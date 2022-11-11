Pizza
West Main Pizza - West Main Pizza
384 Reviews
$$
320 East Main Street
Ada, MN 56510
APPETIZERS
BREADS
CALZONE
CHICKEN WINGS
NACHOS/TACOS
PASTA
PIZZA
8" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$9.25
8" Bbq Chicken Pizza
$9.75
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$9.50
8" Cheese Pizza
$7.75
8" Cheese Square
$7.25
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$9.25
8" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
$9.75
8" Chicken Taco Pizza
$9.50
8" Chicken Veggie Pizza
$8.50
8" BLT Pizza
$8.50
8" Gena’s Special Pizza
$9.00
8" Half/Half Pizza
$8.25
8" Hawaiian Pizza
$9.50
8” Mac & Cheese
$8.50
8" Meat Lovers Pizza
$10.75
8" One Topping Pizza
$8.25
8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
$10.75
8" Shrimp Pizza
$9.75Out of stock
8" Supreme Pizza
$10.50
8" Taco Pizza
$9.50
8" Terry’s Special Pizza
$9.50
8" Vegetarian Pizza
$8.50
8" Cinnamon Sugar Crisp
$8.25
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$14.75
12" Bbq Chicken Pizza
$15.50
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$15.75
12" Cheese Pizza
$12.75
12" Cheese Square
$12.75
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$15.25
12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
$15.25
12" Chicken Taco Pizza
$16.25
12" Gena’s Special Pizza
$17.00
12" Half/Half Pizza
$15.25
12" Hawaiian Pizza
$15.25
12" Mac & Cheese
$16.25
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
$18.50
12" One Topping Pizza
$13.25
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
$18.75
12" Shrimp Pizza
$15.50Out of stock
12" Supreme Pizza
$17.25
12" Taco Pizza
$16.25
12" Terry’s Special Pizza
$16.25
12" Vegetarian Pizza
$16.25
12" Cinnamon Sugar Crip
$14.75
12" BLT Pizza
$16.25
12" Chicken Veggie
$16.25
16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$22.75
16" Bbq Chicken Pizza
$23.50
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$22.50
16" Cheese Pizza
$19.25
16" Cheese Square
$17.75
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$23.50
16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
$23.25
16" Chicken Taco Pizza
$23.25
16" Chicken Veggie Pizza
$22.25
16" Gena’s Special Pizza
$22.75
16" Half/Half
$22.25
16" Hawaiian Pizza
$23.25
16" Mac & Cheese
$22.50
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
$25.25
16" One Topping Pizza
$19.25
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
$24.75
16" Shrimp Pizza
$22.50Out of stock
16" Supreme Pizza
$24.25
16" Taco Pizza
$23.25
16" Terry’s Special Pizza
$23.25
16" Vegetarian Pizza
$22.50
16" Cinnamon Sugar Crisp
$21.25
16" BLT Pizza
$22.50
SIDES
BBQ
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Butter
$0.50
Cole Slaw
$0.50
Creamy Italian
$0.50
French
$0.50
Garlic Parmesan
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Ketchup
$0.50
Light French
$0.50
Light Ranch
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Mustard
$0.50
Nacho Cheese
$0.80
Parmesan Peppercorn
$0.50
Pizza Sauce
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Sweet & Sour
$0.50
Teryaki
$0.50
Thousand Island
$0.50
Taco Sauce
$0.50
Guacamole
$0.75
Sour Cream
Salsa
$0.50
SOUP
SWEET TREATS
TAKE AND BAKE PIZZA
12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$14.75
12" Bbq Chicken Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$15.50
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$15.75
12" Cheese Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$12.75
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$15.25
12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$15.25
12" Chicken Veggie Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$16.25
12" Gena’s Special Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE
$17.00
12" Hawaiian Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE
$15.25
12" Meat Lovers Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$18.50
12" One Topping Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$12.75
12" Supreme Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$17.25
12" Terry’s Special Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$16.25
12" Two Topping Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE
$15.00
12" Vegetarian Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE
$16.25
WRAPS
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're more than just Pizza!
Location
320 East Main Street, Ada, MN 56510
