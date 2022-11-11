Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

West Main Pizza - West Main Pizza

384 Reviews

$$

320 East Main Street

Ada, MN 56510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Breadsticks
16" One Topping Pizza
16" Cheese Square

8 INCH SUBS

House Sub

$6.75

Deluxe Sub

$6.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.75

Build Your Own Sub

$6.75

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$4.50

½ Order French Fries

$3.00

Chicken Fries (12)

$6.25

Popcorn Chicken

$7.25

Stuffed Spuds

$5.75+

Mozz Stix

$5.25

BREADS

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.50

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.50+

Cheese Breadsticks

$6.50+

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.50+

Monkey Bread

$9.50

Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel, Baked in a Skillet

CALZONE

Calzone (Cheese Only)

$7.50

Supreme Calzone

$10.75

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.75

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.00

CHICKEN WINGS

Bone in Wings

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$8.50+

Golden Chicken Strips (3)

$7.50

Chicken Drummies (8)

$10.00

NACHOS/TACOS

Nachos

$7.75

Super Nachos

$10.25

Mega Nachos

$15.50

Soft Shell Tacos

$5.25

2 Hard Shell Tacos

$5.25

1\2 Super Nacho

$6.75

PANINI

Grilled Ham Panini

$8.50

Grilled Turkey Panini

$8.50

Pizza Panini

$9.25

PASTA

Penne Pasta

$8.50

Penne Pasta With Meat

$10.75

Penne Chicken Parmesan

$10.75

Cavatini

$12.25

Shells Mac And Cheese

$9.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.50

Build Your Own Pasta

$9.25

PIZZA

8" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.25

8" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$9.75

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.50

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.75

8" Cheese Square

$7.25

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.25

8" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$9.75

8" Chicken Taco Pizza

$9.50

8" Chicken Veggie Pizza

$8.50

8" BLT Pizza

$8.50

8" Gena’s Special Pizza

$9.00

8" Half/Half Pizza

$8.25

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$9.50

8” Mac & Cheese

$8.50

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.75

8" One Topping Pizza

$8.25

8" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.75

8" Shrimp Pizza

$9.75Out of stock

8" Supreme Pizza

$10.50

8" Taco Pizza

$9.50

8" Terry’s Special Pizza

$9.50

8" Vegetarian Pizza

$8.50

8" Cinnamon Sugar Crisp

$8.25

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.75

12" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.50

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.75

12" Cheese Square

$12.75

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.25

12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$15.25

12" Chicken Taco Pizza

$16.25

12" Gena’s Special Pizza

$17.00

12" Half/Half Pizza

$15.25

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.25

12" Mac & Cheese

$16.25

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

12" One Topping Pizza

$13.25

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.75

12" Shrimp Pizza

$15.50Out of stock

12" Supreme Pizza

$17.25

12" Taco Pizza

$16.25

12" Terry’s Special Pizza

$16.25

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.25

12" Cinnamon Sugar Crip

$14.75

12" BLT Pizza

$16.25

12" Chicken Veggie

$16.25

12" Chicken Veggie

$16.25

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.75

16" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$23.50

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.25

16" Cheese Square

$17.75

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.50

16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$23.25

16" Chicken Taco Pizza

$23.25

16" Chicken Veggie Pizza

$22.25

16" Gena’s Special Pizza

$22.75

16" Half/Half

$22.25

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.25

16" Mac & Cheese

$22.50

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.25

16" One Topping Pizza

$19.25

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$24.75

16" Shrimp Pizza

$22.50Out of stock

16" Supreme Pizza

$24.25

16" Taco Pizza

$23.25

16" Terry’s Special Pizza

$23.25

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$22.50

16" Cinnamon Sugar Crisp

$21.25

16" BLT Pizza

$22.50

SALADS

Garden Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$9.25

Taco Salad

$8.50

Build Your Own Salad

$7.50

SIDES

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Light French

$0.50

Light Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.80

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Teryaki

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Taco Sauce

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.75

Sour Cream

Salsa

$0.50

SOUP

Chili

$4.75+

Beer Cheese

$3.75+

Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

$3.75+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.75+

Ham and Bean

$3.75+Out of stock

Tomato Soup Red Pepper Bisque

$3.75+Out of stock

Chicken and Dumpling

$3.75+Out of stock

SWEET TREATS

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$6.75

HOT FUDGE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.75

TIRAMISU

$6.75

ROOT BEER FLOATS

$6.50

SHAKES

$7.25

MALT

$7.25

Cinnamon Sugar Crisp

$8.25+

Cinnamon Sugar with a Glazed Drizzle

Monkey Bread

$9.50

Cinnamon Sugar and Caramel Baked in a Skillet

TAKE AND BAKE PIZZA

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$14.75

12" Bbq Chicken Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$15.50

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$15.75

12" Cheese Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$12.75

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$15.25

12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$15.25

12" Chicken Veggie Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$16.25

12" Gena’s Special Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE

$17.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE

$15.25

12" Meat Lovers Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$18.50

12" One Topping Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$12.75

12" Supreme Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$17.25

12" Terry’s Special Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$16.25

12" Two Topping Pizza - TAKE AND BAKE

$15.00

12" Vegetarian Pizza- TAKE AND BAKE

$16.25

WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.50

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

1919 Root Beer

$3.50+

1919 Pounder (Can)

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

2 Liter Coke Product

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.75

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$2.75

Red Bull - Yellow

$2.75

Monster

$3.50

Monster - Sugar Free

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're more than just Pizza!

Location

320 East Main Street, Ada, MN 56510

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Rustica Eatery & Tavern
orange star4.7 • 635
315 Main Ave Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ada
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston