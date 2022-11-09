West Coast Sourdough Yuba City - Stabler Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
Location
1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City, CA 95991
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
No Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy #300 Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurant