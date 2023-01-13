Restaurant header imageView gallery

West E Diner West Elizabeth, PA

49 Reviews

$

800 5th St

West Elizabeth, PA 15088

Order Again

Popular Items

Saturday, December 10th

Murder Mystery Dinner

Dinner Show Dessert Fountain drinks
Saturday, December 10th

Saturday, December 10th

$45.00

The Maltese Penguin Dinner - Breaded Pork Chops, Grilled Chicken, Rigatoni, Green Beans, Salad, Rolls Show Beverages Dessert BYOB

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
WEST E. DINER IS A FRIENDLY AND WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT THAT’S GREAT FOR ALL AGES. WE ARE SERVING UP QUALITY INGREDIENTS WITH AUTHENTIC FLAVORS THAT WILL BE SURE TO LEAVE YOU FEELING SATISFIED AND COMING BACK FOR MORE.

