West Coast Confection
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
West Coast Confection is your connection to indulgent, gourmet, MASSIVE brownies, blondies, cookies, and coffee. Made with love, humor, hip-hop and high standards.
Location
6353 El Cajon Blvd Unit 132, San Diego, CA 92115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Moon Thai Eatery - 6366 El Cajon Blvd
No Reviews
6366 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurant
Majorette - 6344 El Cajon Boulevard
No Reviews
6344 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurant
BOXING CRAB - 6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite A
No Reviews
6663 El Cajon Blvd Suite A San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant