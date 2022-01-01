Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Fork Whiskey

1660 Bellefontaine St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Bottles

BTL Beechwood Distiller's Collection

$39.99Out of stock

Smoked Single Malt

BTL White Dog

$24.99

Un-Aged Corn Whiskey

BTL House Bourbon

$34.99

Blended Bourbon

BTL High Corn Bourbon

$39.99

Straight Bourbon

BTL Wheated Bourbon

$39.99

Straight Bourbon

BTL High Rye Bourbon

$39.99

Straight Bourbon

BTL Rye Whiskey

$44.99

Corn Forward Rye Whiskey

BTL 3rd Degree

$27.99

Cinnamon Whiskey

BTL High Wheated Cask

$54.99

Mint Condition - 4pk

$12.99

Elixir

$14.99

Wheated Peach

$49.99

Thirsty Thursday Special

$20.00

Mint Condition

$6.00

Merchandise

Glencairn

Glencairn

$10.00
Grey Pocket Tee

Grey Pocket Tee

$20.00+
Navy Hoodie

Navy Hoodie

$35.00
Army Green Shirt

Army Green Shirt

$20.00+
Maroon Shirt

Maroon Shirt

$20.00+
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00
Black Hat

Black Hat

$22.00
Pride Tank

Pride Tank

$15.00
Black (lightweight) Tee

Black (lightweight) Tee

$20.00+
Gray Tee (Gold- Local Whiskey)

Gray Tee (Gold- Local Whiskey)

$20.00+

West Fork baseball tee

$34.00
Green Crew Neck Hoodie

Green Crew Neck Hoodie

$45.00
Burgundy Hoodie

Burgundy Hoodie

$35.00
West Fork Shot Glass

West Fork Shot Glass

$3.00

West Fork Collapsible Dog Bowl

$4.99
Black West Fork Koozie

Black West Fork Koozie

$1.99

Howl + Hide Keyfob

$32.00

West Fork Black Bandana

$6.00

6 Pack Glencairn

$50.00
Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$9.99

Khaki Dad Hat

$30.00

Pink Dad Hat

$30.00

Hell-Bent on Hoosier Whiskey Crewneck

$45.00

Downtown Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nationally awarded Cocktail Lounge nestled in the heart of an operational whiskey distillery

Website

Location

1660 Bellefontaine St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

