West End Poke

126 Reviews

$$

750 Summit St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

20 oz Bottles

20 oz Pepsi

$1.95Out of stock

20 oz Dr Pepper

$1.95Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$1.95Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.95Out of stock

Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.95

Fountain Drink

Cheerwine

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

DIet Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Mt. Dew

$2.35

Pink Lemonade

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.50

Bai

Boost Pineapple Passionfruit

Boost Pineapple Passionfruit

$3.50
Boost Strawberry Watermelon

Boost Strawberry Watermelon

$3.50
Brasilia Blueberry

Brasilia Blueberry

$3.50
Ipanema Pomegranate

Ipanema Pomegranate

$3.50
Kula Watermelon

Kula Watermelon

$3.50
Madagascar Coconut Mango

Madagascar Coconut Mango

$3.50
Molokai Coconut

Molokai Coconut

$3.50
Panama Peach

Panama Peach

$3.50
Puna Coconut Pineapple

Puna Coconut Pineapple

$3.50
Soa Paulo Strawberry Lemonade

Soa Paulo Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.50
Zambia Bing Cherry

Zambia Bing Cherry

$3.50

Merchandise

West End Poke Hat

$13.00

West End Poke T-Shirt Small, Med Large

$15.00

West End Poke T-Shirt X-Large, 2X, 3X

$18.00

West End Poke Hat-Employee

$7.00

West End Poke T-Shirt Small, Med, Large- Employee

$10.00

West End Poke T-Shirt X-Large, 2X, 3X- Employee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.

750 Summit St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

