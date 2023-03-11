Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Main Taproom + Grill

review star

No reviews yet

18595 E Mainstreet

Suite 100

Parker, CO 80134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Apps

Sea-Salt Fries App

$6.00

Served with smoked aioli and Elevation ketchup.

Parm Fries App

$8.00

Served with smoked aioli and Elevation ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with smoked aioli and Elevation ketchup.

Local Wings

Local Wings

$16.00

A pound of wings served with blue cheese dressing or ranch and creamy chimichurri. Choice of Citrus Cajun, Spicy Buffalo, or Nashville Hot.

Green Chile Cheese Fries

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$16.00

Pork green chile, asadero, red chile crema, salsa fresca.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Maple glaze, pears, bacon, spicy pecans, blue cheese crumbles.

House Made Meatballs

$16.00

Spicy marinara, charred peppers, mozzarella, grilled break.

Twice Baked Potato Skins

Twice Baked Potato Skins

$15.00

Creamy cheese sauce, yellow cheddar, pork belly, pickled onion, mixed greens.

Tenders App

Tenders App

$15.00

Hand breaded gluten-free chicken tenders. Served with hand cut fries, honey mustard and ranch.

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$15.00

Served with grilled bread and tortilla chips.

Blue Chips

Blue Chips

$14.00

Homemade potato chips, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onion, parsley.

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Thinly sliced rare tenderloin, dressed greens, smoked aioli, Grana Padano cheese, toasted bread.

Avocado Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Soup + Entree Salads

Pork Green Chile

Pork Green Chile

$6.00+

Asadero, salsa fresca, red chile crema, flour tortilla

Seasonal Soup

$5.00+

Ask your server about our current seasonal soup!

Pear + Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, braised vanilla pears, oranges, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, champagne vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, red onions, heirloom, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, pork belly, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze, blue cheese dressing.

Cripsy Chicken Salad

Cripsy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine-cabbage mix, carrots,, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, bacon bits, shoestring potatoes, choice of dressing. Choice of Crispy Chicken or Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Tacos

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Marinated grilled steak, melted asadero, guacamole, grilled onions, salsa fresca, taco sauce.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Gluten-free beer battered fresh cod, citrus coleslaw, caper tartar sauce.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Red chile roasted potatoes, sweet peppers and onions, grilled queso fresco, guacamole, taco sauce.

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef, 1000 island, caraway slaw, havarti cheese on marble rye.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

Homemade meatballs, spicy marinara, fresh mozzarella and asadero cheese on a fresh toasted French roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Hand breaded, gluten-free chicken breast, celery-carrot-blue cheese slaw.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Hand breaded, gluten-free chicken breast, pickles, slaw, tangy white sauce.

Burgers

West Main Burger

West Main Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, secret sauce, choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$19.00

Blue cheese, caramelized onions, bourbon bacon jam, arugula on a brioche bun.

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

7X Beef Wagyu patty, roasted green chiles, asadero cheese, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Lamb Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Filet

Filet

$42.00

Mashed potatoes, market vegetable, red wine demi-glace.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$21.00

Guacamole, black bean salsa, red chile

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Mashed potatoes, market vegetable, lemon-caper sauce.

Baked Bolognese

Baked Bolognese

$22.00

Homemade fusilli pasta, slow cooked bolognese, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, garlic bread.

Baked Chicken Alfredo

Baked Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Homemade fusilli pasta, creamy alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon bits, broccolini, mozzarella, garlic bread.

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Half bird, gluten-free crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, smoked onion gravy.

Fish N Fries

Fish N Fries

$24.00

1/2 pound of gluten-free beer battered cod, slaw, malt vinegar, caper tartar sauce.

Sides

Crudites

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Market Vegetable

$6.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$12.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Dressing

$0.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Nuggets

$12.00

Kid's Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Ice Cream

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Homemade Gelato

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$14.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$140.00

Requires 3-day advanced notice prior to ordering

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$9.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Milk

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

📍West End on Mainstreet • Parker, CO 🍺 54 Colorado Beers on Tap 🥃 Colorado Crafted Spirits + Cocktails 🍽 Gluten-Friendly Options 🍨Homemade Desserts

Website

Location

18595 E Mainstreet, Suite 100, Parker, CO 80134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
18901 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
The GYM Co.
orange star4.0 • 53
18951 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
What The Pho
orange starNo Reviews
10971 S. Parker Road Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Parker
orange star4.3 • 784
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Parker Garage
orange star4.1 • 1,804
19420 E Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
Portofino Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
10920 S Parker Rd Unit B #9 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parker

Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
orange star4.6 • 3,673
11215 S Parker rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Parker Garage
orange star4.1 • 1,804
19420 E Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
orange star4.1 • 990
19552 Mainstreet Parker, CO 80138
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Parker
orange star4.3 • 784
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
20 Mile Tap House
orange star4.0 • 191
12543 N Hwy 83 Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Colorado Taproom & Grill
orange star4.8 • 59
19539 Hess Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parker
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston