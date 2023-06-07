Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Coast Confection

6353 El Cajon Blvd Unit 132

San Diego, CA 92115

Brownies/Blondies

Classic Flavors

The California Love (Biggie Size)

The California Love (Biggie Size)

$10.00Out of stock

Buttery blondie with white chocolate chips, cookie butter and white chocolate pretzels topped with small batch salted caramel, Hershey's gold bars, and white chocolate chips

The O.G. (Biggie Size)

The O.G. (Biggie Size)

$10.00

Confetti cake blondie stuffed with birthday cakes and with white chocolate chips topped with vanilla buttercream and confetti sprinkles

Nuthin' but a G Thang (Biggie Size)

Nuthin' but a G Thang (Biggie Size)

$10.00

Fudge brownie stuffed with peanut butter cups, chocolate pretzels and peanut butter topped with a peanut butter fudge

S'more Money, S'more Problems (Biggie Size)

S'more Money, S'more Problems (Biggie Size)

$10.00

Fudge Brownie stuffed with S'more poptarts and mini marshmallows topped with small batch salted caramel, melted marshmallows and graham cracker topping

The California Love (Smalls Size)

The California Love (Smalls Size)

$5.50

Buttery blondie with white chocolate chips, cookie butter and white chocolate pretzels topped with small batch salted caramel, Hershey's gold bars, and white chocolate chips

The O.G. (Smalls Size)

The O.G. (Smalls Size)

$5.50

Confetti cake blondie stuffed with birthday cakes and with white chocolate chips topped with vanilla buttercream and confetti sprinkles

Nuthin' but a G Thang (Smalls Size)

Nuthin' but a G Thang (Smalls Size)

$5.50

Fudge brownie stuffed with peanut butter cups, chocolate pretzels and peanut butter topped with a peanut butter fudge

S'more Money, S'more Problems (Smalls Size)

S'more Money, S'more Problems (Smalls Size)

$5.50

Fudge Brownie stuffed with S'more poptarts and mini marshmallows topped with small batch salted caramel, melted marshmallows and graham cracker topping

Specialty Flavors

South in Yo' Mouth

South in Yo' Mouth

$15.00

Our signature blondie stuffed with fresh peach cobbler sandwiched between a graham cracker crust and a cinnamon oat crumble!

The Bedrock

The Bedrock

$15.00

Our fruity pebble blondie! A white chocolate chip and marshmallow blondie stuffed with Strawberry Pop Tarts and Golden Oreos, topped with a chewy Fruity Pebble Rice Krispy layer!

Rise and Grind

Rise and Grind

$15.00

Breakfast of champs! A Stroopwafel crust, maple cinnamon white chip blondie stuffed with Brown Sugar Pop Tarts and Golden Oreos, topped with a Belgian waffle and buttery maple syrup!

Cookies

Classic Cookies

The Drake

The Drake

$6.25

“The Drake” is the perfect classic and decant chocolate chip cookie. This is everything you want in a chocolate chip cookie. Buttery. Thick. Gooey. This cookie so good it’ll have you ALL UP IN YO FEELIN’S! 8 oz

Gangsters Paradise

Gangsters Paradise

$6.25

8 oz Peanut Butter Chip Cookie

Thicker than a Bowl of Oatmeal

Thicker than a Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.25

THICC is the name of the game. Our fat and chewy oatmeal cookie is buttery and moist with a slightly golden brown crust and sweet little plump raisins mixed through out. With a perfect little hit of cinnamon and amazing texture. 8 oz

That Dude

That Dude

$6.25

That cinnamon sugar bliss. A traditional and extra soft snickerdoodle cookie with white chocolate chips and a cinnamon sugar coating! 8oz

Specialty Cookies

The Nut Job

The Nut Job

$7.00

A chocolate and peanut butter chip cookie with Caramel Oreo chunks stuffed with small batch salted caramel and a snickers bar! Dipped in chocolate and rolled in chopped nuts.

Strawberry Shawty

Strawberry Shawty

$7.00Out of stock

A white chip and Golden Oreo cookie dough stuffed with a Little Debbie Strawberry Roll, cream cheese frosting, and fresh strawberry preserves! Topped with white chocolate and strawberry crunch crumble!

Apple Bottom

Apple Bottom

$7.00

Butterscotch and Biscoff cookie chunk cookie dough stuffed with fresh apple pie and salted caramel! Topped with cinnamon sugar and a Biscoff Cookie!

Coffee and Espresso

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee- Peet's or West Bean Coffee Roasters

Drip Coffee- Peet's or West Bean Coffee Roasters

$3.00+

Roasted locally in Sunny San Diego, West Bean Coffee Roasters sources their beans from green coffee importers and expertly roasts their beans to perfection.

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25+

Americano

Bold espresso combined with water

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino (12 oz)

Single hand pulled bold espresso shot combined with equal parts steamed milk and foam
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25

Lattes

Smooth espresso combined with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Smooth espresso combined with steamed milk and a light layer of foam

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Smooth espresso combined with steamed milk, vanilla syrup and a light layer of foam

Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.00+

Smooth espresso combined with steamed milk, hazelnut syrup and a light layer of foam

Mocha

$5.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Cold Brews

Nitro Cold Brew (on tap)

Nitro Cold Brew (on tap)

$5.50

West Bean Coffee Roasters medium/dark cold brew blend from Brazil & Papua New Guinea hits all the right notes. Chocolatey, syrupy, nutty and sweet. Infusing with nitrogen as it pours from the tap giving it a creamy finish.

Peet's Black Tie Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Peet's Black Tie Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50+

Bold, juicy Baridi cold brew with a hint of chicory, layered over sweetened condensed milk and topped with a float of half-and-half for a marbled swirl of coffee-forward refreshment.

Teas

Might Leaf Hot Brewed Tea (16 oz)

Black Tea, Green Tea. Herbal Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.25+
Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.25+
Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Other Beverages

Energy Drinks

Celsius (12 oz)

Celsius (12 oz)

$3.50
ZOA (12 oz)

ZOA (12 oz)

$4.00

Sparkling Water

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.75
La Croix

La Croix

$2.75

2% Milk

Darigold 2%. 14 oz milk bottle

8 oz milk jug

$3.00

Water

Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75

Kirkland Water

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Beer & Wine

Beer

Stone IPA

$6.50

Bubbles

Prosecco- La Marca

$8.00

Mimosas

$10.00Out of stock

House Wines

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red

$8.00Out of stock

California - This is a full bodied red blend with expressive aromas of black and blue fruits on the nose. The palate is filled with flavors of candied fruit, dark toasty oak, and a satisfying touch of sweetness on the finish.

19 Crimes Cali Blanc

19 Crimes Cali Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Snoop Dogg, is defiant and always uncompromising, just like 19 Crimes. This fresh and juicy Sauvignon Blanc is packed with fresh stone fruit, citrus, and herbal notes. Perfectly crisp and refreshing when enjoyed with food or by itself.

Boutique Wines

Record Family Wines -Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Record Family Wines- Randy's Red

$12.00

Food

Paninis

Spicy Italian Pesto

$5.75

Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni on Ciabatta with provolone cheese, pesto, and mayo.

Buttery Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Thick slices of buttery brioche bread stuffed with a combination of melted cheddar and muenster cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon, Egg, Potatoes, Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, Potatoes, Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Waffle, Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Waffle, Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Brioche, Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Brioche, Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Charc Boards

Seasonal Charc Board

$15.00Out of stock

Merch

T-Shirts

Gangster Tee

Gangster Tee

$25.00
Raglan

Raglan

$25.00

Mugs

White and Gold Mug

White and Gold Mug

$14.00
Matte Black Mug

Matte Black Mug

$12.00

Coffee Bags

Sweet Sussex

$18.00

Tasting Notes: Apricot Jam, Caramel & Molasses Scoring 93 on Coffee Review, Sweet Sussex is our flagship blend that we proudly pull as espresso at the shops. This medium-dark roast blend from Brazil, Costa Rica & Papua New Guinea has a complex round body with stone fruit highlighting throughout. Although curated for espresso, Sweet Sussex also makes a stellar drip.

Dawn Patrol

$18.00

Tasting Notes: Caramel, Buttery & Ginger Ale Whether going dawn patrol for some solid swells or chasing paychecks, this medium roast blend from Brazil & Colombia will set you up for success. Sweet and warming with a pleasing full body, Dawn Patrol really feels like a relaxing sunrise.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
West Coast Confection is your connection to indulgent, gourmet, MASSIVE brownies, blondies, cookies, and coffee. Made with love, humor, hip-hop and high standards.

6353 El Cajon Blvd Unit 132, San Diego, CA 92115

