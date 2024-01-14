West End Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8399 Sharon Mercer Road, Mercer, PA 16137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Navarro's Chophouse - Navarro's Chophouse
No Reviews
105 Springfield Commons BLVD Mercer, PA 16137
View restaurant
Margarita King Grill & Cantina - Grove City - Grove City
No Reviews
1923 Leesburg Grove City Road Mercer, PA 16137
View restaurant
Independent Taco - Grove City
4.6 • 815
225 Westside Square Dr Unit 103 Mercer, PA 16137
View restaurant
Third Eye Pies - Grove City
No Reviews
225 Westside Square Dr Unit 101 Mercer, PA 16137
View restaurant