon sugar bread bites

$8.99Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Marshmallow Treats

$1.99

Cookies

$1.89

Entrees

Chicken parmesan

$17.99

Hand breaded Chicken breast fried to a golden brown topped with our California red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese over angle hair pasta.

Chicken tender basket

$17.99

Generous portion of our hand breaded chicken breast tenders fried to a golden brown served with french fries and honey mustard dipping sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

Hand made all beef Meatballs and California red sauce served over angle hair pasta.

Platters

Deli Sandwich Platter

$79.99

Fresh slice deli meats and cheese assembled on a take out platter cut into 20 4" pieces. Your choice of Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham and Italian Meats.

Party Salad

$49.99

Your choice of Tossed, Greek, or Caesar salad.

Meat & Cheese Platter

$79.99

Fresh cut rare Roast Beef, premium Turkey Breast, honey Ham and Italian meats with American, pro alone, Cheddar and swiss cheeses.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

A blend of Romain and Iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

A blend of Romain and iceberg lettuce, fresh grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.99Out of stock

A blend of Romain and Iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, black olives and creamy Greek dressing.

Greek Salad With Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

A blend of Romain and Iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, black olives and creamy Greek dressing. Topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Greek Salad With Steak

$11.99Out of stock

A blend of Romain and Iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, black olives and creamy Greek dressing. Topped with fresh grilled lean steak.

Tossed Garden Salad

$9.99Out of stock

A blend of Romain and Iceberg lettuce, tomato wedges, cucumbers, red onions, and green peppers.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown served on a fresh grilled bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Chicken breast charbroiled to perfection served in a fresh grilled bun.

Lg Lobster Roll

$39.99Out of stock

12 ounces of fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo served on a fresh grilled New England hot dog bun.

Reg Lobster Roll

$24.99Out of stock

6 ounces of fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo served on a fresh grilled New England hot dog bun.

Chicken & cheese

$10.99

Chicken Bomb

$10.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Fresh sliced premium Ham with American cheese served on a fresh sub roll.

Italian

$10.99

Capicola , salami, mortadella, pepperoni, and provolone cheese served on a fresh sub roll.

Meatball & Cheese

$10.99

Fresh in house made all beef meatballs and marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.

Pastrami & Swiss

$10.99

Fresh grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.

Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.99

Thinly sliced top round roast beef with American cheese served on your choice of bread.

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Fresh grilled lean steak with melted American cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.

Steak Bomb

$10.99

Fresh grilled lean steak with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, capicola, salami and melted American cheese served on a fresh hearth sub roll.

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh sliced premium Turkey breast with American cheese served on your choice of bread.

Veggie Melt

$10.99

Tuna salad

$10.99

Chicken cranberry walnut salad

$10.99Out of stock

Hot dog

$6.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger sub

$10.99Out of stock

BLT

$10.99

Chicken bacon BBQ cheddar

$11.99

Kids meals

Grilled cheese sandwich with Chips

$6.99

Hot dog with chips

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken strips with french fries

$6.99

Deli sandwich with chips

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Pepsi

$1.99

Cookie

$1.75

Bottled MTN Dew

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Peosi

$2.99

2 Liter My Dew

$2.99Out of stock

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local sandwich shop specializing in deli and grilled sandwiches with fast and friendly service

Website

Location

1615 Main St, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

