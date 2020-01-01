Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Coast Philly's - San Pedro

443 Reviews

$$

1902 S. Pacific

San Pedro, CA 90731

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese

Naked Steak

$12.99

Meat, Cheese and bun only (No Veggies)

Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese

The Whiz Steak

The Whiz Steak

$12.99

Our Cheesesteak with cheese whiz.

Chicken Hoagie

$13.99
Cherry Steak

Cherry Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with cherry peppers

Buffalo Steak

Buffalo Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak tossed with buffalo sauce

Hoagie

Hoagie

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Italian Steak

Italian Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano

Jalapeno Steak

Jalapeno Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with Jalapeno

Mushroom Steak

Mushroom Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with marinara sauce

Cali Steak

Cali Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with bacon and avocado

Tex Mex Steak

Tex Mex Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak tossed with BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Protein Steak Bowl

$14.99

Perfectly seasoned rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes and an egg topped with avocado

Veggie steak

$11.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions with white American Cheese

The "Ultimate Cheesesteak"

$28.99

1 pound of rib eye steak, caramelized bell peppers & onions, jalapenos, mushrooms, cherry peppers with white American cheese and topped with Cheese Whiz.

COMBO

FRIES & FOUNTAIN DRINK

$6.99

ONION RINGS & FOUNTAIN DRINK

$8.99

CHIPS & FOUNTAIN DRINK

$4.99

Kids Meal

comes with fries and apple juice

Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice

$8.99

Small Bites

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

$13.99

served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$12.99

served with ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

served with BBQ or ranch

Garlic Parmesan Fries
$7.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99
Cheese Fries
$7.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99
French Fries
$4.99

French Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
4 Meatballs

4 Meatballs

$9.99

With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

3 Italian Sausages

$9.99

3 Italian Sausages with marinara and topped with mozzarella

Potato Salad- 6oz
$1.99

Potato Salad- 6oz

$1.99
Macaroni Salad-6oz
$1.99

Macaroni Salad-6oz

$1.99

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

20 Wings

20 Wings

$28.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

30 Wings

30 Wings

$40.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

40 Wings

40 Wings

$51.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our 1/2lb Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun layered with American Cheese, 1000 island, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Naked Burger

$9.99

Meat, Cheese and Bun ONLY!

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

The Classic with bacon

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.99

Classic Cheeseburger with chili

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

The Classic with provolone, sauteed mushrooms and onions

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$12.99

The Classic with Pastrami

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$12.99

The Classic with BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapenos and an onion ring

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$12.99

The Classic with bacon and avocado

DOUBLE TROUBLE

DOUBLE TROUBLE

$15.99

1lb of our Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun layered with American Cheese, 1000 island, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$13.99

with bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli and a fried egg

Cold Subs

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices

Salami & Cheese

$10.99

Genoa salami and provolone with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Spicy Capicola Sub

$10.99

Capicola and provolone with mustard, mayo, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Torpedo

Torpedo

$11.99

Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices

My Cousin Vinny

$11.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, with mustard, mayo, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Roast Beef & Cheese

$12.99

Roast Beef, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, peperoncini, mayo, mustard, oil & vinegar with spices

The Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, provolone and bacon with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Turkey Avocado

$12.99

Turkey, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$11.99

Tuna, provolone, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Homemade meatballs, marinara and mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast, marinara and mozzarella

Pastrami Sub

Pastrami Sub

$13.99

Pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles

Beef Dip Sub

Beef Dip Sub

$12.99

Roast Beef and provolone served with warm au jus

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and Onion ring

Sausage Sub

$11.99

Italian sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

The Fat Boy

$12.99

Housemade meatballs and sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

The Legend

$13.99

Roast Beef, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Trojan Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

The Godfather

The Godfather

$13.99

Steak, capicola, salami, bacon and melted provolone with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

BLTA

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, black olives, peperoncini, mozzarella and croutons served with choice of dressing

The Philly Salad

$10.99

Iceburg lettuce, onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, pepperoncini, spices, grated cheese with choice of dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and green onions served with toasted sesame dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.99

Salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, peperoncini and garbanzo beans served with Italian dressing

Side Salad

$4.99
Potato Salad- 6oz
$1.99

Potato Salad- 6oz

$1.99
Macaroni Salad- 6oz
$1.99

Macaroni Salad- 6oz

$1.99

Loaded Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.99

Fries with melted cheese drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fries with chili and melted cheese

BBQ Brisket Fries

BBQ Brisket Fries

$13.99

Fries with BBQ brisket, melted cheese and BBQ sauce drizzle

Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$13.99

Fries with seasoned ribeye steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers with melted cheese

Pastrami Fries

Pastrami Fries

$13.99

Fries with pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese and drizzled with mustard

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.99

Fries with chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, melted cheese and drizzled with blue cheese dressing

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Fries with melted cheese

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99
NY Famous Black & White Cookie
$3.99

NY Famous Black & White Cookie

$3.99
NY Crumb Cake
$3.99

NY Crumb Cake

$3.99

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$3.99

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.99
NY Cheesecake
$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$5.99
Strawberry Cheesecake
$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Chips

Doritos (Nacho Cheese)

$1.99

Ms Vickies BBQ

$1.99

Ms Vickies Jalapeno

$1.99

Ms Vickies Sea Salt

$1.99

Ms Vickies Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.99

Lays Classic

$1.99

2oz of Dressing/Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

1000 Island

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

RICE BALLS (Arancini)
$4.49

RICE BALLS (Arancini)

$4.49

RICE BALL SPECIAL

$7.49

Fountain Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Can Drinks

Pepsi can

$1.99

Diet Pepsi can

$1.99

Sprite can

$1.99

Coke can

$1.99

Diet Coke can

$1.99

Mountain Dew can

$1.99

Bottled Water

Aquafina

$1.49

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Energy Drinks

RED BULL

$2.99

Sugarfree RED BULL

$2.99

Gatorade

Green

$1.99

Red

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

BEER/WINE

805

$6.00

WHITE CLAW (Mango)

$5.00

WHITE CLAW (Black Cherry)

$5.00

GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART

$5.00

MODELO ESP

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT 16oz

$4.00

BUDWEISER 16oz

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA 16oz

$4.00

PABST (PBR) 16oz

$4.00

ROLLING ROCK 25oz

$4.00

CAB SAUVIGNON 750ml (Bottle)

$12.00

MERLOT 750ml (Bottle)

$12.00

CHARDONNAY 750ml (Bottle)

$12.00

SALADS

Chinese Chicken Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)

$40.00

Chinese Chicken Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)

$60.00

House Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)

$25.00

House Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)

$45.00

Italian Chopped Salad (HALF TRAY- serves 8-12 people)

$50.00

Italian Chopped Salad (FULL TRAY- serves 15-25 people)

$75.00

Potato Salad ( Half Tray ONLY)

$30.00

CHEESESTEAK PLATTER

CHEESESTEAK PLATTER (24 PIECES)

$110.00

SPECIALTY CHEESESTEAK PLATTER UPGRADE

$120.00

HOAGIES BY FOOT

6FT

$102.00

5FT

$85.00

4FT

$68.00

3FT

$51.00

BOARD DEPOSIT

$15.00

WINGS

HALF TRAY (45 WINGS)

$55.00

FULL TRAY (90 WINGS)

$110.00

DESSERT

CANNOLI'S (1 DOZEN)

$40.00

FAMOUS NY BLACK & WHITE COOKIE'S (1/2 DOZEN)

$17.00

NY CHEESECAKE (1/2 DOZEN)

$28.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE (1/2 DOZEN)

$32.00

RICE BALLS (Arancini)

6 Rice Balls

$26.99

12 Rice Balls

$53.99

SUB PLATTER (24 PIECES)

TORPEDO

$103.00

HAM & CHEESE

$95.00

TURKEY & CHEESE

$95.00

ROAST BEEF & CHEESE

$110.00

