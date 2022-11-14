West Coast Sourdough imageView gallery

West Coast Sourdough Vacaville

12 Reviews

$$

661 Elmira Rd # 120

Vacaville, CA 95687



Popular Items

#1 Turkey
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey

Sandwiches

#1 Turkey

#1 Turkey*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!

#2 French Dip

#2 French Dip*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!

#3 Pastrami

#3 Pastrami*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!

#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey

#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!

#5 Ham

#5 Ham*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!

#6 BLT

#6 BLT*

$7.29+

Thick cut Smoked Bacon on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it!

#7 Reuben

#7 Reuben*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!

#8 Turkey & Salami

#8 Turkey & Salami*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey

#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#10 Veggie

#10 Veggie*

$7.29+

Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#11 Tuna Salad

#11 Tuna Salad*

$7.29+

Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#12 Chicken Salad

#12 Chicken Salad*

$7.29+

Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#13 Italian

#13 Italian*

$7.29+

Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled in Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*

$7.29+

Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!

#15 Cranberry Turkey

#15 Cranberry Turkey*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#16 Roast Beef

#16 Roast Beef*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#17 BBQ Brisket

#17 BBQ Brisket*

$7.29+

Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!

#18 Buffalo Chicken

#18 Buffalo Chicken*

$7.29+

Grilled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!

#19 Salami

#19 Salami*

$7.29+

Thinly sliced Genoa Salami served on freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!

#20 Cheese

#20 Cheese*

$7.29+

Your choice(s) of Cheese, topped with delightful condiments of your choosing served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, toasted to perfection!

Gluten Free

Gluten Free*

$10.39

Our Gluten Free bread is a 6" roll, served hot! Choose any filling you would like and build your sandwich!

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad*

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing

Italian Salad

Italian Salad*

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad*

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad*

$6.95+

Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Daily Soups, Mac & Cheese

Clam Chowder - Daily!

Clam Chowder - Daily!*

$5.95+

*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes

Tomato Bisque - Daily!

Tomato Bisque - Daily!*

$5.95+

*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes

Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!

Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!*

$5.95+

*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

Our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese, the perfect comfort food!

Kids Meal

Kids Sandwich Meal

Kids Sandwich Meal*

$6.99

A sliced Honey Wheat bread half sandwich, built to liking! Served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

$6.99

Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!

Chips & Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink*

$2.50

Enjoy your choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist & others!

Chips

Chips*

$1.35

Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!

Soda Bottle 20oz

Soda Bottle 20oz*

$2.25

Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero or Sierra Mist!

Bottled Water 20oz

Bottled Water 20oz*

$2.00

Pure refreshing water for a perfect taste

16oz Bubly

16oz Bubly*

$2.00

Crisp sparkling water paired with natural fruit flavors! Choose from Blackberry or Grapefruit!

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea*

$2.25

Real brewed teas from freshly picked tea leaves, expertly blended. Choose from Sweet, Lemon and Unsweetened!

Cookies, Bread & Extras

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie*

$1.75

Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.

Lemon White Chip Cookie

Lemon White Chip Cookie*

$1.75

Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.75

Baked with cage-free eggs, a blend of gluten-free flour, Honduran chocolate and ingredients free of GMO’s and artificial additives!

Par-Baked Baguette

Par-Baked Baguette*

$3.99

Our sourdough baguettes, par-baked so you can take them home and enjoy fresh sourdough at your convenience! Please enjoy within 24 hours!

Baked Baguette

Baked Baguette*

$4.99

A fully baked sourdough baguette! Enjoy the warm soft freshness right out the oven!

Extra Bread 4 Inch

Extra Bread 4 Inch*

$1.25

4" of our freshly baked sourdough bread!

Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.49

A delicious treat, and an excellent source of Vitamin C, free of cholesterol and sodium!

Side Au Jus Sauce

Side Au Jus Sauce*

$1.50

A serving of Au Jus Sauce! Dairy free & made fresh daily! Perfect for dipping your sandwich into

Catering & Lunchboxes

Sandwich Platter (10+ Sandwiches)

Sandwich Platter (10+ Sandwiches)

Our catering sandwiches come in a 4" size! Each sandwich comes with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Provolone Cheese! Choose your filling preference(s) and how many you would like in your platter! (Minimum platter size is 10 sandwiches)

Soup Platter (10+ Servings)

Soup Platter (10+ Servings)

$54.90

A delightful platter of 10 servings of your choice of our soups! Choose from our famous New England Clam Chowder, our creamy Tomato Bisque, or our Soup of the Day!

Cobb Salad (10 Servings)

Cobb Salad (10 Servings)

$59.90

Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing

Italian Salad (10 Servings)

Italian Salad (10 Servings)

$59.90

Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing

Greek Salad (10 Servings)

Greek Salad (10 Servings)

$59.90

Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)

$59.90

Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)

Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)

$59.90

Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Cookie Platter (10+ Cookies)

Cookie Platter (10+ Cookies)

$15.00

Freshly baked cookies, a perfect addition to any party or meeting!

Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie

Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie

A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!

Lunchbox with Chips & Can Soda

Lunchbox with Chips & Can Soda

A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a 12oz can of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville, CA 95687

