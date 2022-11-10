- Home
West Main Pizza 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI
155 Reviews
$$
1620 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Popular Items
Large Specialty Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken
spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce
LG All American
burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac
LG B.L.T.
bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo
LG BBQ Chicken
Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions
LG Billy Goat
spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!
LG Blue Cow
burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce
LG C.B.R.
breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace
LG Cardiac Arrest
burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce
LG Dottie's Pesto
our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers
LG Gourmet
potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce
LG Great White
garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce
LG Greek Delight
tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce
LG Hawaiian
succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce
LG Imperial
fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce
LG Macho Nacho
mounds of totilla chips, refried beans,tomato,red onion.banana pepper rings,seasoned chicken
LG Philly
thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce
LG Porky's Pig
tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions
LG Ragin Cajun
cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese
LG S.M.O.G.
sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce
LG Sizzler
hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce
LG South of the Border
seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce
LG Veggie
broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts
LG Chicken Parm
LG GOBBLER
Small Specialty Pizza
SM Buffalo Chicken
spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce
SM All American
burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac
SM B.L.T.
bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo
SM BBQ Chicken
Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions
SM Billy Goat
spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!
SM Blue Cow
burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce
SM C.B.R.
breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace
SM Cardiac Arrest
burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce
SM Dottie's Pesto
our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers
SM Gourmet
potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce
SM Great White
garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce
SM Greek Delight
tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce
SM Hawaiian
succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce
SM Imperial
fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce
SM Macho Nacho
mounds of totilla chips, refried beans,tomato,red onion.banana pepper rings,seasoned chicken
SM Philly Cheesesteak
thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce
SM Porky's Pig
tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions
SM Ragin Cajun
cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese
SM S.M.O.G.
sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce
SM Sizzler
hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce
SM South of the Border
seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce
SM Veggie
broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts
SM Chicken Parm
Sm Gobbler
Specialty Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce
All American Calzone
burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac
B.L.T. Calzone
bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions
Billy Goat Calzone
spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!
Blue Cow Calzone
burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce
C.B.R. Calzone
breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace
Cardiac Arrest Calzone
burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce
Dottie's Pesto Calzone
our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers
Gourmet Calzone
potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce
Great White Calzone
garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce
Greek Delight Calzone
tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce
Hawaiian Calzone
succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce
Imperial Calzone
fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce
Philly Cheese Steak Calzone
thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce
Porky Pig Calzone
tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions
Ragin' Cajun Calzone
cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese
S.M.O.G. Calzone
sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce
Sizzler Calzone
hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce
South of the Border Calzone
seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce
Veggie Calzone
broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts
Chicken Parm Calzone
Gobbler Calzone
Salads
ANTIPASTO SALAD
house salad topped with ham,salami,pepperoni and provolone cheese
GREEK SALAD
house salad topped with kalamata olives and feta cheese
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
house salad topped with tender bbq chicken
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
house salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken
CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
house salad topped with seasoned cajun chicken
CHEF SALAD
house salad topped with ham, turkey and american cheese
CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce tossed with croutonscaesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce tossed with croutonscaesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken
HERB CHICKEN SALAD
house salad topped with flavorfulgarlic herbed chicken
HOUSE SALAD
romaine and iceberg lettuce,tomatoes,and cucumbers
TUNA SALAD
house salad topped with delicious tuna salad
Subs
BURGER AND FRIES
juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries
ITALIAN SUB
baked ham,salami,pepperoni lettuce,tomato,onion,jalappenos, oil & vinegar
TURKEY SUB
sliced turkey breast lettuce,tomato,onion japalenos
MEATBALL SUB
meatballs with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
BLT SUB
bacon, lettuce,tomato and mayo
HAM SUB
baked ham,lettuce, tomato,onion,japalenos
CHICKEN TENDER SUB
chicken tenders with lettuce,tomatos
CHICKEN PARM SUB
chicken tenders with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
BUFFALO TENDER CHICKEN SUB
grilled chicken,lettuce tomato
BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
buffalo chicken,lettuce ,tomato
TUNA SUB
delicious tuna salad,lettuce,tomato.onions,jalapenos
ROAST BEEF SUB
thinly sliced and topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,jalapenos
FIERY CHICKEN SUB
spicy chicken tenders with lettuce tomato
EGGPLANT PARM SUB
breaded eggplant baked with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
VEGGIE SUB
broccoli,tomato,mushrooms,green peppers,onion,roasted red peppers
BURGER SUB AND FRIES
juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Gobbler Sub
Wraps
ITALIAN WRAP
baked ham,salami,lettuce,tomato,onion,jalappenos
TURKEY WRAP
sliced turkey breast lettuce,tomato,onion japalenos
HAM WRAP
baked ham,lettuce, tomato,onion,japalenos
MEATBALL WRAP
meatballs with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
TUNA WRAP
delicious tuna salad,lettuce,tomato.onions,jalapenos
BLT WRAP
bacon, lettuce,tomato and mayo
ROAST BEEF WRAP
thinly sliced and topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,jalapenos
CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
chicken tenders with lettuce,tomatos
CHICKEN PARM WRAP
chicken tenders with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
FIERY CHICKEN WRAP
spicy chicken tenders with lettuce tomato
EGGPLANT PARM WRAP
breaded eggplant baked with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend
Chicken Caesar WRAP
VEGGIE WRAP
broccoli,tomato,mushrooms,green peppers,onion,roasted red peppers
BURGER WRAP AND FRIES
juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
buffalo chicken,lettuce ,tomato
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
BURGER SUB AND FRIES
juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
grilled chicken,lettuce tomato
Caesar WRAP
Gobbler Wrap
Starters and Sides
PLAIN CHICKEN WING DINGS
boneless wings baked golden brown
BUFFALO CHICKEN WING DINGS
boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in buffalo sause
BBQ CHICKEN WING DINGS
boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in bbq sauce
GEMERAL TSO WING DINGS
TERYAKI CHICKEN WING DINGS
boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in teryaki sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS
served with marinara sauce
CHEESEY BACON FRIES
a mountain of fries and bacon smothered with our 4 cheese blend
CHEESY FRIES
a mountain of fries smothered with our 4 cheese blend
SMALL FRY
LARGE FRY
CHEESY GARLIC STICKS
KIDS BASKET
a child- size portion of chicken tenders and fries
CHICKEN TENDERS
FRESH GARLIC BREAD
FRESH GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
HERBED BRUSHETTA
garlic bread topped with tomatoes,fresh basil,and our 4 cheese blend
FIERY FINGERS
APPETIZER
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN
INDIVIDUAL MEATBALL
Nachos
Chips and Salsa
tortilla chips and salsa
West Main Nacho
tortilla chips topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Extreme Nacho
tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans topped with tomatoes,red onions,banana pepper rings and jack and chedder cheese
Pulled Pork Nacho
tortilla chips topped with tender bbq pulled pork red onions and jack chedder cheese
Chicken Nacho
tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans,topped with spiced chicken ,tomatoes,red onions,banana pepper rings and jack chedder cheese
Buffalo Chicken Nacho
tortilla chips topped with spicy buffalo chicken red onions,scallions and jack chedder cheese
Chili Nacho
tortilla chips topped with three bean vegetarian chili and jack chedder cheese
APPETIZER
EXTRA DRESSINGS AND SIDES
Desserts
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1620 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871
Photos coming soon!