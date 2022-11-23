Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

La Mesa, CA 91942

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Plate
Prime Rib Dip
Rib Plate

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Garlic Fries

$9.00

Basket of Beer Battered Fries

$9.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Basket Tots

$8.00

Basket Wedges

$8.00

Basket Sriracha Onion Rings

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Wings

$9.00+

West Coast Tots

$11.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

3 Pork Sliders

$13.00

Basket of Frings

$8.00

TO GO

DINE IN

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$11.00

Split Plate

$1.00

Basket Frots

$9.00

Salads & Soups

Soup de Jour

$7.00+

House Salad

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Spinach Chef Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Wasabi Salad

$15.00

West Coast Salad

$17.00

BLT Salad

$15.00

Sonoma Salad

$16.00

Crispy Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$15.00

Specials

2 Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.00

2 Corned Beef Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 Sandwich

$13.00

Monks Lunch

$12.00

Fish and Chips

$13.00

TJ Dogs

$6.00Out of stock

Wed Mac and Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

2 Fish Tacos

$10.00

One Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Buy Kitchen A Round

$3.00

BBQ Plates

Rib Plate

$25.00

Pork Plate

$19.00

1/2 Rack A la Cart

$18.00

Pork and Brisket Plate

$24.00

Smoked Brisket Plate

$20.00

Sandwiches & Tortas

Avocado Bacon Chicken

$15.00

Turkey Avocado Cheese

$13.00

Cashew Chicken

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

BLT

$11.00

Jalapeno Chicken Melt

$14.00

Crispy Ranch Chicken

$14.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami

$13.00

West Coast Reuben

$15.00

Club Melt

$14.00

Cordon Bleu Melt

$14.00

Garden Melt

$11.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

1/2 Pulled Pork Torta & Side

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Torta

$17.00

Pulled Pork Torta

$15.00

Tom's Torta

$16.00

Chicken Torta

$15.00

Supreme Grilled Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Bonomini

$15.00Out of stock

Toastie

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Brie Prosciutto Burger

$15.00

Papa's Patty Melt

$13.00

Spicy Jesus Burger

$15.00

Bacon Western Burger

$15.00

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Puppy Patty

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Burger Sliders

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Fries

$5.00

Side Wedge Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Beer Battered Fries

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Smoked Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Crispy Chicken Breast

$5.00

4 oz Dressing

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Side Nickel Pickles

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Add Avocado

$5.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Onion Ring

$1.00

Make it Truffle

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Add Garlic Parm

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Side Celery And Carrots

$3.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Jefe Salsa

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Parm Toast

$3.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$7.00

Salted Caramel Individual Cheesecake

$7.00

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Ice Cream W Choc Sauce

$3.00

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Flan

$7.00Out of stock

3 Scoops Pistachio

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gourmet Heath Bar Cookie

$3.00

Board Specials

Zucchini Stix

$10.00

Pepperoncini Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Chz Melt

$14.00

Chili Relleno Burger

$16.00

Pretzel Platter

$18.00

Buffallo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Chili Dogs

$8.00

Catering

Pint

$5.99

1lb Pulled Pork

$18.00

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$9.00

1/2lb Beef

$18.00

1/2 Pint

$4.99

Quart Side

$8.00

1lb Brisket

$27.00

Smoked Turkeys

$160.00

1lb Chicken

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to West Coast Smoke and Tap House, your neighborhood pub! We have a rotating draft beer selection featuring some of the finest brews around. Check out our daily specials food board on our social media. We have friendly new staff and new food items, including soups, sandwiches, and salads. We are open at noon, seven days a week.

Location

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

