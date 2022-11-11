- Home
West Coast Sourdough Florin
916 Reviews
$
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A
Sacramento, CA 95831
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sandwiches*
#1 Turkey*
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
#2 French Dip*
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#3 Pastrami*
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey*
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
#5 Ham*
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
#6 BLT*
Thick cut Smoked Bacon on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!
#7 Reuben*
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#8 Turkey & Salami*
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey*
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#10 Veggie*
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#11 Tuna Salad*
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#13 Italian*
Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled in Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#15 Cranberry Turkey*
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#16 Roast Beef*
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#17 BBQ Brisket*
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
#18 Buffalo Chicken*
Grilled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
#19 Salami*
Thinly sliced Genoa Salami served on freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
#20 Cheese*
Your choice(s) of Cheese, topped with delightful condiments of your choosing served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, toasted to perfection!
Gluten Free*
Our Gluten Free bread is a 6" roll, served hot! Choose any filling you would like and build your sandwich!
Salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Italian Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Daily Soups, Mac & Cheese
Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Tomato Bisque - Daily!*
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!*
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
Mac & Cheese
Our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, the perfect comfort food!