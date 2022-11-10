A map showing the location of West Main Pizza 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RIView gallery
Pizza

West Main Pizza 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI

155 Reviews

$$

1620 West Main Road

Portsmouth, RI 02871

Popular Items

Large
LG Buffalo Chicken
Small

Large Specialty Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce

LG All American

$20.99

burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac

LG B.L.T.

$20.99

bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo

LG BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions

LG Billy Goat

$20.99

spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!

LG Blue Cow

$20.99

burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce

LG C.B.R.

$20.99

breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace

LG Cardiac Arrest

$20.99

burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce

LG Dottie's Pesto

$20.99

our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers

LG Gourmet

$20.99

potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce

LG Great White

$20.99

garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce

LG Greek Delight

$20.99

tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce

LG Hawaiian

$17.99

succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce

LG Imperial

$17.99

fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce

LG Macho Nacho

$20.99

mounds of totilla chips, refried beans,tomato,red onion.banana pepper rings,seasoned chicken

LG Philly

$20.99

thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce

LG Porky's Pig

$20.99

tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions

LG Ragin Cajun

$20.99

cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese

LG S.M.O.G.

$20.99

sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce

LG Sizzler

$17.99

hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce

LG South of the Border

$20.99

seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce

LG Veggie

$20.99

broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts

LG Chicken Parm

$20.99

LG GOBBLER

$22.99

Small Specialty Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce

SM All American

$11.99

burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac

SM B.L.T.

$11.99

bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo

SM BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions

SM Billy Goat

$11.99

spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!

SM Blue Cow

$11.99

burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce

SM C.B.R.

$11.99

breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace

SM Cardiac Arrest

$11.99

burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce

SM Dottie's Pesto

$11.99

our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers

SM Gourmet

$11.99

potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce

SM Great White

$11.99

garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce

SM Greek Delight

$11.99

tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce

SM Hawaiian

$11.99

succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce

SM Imperial

$11.99

fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce

SM Macho Nacho

$11.99

mounds of totilla chips, refried beans,tomato,red onion.banana pepper rings,seasoned chicken

SM Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce

SM Porky's Pig

$11.99

tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions

SM Ragin Cajun

$11.99

cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese

SM S.M.O.G.

$11.99

sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce

SM Sizzler

$11.99

hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce

SM South of the Border

$11.99

seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce

SM Veggie

$11.99

broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts

SM Chicken Parm

$11.99

Sm Gobbler

$12.99

Specialty Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.49

spicy buffalo chicken,red onions,scallions with bleu cheese sauce

All American Calzone

$9.49

burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac

B.L.T. Calzone

$9.49

bacon and tomatoes with red sauce topped with chilled lettuce tossed in mayo

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.49

Tender BBQ chickenwith red onions

Billy Goat Calzone

$9.49

spinach,sundried tomato,goat cheese on a herb infused garlic butter sauce. Add sausage for a Tuscan flair!

Blue Cow Calzone

$9.49

burger,bacon,tomato with bleu cheese sauce

C.B.R. Calzone

$9.49

breaded chicken and bacon over our ranch suace

Cardiac Arrest Calzone

$9.49

burger,pepperoni,sausage,bacon,ham with red sauce

Dottie's Pesto Calzone

$9.49

our basil pesto sauce with spicach and fire roasted peppers

Gourmet Calzone

$9.49

potobello mushrooms,roasted red peppers,gorgonzola cheese with red sauce

Great White Calzone

$9.49

garlic herb chicken,broccoli,roasted red pepper with alfredo sauce

Greek Delight Calzone

$9.49

tomatoes,broccoli,garlic,feta cheese with red sauce

Hawaiian Calzone

$9.19

succulent ham,pineapple with red sauce

Imperial Calzone

$9.19

fresh local chourico,green peppers with red sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone

$9.49

thinly sliced steak,onions, green peppers with red sauce

Porky Pig Calzone

$9.49

tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and red onions

Ragin' Cajun Calzone

$9.49

cajun seasoned chicken,fire roasted tomatoes,red onions,scallions over our spicy boom boom sauce and topped with jack cheddar cheese

S.M.O.G. Calzone

$9.49

sausage,mushroom,onion,green pepper with red sauce

Sizzler Calzone

$9.19

hot sausage,jalapenos,crushed red pepper with red sauce

South of the Border Calzone

$9.49

seasoned chicken,roasted red peppers,red and green onions,corn,jalapeno with a black bean sauce

Veggie Calzone

$9.49

broccoli,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,tomatoes,roasted red peppers,artichoke hearts and pine nuts

Chicken Parm Calzone

$9.49

Gobbler Calzone

$10.49

Salads

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with ham,salami,pepperoni and provolone cheese

GREEK SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with kalamata olives and feta cheese

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with tender bbq chicken

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with spicy buffalo chicken

CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with seasoned cajun chicken

CHEF SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with ham, turkey and american cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$7.49

romaine lettuce tossed with croutonscaesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

romaine lettuce tossed with croutonscaesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken

HERB CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with flavorfulgarlic herbed chicken

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

romaine and iceberg lettuce,tomatoes,and cucumbers

TUNA SALAD

$8.99

house salad topped with delicious tuna salad

Subs

BURGER AND FRIES

$9.99

juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries

ITALIAN SUB

$7.99

baked ham,salami,pepperoni lettuce,tomato,onion,jalappenos, oil & vinegar

TURKEY SUB

$7.99

sliced turkey breast lettuce,tomato,onion japalenos

MEATBALL SUB

$7.99

meatballs with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

BLT SUB

$7.99

bacon, lettuce,tomato and mayo

HAM SUB

$7.99

baked ham,lettuce, tomato,onion,japalenos

CHICKEN TENDER SUB

$7.99

chicken tenders with lettuce,tomatos

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$7.99

chicken tenders with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

BUFFALO TENDER CHICKEN SUB

$7.99

grilled chicken,lettuce tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$7.99

buffalo chicken,lettuce ,tomato

TUNA SUB

$7.99

delicious tuna salad,lettuce,tomato.onions,jalapenos

ROAST BEEF SUB

$7.99

thinly sliced and topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,jalapenos

FIERY CHICKEN SUB

$7.99

spicy chicken tenders with lettuce tomato

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$7.99

breaded eggplant baked with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

VEGGIE SUB

$7.99

broccoli,tomato,mushrooms,green peppers,onion,roasted red peppers

BURGER SUB AND FRIES

$9.99

juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$7.99

Gobbler Sub

$8.99

Wraps

ITALIAN WRAP

$7.99

baked ham,salami,lettuce,tomato,onion,jalappenos

TURKEY WRAP

$7.99

sliced turkey breast lettuce,tomato,onion japalenos

HAM WRAP

$7.99

baked ham,lettuce, tomato,onion,japalenos

MEATBALL WRAP

$7.99

meatballs with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

TUNA WRAP

$7.99

delicious tuna salad,lettuce,tomato.onions,jalapenos

BLT WRAP

$7.99

bacon, lettuce,tomato and mayo

ROAST BEEF WRAP

$7.99

thinly sliced and topped with lettuce,tomato,onion,jalapenos

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$7.99

chicken tenders with lettuce,tomatos

CHICKEN PARM WRAP

$7.99

chicken tenders with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

FIERY CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

spicy chicken tenders with lettuce tomato

EGGPLANT PARM WRAP

$7.99

breaded eggplant baked with marinara sauce and our 4 cheese blend

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$7.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.99

broccoli,tomato,mushrooms,green peppers,onion,roasted red peppers

BURGER WRAP AND FRIES

$9.99

juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

buffalo chicken,lettuce ,tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$7.99

BURGER SUB AND FRIES

$9.99

juicy 10 oz.burger with crinkle fries

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

grilled chicken,lettuce tomato

Caesar WRAP

$7.99

Gobbler Wrap

$9.99

Starters and Sides

PLAIN CHICKEN WING DINGS

$8.99

boneless wings baked golden brown

BUFFALO CHICKEN WING DINGS

$8.99

boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in buffalo sause

BBQ CHICKEN WING DINGS

$8.99

boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in bbq sauce

GEMERAL TSO WING DINGS

$8.99

TERYAKI CHICKEN WING DINGS

$8.99

boneless wings baked golden brown and tossed in teryaki sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

served with marinara sauce

CHEESEY BACON FRIES

$7.99

a mountain of fries and bacon smothered with our 4 cheese blend

CHEESY FRIES

$6.99

a mountain of fries smothered with our 4 cheese blend

SMALL FRY

$3.99

LARGE FRY

$4.99

CHEESY GARLIC STICKS

$8.99

KIDS BASKET

$6.99

a child- size portion of chicken tenders and fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

FRESH GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

FRESH GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$3.99

HERBED BRUSHETTA

$4.99

garlic bread topped with tomatoes,fresh basil,and our 4 cheese blend

FIERY FINGERS

$8.99

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.25

INDIVIDUAL MEATBALL

$1.00

Nachos

Chips and Salsa

$3.59

tortilla chips and salsa

West Main Nacho

$5.99+

tortilla chips topped with jack and cheddar cheese

Extreme Nacho

$6.99+

tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans topped with tomatoes,red onions,banana pepper rings and jack and chedder cheese

Pulled Pork Nacho

$7.99+

tortilla chips topped with tender bbq pulled pork red onions and jack chedder cheese

Chicken Nacho

$7.99+

tortilla chips on a bed of refried beans,topped with spiced chicken ,tomatoes,red onions,banana pepper rings and jack chedder cheese

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$7.99+

tortilla chips topped with spicy buffalo chicken red onions,scallions and jack chedder cheese

Chili Nacho

$6.99+

tortilla chips topped with three bean vegetarian chili and jack chedder cheese

EXTRA DRESSINGS AND SIDES

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

GREEK

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

FRENCH

$0.50

LOW FAT ITALIAN

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

RED HOT

$0.50

GENERAL TSO

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SWEET & SOUR

$0.50

TERIYAKI

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Cup Cake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Bomb

$3.99

Mud Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Browmie

$3.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.49

Smart Water 1L

$3.69

Vitamin Water

$2.69

Powerade

$2.69

Juice

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Small Chips

$1.89

Large Chips

$2.25

Cheddar Fries

$2.25

Cheese Curls

$2.25

Cookies

$2.00

Beer and Wine

Domestic Beer

$3.70

Domestic Beer 16oz

$4.25

Premium Beer

$4.62

Ragged Island

$6.65

Fiddelhead

$6.65

Castle Island

$6.65

Wine

$5.60

Truly / White Claw

$4.62

Down East

$4.62
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1620 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

Directions

