West Coast Taco Bar - Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1100 Richards Blvd.

Please review location schedule on Instagram and Facebook to confirm pick up location/time

Sacramento, CA 95811

Order Again

Popular Items

Bitchin Cali Burrito
Asada Fries
Plain Fries

Taco Plates

Single Taco

$3.75

Classic Asada-Steak,

2 Plate

$7.50

3 Plate

$11.00

4 Plate

$14.00

5 Plate

$17.00

Specialty Items

Bitchin Cali Burrito

$15.00

Carne asada and sauteed garlic shrimp with crisp fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Asada Fries

$14.00

Golden crisp fries topped with melted cheese, carne asada, avocado salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, marinated onions, and cotija cheese.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Plain Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Sunkist

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

7-up

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Aquafina

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Please review location schedule on Instagram and Facebook to confirm pick up location/time

1100 Richards Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95811

