West Field Tavern 4401 Shallowford Rd Suite 138,

No reviews yet

4401 Shallowford Rd Suite 138,

Roswell, GA 30075

To-Go Menu

APPETIZERS

QUESO

$6.95

SALSA

$4.95

GUAC

$6.95

TRIO

$17.95

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

Crispy fried pickle chips served with sriracha ranch.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.95Out of stock

Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

BLEU CHIPS

$9.95

Fried to order potato chips, house made bleu cheese dressing, Applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomato, green onion.

HUMMUS

$9.95

House made hummus, carrots and celery, olives, and pita points.

SPICY CHEESE STICKS

$9.95

Mozzarella, jalepeno breading, house made marinara.

CUP OF CHILI

$5.95

Homemade beef chili, cheddar jack, sour cream, green onion.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$12.95

8 Fried shrimp breaded to order, tossed in buffalo sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery.

BIERHAUS PRETZEL

$11.95

DEVILED EGGS

$8.95

Fresh crab stuffed eggs.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95

Cheesy creamy dip served with crostini bread

WINGS

10 WINGS

$14.95

20 WINGS

$27.95

50 WINGS

$65.00

100 WINGS

$125.00

6 WINGS

$9.95

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$8.95+

SALADS

EAST COBB

$13.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, hand breaded chicken tender, hard boiled egg, diced vine ripe tomato, cheddar jack, and sliced avocado.

BUFFALO CHICK SALAD

$13.95

Grilled or hand breaded chicken, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots, served with house made bleu cheese dressing.

THE HOUSE SALAD

$10.95

Spring mix, diced vine ripe tomato, chopped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, house made croutons, and cheddar jack.

CAESAR

$10.95

Hearts of romaine, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons.

CHOPPED

$10.95

Spring mix, red onion, tomato, avocado, carrots, cucumber, and corn.

TACOS

2 TACOS

$9.00

3 TACOS

$12.00

BURGERS

AMERICAN BURGER

$12.95

Hydro bibb lettuce, American cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles.

THE JAM

$14.95

House made bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, and grain mustard aioli.

THE GREEK SHEPARD

$14.95

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.95

BIG BREAKFAST

$15.95

CHILI CHEESE

$15.95

BBQ BURGER

$13.95

FIRE BURGER

$13.95

ENTREES

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$17.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

CAJUN SALMON PASTA

$19.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$18.95

Linguine, fresh tomato and spinach, mushrooms, and cajun alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.95

Cajun breaded tilapia filet, fries, house made remoulade, southern slaw, and a lemon wedge.

CHICKEN PARM

$16.95

Hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzarella, garlic butter pasta, and garlic bread.

CAJUN PASTA

$11.95

SANDWICHES

GRILL CHICK SAND

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, hydro bibb lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack, and avocado.

BUFF CHICK WRAP

$14.95

Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, house made bleu cheese dressing, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots.

BUFF CHICK SAND

$14.95

Hand breaded chicken breasted tossed in buffalo, house made bleu cheese dressing, chopped romaine, shaved celery and carrots.

STEAK PHILLY

$14.95

Grilled steak, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions, smothered in queso.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions, smothered in queso.

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.95

Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.

VEGGIE WRAP

$12.95

Romaine, shredded carrot, mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and hummus wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SALMON BLT

$15.95

Grilled salmon cooked to your preference, hydro bibb lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and lemon chive aioli served on ciabatta.

CHICK CAESAR WRAP

$14.95

THE DIRTY BIRD

$14.95

CORNED BEEF REUBAN

$14.95

SIDES & EXTRA SAUCES

FRIES

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

POTATO CHIPS

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

SWEET TOTS

$5.00

SLAW

$5.00

EXTRA DRESSING

CARROTS

$1.00

CELERY

$1.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

KID’S MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

BUTTER PASTA

$6.95

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$7.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

PASTA MARINARA

$6.95

KID CORNDOGS

$6.95

DRINKS

BLUE POWERADE 20 OZ

$3.25

COKE 20 OZ

$3.25

DIET COKE 20 OZ

$3.25

LEMONADE 20 OZ

$3.25

SPRITE 20 OZ

$3.25

SPECIALS

Retail

Bills T-shirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4401 Shallowford Rd Suite 138,, Roswell, GA 30075

