West Coast Philly's - San Pedro
443 Reviews
$$
1902 S. Pacific
San Pedro, CA 90731
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
Naked Steak
Meat, Cheese and bun only (No Veggies)
Chicken Steak
Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
The Whiz Steak
Our Cheesesteak with cheese whiz.
Chicken Hoagie
Cherry Steak
Our Cheesesteak with cherry peppers
Buffalo Steak
Our Cheesesteak tossed with buffalo sauce
Hoagie
Our Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
Italian Steak
Our Cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano
Jalapeno Steak
Our Cheesesteak with Jalapeno
Mushroom Steak
Our Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms
Pizza Steak
Our Cheesesteak with marinara sauce
Cali Steak
Our Cheesesteak with bacon and avocado
Tex Mex Steak
Our Cheesesteak tossed with BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Protein Steak Bowl
Perfectly seasoned rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes and an egg topped with avocado
Veggie steak
Mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions with white American Cheese
The "Ultimate Cheesesteak"
1 pound of rib eye steak, caramelized bell peppers & onions, jalapenos, mushrooms, cherry peppers with white American cheese and topped with Cheese Whiz.
Kids Meal
Small Bites
Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)
served with marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
served with ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders
served with BBQ or ranch
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
4 Meatballs
With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
3 Italian Sausages
3 Italian Sausages with marinara and topped with mozzarella
Potato Salad- 6oz
Macaroni Salad-6oz
Wings
10 Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
20 Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
30 Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
40 Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Our 1/2lb Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun layered with American Cheese, 1000 island, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Naked Burger
Meat, Cheese and Bun ONLY!
Bacon Cheeseburger
The Classic with bacon
Chili Cheese Burger
Classic Cheeseburger with chili
Mushroom Burger
The Classic with provolone, sauteed mushrooms and onions
Pastrami Burger
The Classic with Pastrami
Tex Mex Burger
The Classic with BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapenos and an onion ring
Cali Burger
The Classic with bacon and avocado
DOUBLE TROUBLE
1lb of our Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun layered with American Cheese, 1000 island, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Philly Burger
with bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli and a fried egg
Cold Subs
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices
Salami & Cheese
Genoa salami and provolone with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar
Spicy Capicola Sub
Capicola and provolone with mustard, mayo, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar
Torpedo
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices
My Cousin Vinny
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, with mustard, mayo, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar
Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices
The Club
Ham, turkey, provolone and bacon with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar
Turkey Avocado
Turkey, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
Tuna Sub
Tuna, provolone, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara and mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast, marinara and mozzarella
Pastrami Sub
Pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles
Beef Dip Sub
Roast Beef and provolone served with warm au jus
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and Onion ring
Sausage Sub
Italian sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
The Fat Boy
Housemade meatballs and sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
The Legend
Roast Beef, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
Trojan Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
The Godfather
Steak, capicola, salami, bacon and melted provolone with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
BLTA
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, black olives, peperoncini, mozzarella and croutons served with choice of dressing
The Philly Salad
Iceburg lettuce, onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, pepperoncini, spices, grated cheese with choice of dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
Lettuce, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and green onions served with toasted sesame dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, peperoncini and garbanzo beans served with Italian dressing
Side Salad
Potato Salad- 6oz
Macaroni Salad- 6oz
Loaded Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fries with melted cheese drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries with chili and melted cheese
BBQ Brisket Fries
Fries with BBQ brisket, melted cheese and BBQ sauce drizzle
Philly Cheese Fries
Fries with seasoned ribeye steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers with melted cheese
Pastrami Fries
Fries with pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese and drizzled with mustard
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Fries with chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, melted cheese and drizzled with blue cheese dressing
Cheese Fries
Fries with melted cheese
Fries
Desserts
Chips
2oz of Dressing/Sauce
RICE BALLS (Arancini)
Fountain Drinks
Can Drinks
Bottled Water
Apple Juice
Energy Drinks
Gatorade
BEER/WINE
805
WHITE CLAW (Mango)
WHITE CLAW (Black Cherry)
GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART
MODELO ESP
PACIFICO
COORS LIGHT
BUD LIGHT 16oz
BUDWEISER 16oz
MICHELOB ULTRA 16oz
PABST (PBR) 16oz
ROLLING ROCK 25oz
CAB SAUVIGNON 750ml (Bottle)
MERLOT 750ml (Bottle)
CHARDONNAY 750ml (Bottle)
SALADS
Chinese Chicken Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)
Chinese Chicken Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)
House Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)
House Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)
Italian Chopped Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)
Italian Chopped Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)
Potato Salad ( Half Tray ONLY)
CHEESESTEAK PLATTER
HOAGIES BY FOOT
DESSERT
RICE BALLS (Arancini)
SUB PLATTER (24 PIECES)
