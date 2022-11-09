Restaurant header imageView gallery

West First Wood-Fired 101B 1st Avenue West

101B 1st Avenue West

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Herbal Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Reeds Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Flat Rock bakery bread and Mills River Creamery cream. Today's flavor is mix berry with a lemon coulis drizzle.

Brownie sundae

$7.00

Warm double fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

the house classic 3 layer with walnuts, pecans, coconut and cream cheese frosting.

Bread pudding

$8.00

Entrees

fettucine alfredo

$14.00

pasta marinara

$13.00

shrimp scampi

$16.00

wild mushroom

$16.00

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta And Red Sauce

$7.00

Kids Pasta Plain

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Lunch Pizza 9"

chicken calzone

$14.00

lunch bbq chicken

$11.00

lunch bianco

$10.00

lunch byop

$6.00

lunch campari

$11.00

lunch cheese

$6.00

lunch goat cheese

$12.00

lunch greek chicken

$12.00

lunch hawaiian

$11.00

lunch margherita

$10.00

lunch meat lovers

$13.00

lunch mushroom

$10.00

lunch pepperoni

$9.00

lunch potato

$11.00

lunch prosciutto

$11.00

lunch roasted butternut

$11.00

lunch salmon pizza

$12.00

lunch sausage

$9.00

lunch veggie

$11.00

sausage calzone

$14.00

Pizza 11"

At Home Pizza Kit

$8.00

Bbq Chicken

$16.00

house-made zesty bbq, mozzarella, cheddar, roasted chicken, red onion and cilantro.

Bianco

$15.00

olive oil base with ricotta, fresh and aged mozzarella, fresh garlic and basil garnish.

Byop

$10.00

Calzone cheese

$10.00

Campari

$15.00

roasted garlic olive-oil base, tomato slices, garlic and fresh mozzarella with a balsamic reduction drizzle and basil to finish.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

crushed tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.

Chicken Calzone

$14.00

chicken, spinach, garlic, feta and mozzarella

Goat Cheese

$17.00

fresh basil pesto base with mozzarella, spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes and goat cheese.

Greek Chicken

$16.00

olive oil base , pulled chicken, roasted artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta, arugula and ziki drizzle to finish

Hawaiian

$16.00

olive oil or tomato base with fresh grilled pineapple, red onion, ham, cilantro and sweet chili drizzle

Margherita

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, and sweet basil on crushed plum tomato sauce

Meat Lovers

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef and ham with mozzarella on tomato sauce.

Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

a mushroom medley, mozzarella and tomato base

Pepperoni

$13.00

Pizza dough

$4.00

Potato Pizza

$15.00

thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, mozzarella, walnuts, sweet onion marmalade, gorgonzola and arugula.

Prosciutto

$17.00

aged ham, fresh mozzarella and fresh arugula on crushed tomato sauce.

Roasted Butternut

$16.00

olive oil base, roasted butternut, roasted garlic, kale, walnuts, mozzarella and goat cheese with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Salmon Pizza

$16.00

olive oil base, roasted salmon, mozzarella, spinach marinated artichoke hearts, red onion and goat cheese with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Sausage

$13.00

Sausage Calzone

$14.00

Italian sausage, garlic, parmesan ricotta, sweet onion marmalade mozzarella and artichoke hearts.

Veggie

$15.00

fresh garden vegetables, mozzarella and fresh basil on a tomato base

Proteins

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add meatball (1)

$2.00

Add Sausage

$4.00

Add Scoop of Chicken Salad (lunch only)

$5.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Salads

Caeser

$11.00+

romaine hearts, garlic focaccia croutons, caser dressing and shaved parmesean.

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Kale

$11.00+

organic kale with roasted pepitas, dried cranberries, and shaved parmesan in a lemon olive oil vinagrette.

Salad Special

$11.00+Out of stock

Kale with rosemary roasted butternut, grated beets, goat cheese, toasted sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette.

Seasonal Salad

$11.00+

Mixed greens with roasted beets, local apples, candied walnuts, feta and lemon vinaigrette. (Contains egg)

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber

Wedge

$11.00+

romaine heart, blue cheese dressing, South East Family Farms bacon, scallions and cherry tomatoes.

West First House Salad

$11.00+

roasted pistachios, sun-dried cherries, Holly Grove Farms goat cheese, organic mixed greens and balsamic vinagrette.

Sandwiches

chicken salad as a salad

$11.00

chicken salad sandwich

$11.00

*contains nuts

grilled veggie sandwich

$12.00

max club

$12.00

salmon po boy

$12.00

Sandwich Special

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon, avocado, sliced apple, smoked gouda with a Sirchia mayo on ciabatta.

Blackened Trout Po Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Starters

artichoke dip

$10.00

fresh bread

$6.00

hummus plate

$10.00

soup of the day

$4.00+

Chicken and Chorizo. (GF)

Merch

Shirt

$19.00

Pint glass

$3.00

Special Order

$50.00

Bring your own bag for Take-Out orders

Save a tree, and we'll thank you with $1 off your to-go order!

No Bag

-$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We are committed to integrating quality food, the process of its preparation and you, the essential community around us. We've created a dynamic atmosphere where we can create, eat and do the work we love. Thank you for joining us.

Location

101B 1st Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Directions

