West E Diner West Elizabeth, PA
49 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
WEST E. DINER IS A FRIENDLY AND WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT THAT’S GREAT FOR ALL AGES. WE ARE SERVING UP QUALITY INGREDIENTS WITH AUTHENTIC FLAVORS THAT WILL BE SURE TO LEAVE YOU FEELING SATISFIED AND COMING BACK FOR MORE.
Location
800 5th St, West Elizabeth, PA 15088
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gateway Grill - Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill - 4251 Northern Pike - Monroeville, PA, 15146 - 412 372 2977
4.6 • 3,050
4251 northern pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
More near West Elizabeth